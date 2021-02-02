The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

There is a risk for the Biden Administration to withdraw the Trump Administration's Obamacare Brief

If the case is dismissed on standing grounds, a future litigant in the Fifth Circuit could challenge the ACA as a defense to federal enforcement

|

CNN and other outlets have speculated that the Biden Administration may withdraw the Trump Administration's brief in California v. Texas, the Obamacare challenge. Elizabeth Prelogar, the Acting Solicitor General, is probably recused from the ACA Case. She filed an amicus brief on behalf of 47 members of Congress. As a result, Deputy Solicitor General Edwin Kneedler, the most senior person in OSG, would have to decide whether to withdraw the Trump Administration's brief.

Will Baude and others have discussed the propriety of withdrawing the brief. There is another strategic consideration at play. If the Biden administration withdraws the brief, it will have to file a new brief in its place. And, presumably, that brief would argue that (1) the Plaintiffs lack standing, (2) the challenged provisions are constitutional, and (3) if the Court decides otherwise, it should use a scalpel to sever the unconstitutional provisions, leaving the rest of the act intact.

But there may be some reason to think OSG would leave the current brief in place: a decision on standing ground is risky. I flagged this concern shortly after oral arguments:

There are two general postures in which a statute can be challenged. The traditional posture is that a plaintiff seeks a declaration that a law is unconstitutional. Here, the Plaintiff must assert that the statute causes an Article III injury. Generally, the government must take some sort of enforcement action to cause that injury. There is a second, less common posture: the government tries to enforce a statute against a person, and she raises as a defense that statute is unconstitutional. For example, in Bond v. United States, the defendant argued that his prosecution was invalid because a chemical weapons treaty violated the principles of federalism. In this case, Article III standing was obvious because the government sought to prosecute Bond with the statute.  I'll call the first path the offensive posture and the second path the defensive posture.

In California v. Texas, even if the Court holds that the plaintiffs lack standing to challenge the ACA in an offensive posture, a defendant in another case could challenge the ACA in the defensive posture. . . .

If the Court dismisses the case for lack of standing, the controversy would linger. During that time, the fate of the ACA would remain in doubt. Dismissal does not provide an easy way out of this dispute.

OSG would prefer to win on the merits, or win on severability. But a win on standing would be short-lived. In the future, the federal government will take some enforcement action in Texas against a person based on the ACA. And that defendant, relying on circuit precedent, could argue that the entire ACA is unconstitutional. In this case, there would be no doubts about standing. The Biden Administration does not want the validity of the ACA floating in doubt for the next three years. In 2010, DOJ argued that the Tax Anti-Injunction Act did not bar the original ACA challenge. The Obama Administration wanted order to settle the validity of the law before the election.

Ultimately, Kneedler may decide to leave things as they are. Or, the Court could decide the case tomorrow, thus relieving the SG of the need to take any action. A Wednesday decision date in the middle of the February recess is unusual. I checked SCOTUSBlog's calendar, and could not find any Wednesday decision days in February over the past five years. Stay tuned.

NEXT: House Impeachment Managers and Trump's Defense Lawyers File their Impeachment Trial Briefs

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. LawTalkingGuy
    February.2.2021 at 7:00 pm

    Well they should withdraw the brief regardless of consequences because it is bad faith nonsense that is an embarrassment to the legal profession. This case is only at SCOTUS because of some political hacks in the lower courts making political points in judicial opinions. I mean think of how many bad faith posts Josh made about how the Trump admin wasn’t trying to get rid of the ACA because of some weasel words about the remedy they’re seeking being limited to portions of the ACA that harm the plaintiffs. The obvious result of a judgement however is that the federal government would no longer enforce an unconstitutional statute and millions would lose their insurance.

    Second, they probably want the standing argument to succeed because the plaintiffs standing argument is legally ridiculous (and gravely immoral): a fake injury based on the feelings entitles them to ask courts to take away health insurance for millions of people. That’s legally wrong and morally offensive. No wonder Josh supports it. But from a purely strategic sense, the Biden administration probably doesn’t want to open up standing to challenge millions of federal programs based.

    1. LawTalkingGuy
      February.2.2021 at 7:16 pm

      On fake injuries

  2. Aladdin's Carpet
    February.2.2021 at 7:06 pm

    “But a win on standing would be short-lived. In the future, the federal government will take some enforcement action in Texas against a person based on the ACA. And that defendant, relying on circuit precedent, could argue that the entire ACA is unconstitutional. In this case, there would be no doubts about standing. ”

    Hold up, what? Congress passed a law explicitly making the individual mandate unconstitutional! That is the standing issue here! The standing problem is exactly the same. The argument against standing here is exactly the same … I’m very confused.

    1. Aladdin's Carpet
      February.2.2021 at 7:06 pm

      Sorry, not unconstitutional, unenforceable is what I meant

Please to post comments