The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Impeachment

House Impeachment Managers and Trump's Defense Lawyers File their Impeachment Trial Briefs

The House brief does a solid job of laying out the case against Trump. The defense brief is far less impressive.

|

This morning, both the House impeachment managers and Donald Trump's defense lawyers filed their respective trial briefs. The House brief is available here, and the defense brief here.

The House brief is an impressive and thorough analysis of both the facts leading up to the January 6 attack on the Capitol, and the various legal issues involved. On the former, it is worth emphasizing, as the brief does that the relevant evidence includes not just Trump's January 6 speech to the crowd that later attacked the Capitol, but his previous history of making bogus accusations of election fraud and condoning violence by his supporters. It is the combination of all three which makes Trump culpable, and which led some of his supporters to reasonably assume that he wanted them to attack the Capitol. As the brief notes, many of the Capitol rioters have explicitly said they did what they did because that's what they thought that's what Trump wanted.

The House brief also effectively addresses both of the major legal defenses offered by Trump's supporters: that a conviction would undermine freedom of speech, and that it is unconstitutional to try a former president. I have previously written about both issues at length (e.g., here, here, and here), and won't go over them in detail in this post. To my mind, the best short analyses of these two issues are by my Volokh Conspiracy co-blogger Keith Whittington (see here and here). Keith's writings are—deservedly—cited repeatedly in the House brief (which also includes some citations to writings by other VC writers, including a couple of my own posts).

By contrast with the House brief, the defense brief is short and mostly consists of assertions unsupported by either evidence or or legal argument. These flaws may reflect the fact that Trump's current lawyers only took over the case yesterday, after he parted ways with his original legal team over the weekend.

The brief contains a few notable whoppers, such as the claim that "[i]nsufficient evidence exists upon which a reasonable jurist could conclude that the 45th President's statements [about the election results] were accurate or not, and he therefore denies they were false." This simply ignores the overwhelming evidence of rulings by numerous courts rejecting Trump's bogus claims of election fraud, including ones authored by judges Trump himself appointed (a fact effectively summarized in the House brief).

The defense brief predictably raises both the free speech defense, and the claim that impeaching a former president is unconstitutional. But it fails to address any of the numerous flaws in these arguments pointed out by a variety of legal commentators across the political spectrum—and duly summarized in the House brief.

Trump's lawyers' brief also contends that the impeachment is unconstitutional because it is a "bill of attainder" (a law targeting a specific individual  for punishment). I will mostly leave this issue to those with greater relevant expertise. But I will point out that there can be no bill of attainder without punishment (usually for some sort of crime). Impeachment  and conviction inflicts no punishment, and does not deprive the target of life, liberty, or property. It is instead a mechanism for protecting the constitutional system against threats, by removing dangerous officials from office, and (as in this case) potentially barring them from holding office again in the future.

If this impeachment qualifies as a bill of attainder, the same would be true of virtually any other impeachment. After all, almost all impeachments target specific individuals. Removing or barring specific individuals is the whole point of the impeachment process.

Perhaps the best argument in the defense brief is the claim that the Impeachment Article combines several different issues into one charge, in the hope  of assembling the required two-thirds supermajority to convict, from senators who may not fully agree with the charge, but do agree with parts.

I think it might have been better to include a separate count for Trump's earlier efforts to pressure the Georgia Secretary of State into illegally overturning the election results in his state. But I don't believe this issue should be a deal-breaker for conviction. Senators can conclude Trump is guilty of inciting the insurrection even if they don't agree with all of the reasoning in the Article. Unlike in a criminal trial, which will often properly focus on technical details of specific charges, an impeachment vote is not a narrow legalistic process, but rather should be focused on the bottom line of whether defendant's actions justify removal from office (in the case of a sitting official) or being barred from future office-holding.

While the House brief is clearly superior to the crude and superficial work product of the defense team, I am not naive enough to think that this will make a major difference to the outcome. Impeachment is at least as much a political process as it is a legal one, probably more so. That's why Mitt Romney (in Trump's first impeachment trial) is the only senator to have ever voted to convict a president of his own party. Trump's second impeachment trial will almost certainly add to the count. But partisan bias—combined with GOP senators' fear of retribution by Trump's supporters within the party—seems likely to save Trump from conviction by the required 2/3 majority.

I don't doubt, by the way, that partisan bias plays a role on the Democratic side, as well. Few politicians are immune to it. But it is notable that the Trump impeachment has gained greater bipartisan support than any other impeachment of a president (with the possible exception of the potential impeachment of Richard Nixon in 1974), and that it has been backed by numerous right-of-center legal scholars and other commentators who have little, if any, love for the Democratic Party.

At this point, there seems little likelihood of a conviction, as 45 GOP senators recently voted against tabling a motion to reject Sen. Rand Paul's objection to the impeachment trial based on the claim that former presidents cannot be tried after they leave office. But some of those senators have indicated they are leaving their options open when it comes to the final verdict—including, significantly—minority leader Mitch McConnell. Only time will tell how many senators will vote to convict, though it is highly doubtful it will be enough to reach the necessary two-thirds majority.

NEXT: Presidential Shackling

Ilya Somin is Professor of Law at George Mason University, and author of Free to Move: Foot Voting, Migration, and Political Freedom and Democracy and Political Ignorance: Why Smaller Government is Smarter.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Cal Cetín
    February.2.2021 at 2:30 pm

    “Senators can conclude Trump is guilty of inciting the insurrection even if they don’t agree with all of the reasoning in the Article.”

    The House had the chance of drawing up numerous articles, each with some alleged offense or legal theory backing up the charge. They drew up, IIRC, 11 articles with regard Andrew Johnson (who got off by what looks like bribery of Sen. Edmund “Profile in Courage” Ross).

    If this hodge-podge article doesn’t, as a whole, meet with the approbation of 2/3 of the Senators, who should pay the penalty? The House, I suggest, for omitting to subdivide their charge into separate articles.

    The House’s responsibility is the impeachment – that is, the charges. If they bungle that opportunity, the Senate shouldn’t be able to pull the House’s chestnuts out of the fire by convicting on some hypothetical article the House *could* have drawn up.

    1. MollyGodiva
      February.2.2021 at 2:44 pm

      Weather the articles are in one or separate does not matter, Trump will be convicted or not depending on Republican politics. Witnesses, evidence, and documents also does not matter that much (unless there is some smoking gun we don’t know about) because it was all broadcast on national TV. The Senators already have there minds made up and it is unlikely any will change there minds. The only thing that could have changed anything is that if Trump used the Big Lie as his defense.

      1. Cal Cetín
        February.2.2021 at 2:47 pm

        It’s still fair to assess the objective merits of the charge the House filed.

      2. Armchair Lawyer
        February.2.2021 at 2:47 pm

        Witnesses, evidence, and documents also does not matter that much….

        Yep. Liberals wanna convict. They don’t need no stinking facts, witnesses, or anything like that.

        1. James Pollock
          February.2.2021 at 2:53 pm

          Which is why Republicans objected to calling witnesses. Hey, waitaminnit…

          1. Armchair Lawyer
            February.2.2021 at 3:01 pm

            It’s just political theatre for the Democrats. You and I both know that any witnesses wouldn’t change any Democratic minds.

            1. MollyGodiva
              February.2.2021 at 3:05 pm

              And nothing will change R minds.

              1. Armchair Lawyer
                February.2.2021 at 3:12 pm

                I’m sure if you had actual evidence that Trump planned for the protestors to invade the capital, it might change minds.

                But…you don’t.

                It was a simple protest that got a little out of hand, because there wasn’t enough security.

                1. MollyGodiva
                  February.2.2021 at 3:21 pm

                  Trump’s bad conduct is more then just one speech on that day. You are spouting a lie that ignores everything he did between the election and Jan 6.

                  1. Armchair Lawyer
                    February.2.2021 at 3:23 pm

                    So, you don’t have any evidence he planned for the protestors to invade the capitol….

                    Here’s another one for you. What’s the difference between the 2021 protest, and the 2018 Kavinaugh protests?

                2. Josh R
                  February.2.2021 at 3:25 pm

                  His guilt does not require that he planned for the invasion.

        2. MollyGodiva
          February.2.2021 at 3:05 pm

          Trump did everything in full view of the public, the facts are known. Also it was the Rs that refused to have witnesses during the first impeachment. Also I think the Ds are going to present evidence.

          1. Armchair Lawyer
            February.2.2021 at 3:07 pm

            “Trump did everything in full view of the public, the facts are known.”

            Which is why we know he’s innocent. There was no incitement. There was nothing resembling incitement. If you’re going to impeach Trump on his words, you need to impeach half the Democratic Caucus for their words to be logically consistent.

            1. Armchair Lawyer
              February.2.2021 at 3:16 pm

              Here’s some nice reading for you, when protestors invaded the Capitol steps in 2018….

              https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2018/10/06/police-clear-capitol-steps-chanting-protesters-ahead-kavanaugh-vote/1548499002/

    2. Cal Cetín
      February.2.2021 at 2:50 pm

      What if the House’s impeachment article simply said “the defendant did bad things, and the Senators will fill in the details”?

      I *hope* (though I can’t be sure) the Senate wouldn’t accept this.

      Division of labor. The House decides what charge(s) the defendant will face. The Senate decides if the charge(s) is/are true. Sound fair?

      1. Armchair Lawyer
        February.2.2021 at 2:53 pm

        Almost. The Senate decides if the charges are worthy of impeachment, not if they are true.

        1. James Pollock
          February.2.2021 at 2:55 pm

          ” The Senate decides if the charges are worthy of impeachment, not if they are true.”

          Close. The House decides if the charges are worthy of impeachment. The Senate decides if they are worthy of conviction and punishment.

          1. Armchair Lawyer
            February.2.2021 at 2:57 pm

            Fair enough.

        2. Cal Cetín
          February.2.2021 at 2:59 pm

          “The Senate decides if the charges are worthy of impeachment, not if they are true.”

          To be picky, the charge usually says something about the alleged conduct being impeachment-worthy, so that’s a proposition which is either true or false.

  2. Pavel Petrovich
    February.2.2021 at 2:42 pm

    Another jew bag of parasitic wind babbling about a jewish game played out upon the goy in their own congress. We get it already, the jews have control, they own Pelosi, Biden and any other low life subject to jewish influence (money). The impeachment will pass into history as another trick of the jews which served no purpose for the people of America…the goy. In the meantime, more troops going to the middle east just as the jews commanded Biden to send.

    Jews are begging for it, again.

    1. Cal Cetín
      February.2.2021 at 2:43 pm

      Can’t Putin train you to be a bit more original?

    2. Glaucomatose
      February.2.2021 at 2:49 pm

      You sound cocky now, but you won’t be so sure of yourself once we hit you with our giant space lasers.

      1. Cal Cetín
        February.2.2021 at 2:52 pm

        Don’t forget the Rothschild Weather Machine.

        https://forward.com/fast-forward/396810/watch-dc-councilman-says-rothschild-family-controls-the-weather/

        (By the way, “Rothschild Weather Machine” sounds like a good name for a rock band.)

      2. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
        February.2.2021 at 3:02 pm

        “You sound cocky now, but you won’t be so sure of yourself once we hit you with our giant space lasers”

        Thank you for that one. It needed to be said.

  3. Armchair Lawyer
    February.2.2021 at 2:45 pm

    “guilty of inciting the insurrection”
    Nope. Not even close.

    In other news, a troll on twitter posted the following

    “If you see anybody from the Cuomo Administration in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”

    This of course sparked immense controversy from New York politicians. For example “”The terrifying events of the last month have shown us more clearly than ever that words have consequences,” New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson said on Twitter, referencing the attack on the U.S. Capitol earlier this month. “This sort of targeting and incitement is simply wrong, and totally unacceptable.””

    Of course, they missed the fact that that tweet was a near word for word copy of what Congresswoman Maxine Walters posted. Replacing just one word.

    The “outrage” here is surprisingly selective.

    https://www.foxnews.com/politics/democrats-outraged-by-troll-who-uses-maxine-waters-quote-they-didnt-recognize

    1. James Pollock
      February.2.2021 at 2:57 pm

      “Of course, they missed the fact that that tweet was a near word for word copy of what Congresswoman Maxine Walters posted. Replacing just one word.”

      Turns out to make a difference if you try to incite a crowd known for their interest in deadly weapons. All that muttering about “second amendment solutions” is working against y’all. Who knew THAT could happen?

      1. Armchair Lawyer
        February.2.2021 at 2:59 pm

        “Turns out to make a difference if you try to incite a crowd known for their interest in deadly weapons”

        What “deadly weapons” were used in the January 6th protest? By the protestors….

        1. not guilty
          February.2.2021 at 3:23 pm

          A fire extinguisher was used as a deadly weapon.

  4. Armchair Lawyer
    February.2.2021 at 2:52 pm

    In other news, we have Dictator Biden taking over. He has…

    1. Issued more Executive Orders in his first month than Trump in 4 years.
    2. Militarized DC with thousands of National Guard and razor wire everywhere.
    3. Started political purges of the military, Secret Service, and National Guard

    That’s just for starters…. We won’t mention his friendly “cooperation” with big tech and the suppression of speech that is unfriendly to Biden….

    1. Brett Bellmore
      February.2.2021 at 3:03 pm

      1) Technically, under two weeks.

      1. Armchair Lawyer
        February.2.2021 at 3:05 pm

        But Somin is still excited over impeaching a guy who is out of office, rather than worry about current actions of our dictator in chief.

    2. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
      February.2.2021 at 3:06 pm

      Disaffected, defeated, demoralized clingers are among my favorite culture war casualties.

      1. Armchair Lawyer
        February.2.2021 at 3:10 pm

        You like living in a Dictatorship, do you? A nice militarized state, where you’re told what to think, and what to believe in?

        1. Cal Cetín
          February.2.2021 at 3:22 pm

          Maybe he’ll get to be the guy on the public-address system in the re-education camps, bombarding the inmates with insults about their deficiencies as human b eings.

    3. MollyGodiva
      February.2.2021 at 3:07 pm

      Executive orders are just guidance documents from the President to executive branch agencies. They do not have the ability to change the law.

      1. Armchair Lawyer
        February.2.2021 at 3:07 pm

        LOL…

        Remember DACA?

  5. Pavel Petrovich
    February.2.2021 at 2:55 pm

    Why do all these jews talk about a TRIAL when the decision of the JURY is already known. There are no enough jew controlled democrats in the Senate to vote for impeachment … so the exercise is pointless as a function of government, it is just a jew shitshow designed to undermine the sovereign people’s form of government.

    By the way, gun sales are up again, nothing like the the sound of a hammer cocking on a hand canon to worry the jews that maybe their political tricks are not welcome. 2A protects all.

    1. Cal Cetín
      February.2.2021 at 2:57 pm

      “2A protects all.”

      It sure does.

      http://jpfo.org/

    2. James Pollock
      February.2.2021 at 3:00 pm

      Nothing is as scary as a twit who can’t spell “cannon” correctly.

  6. ReaderY
    February.2.2021 at 2:57 pm

    The attainder argument is particulalarly spurious. When the Senate sits to try an inpeachment case, it functions not as a legislative body but as a court of impeachment. More fundamentally, the attainder and the impeachment clauses are both in the oriinal constitution, enacted at the same time. It is a basic canon of construction that if it is possible to read two clauses in the same act as not contradicting each other, the non-contradicting comstruction should be used.

  7. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    February.2.2021 at 2:57 pm

    Trump’s brief is illiterate, likely consequence to inability to secure adequate lawyers willing to provide the desired assistance.

    I am beginning to wonder whether Trump might speak at length on his own behalf on the Senate floor . . . with or without his lawyers’ approval.

  8. Jimmy the Dane
    February.2.2021 at 2:58 pm

    There was no so-called “insurrection”. It was just a carnival like, college style sit-in, act of civil disobedience that lasted a few hours.

    1. James Pollock
      February.2.2021 at 2:59 pm

      While you were stoned, some shit went down.

    2. MollyGodiva
      February.2.2021 at 3:09 pm

      College style sit-ins and other acts of civil disobedience does not involve beating a cop to death and trying to kidnap or kill the VP and members of congress in an attempt to install an unelected President.
      The mob at the capital was actively trying to stop the certification of Bidens win.

      1. Jimmy the Dane
        February.2.2021 at 3:22 pm

        No one tried to kill anyone. The main person who died was an unarmed protester who was shot for what seems to be no good reason.

  9. James Pollock
    February.2.2021 at 2:58 pm

    Nothing is as scary as a twit who can’t spell “cannon” correctly.

    1. James Pollock
      February.2.2021 at 3:00 pm

      D’oh. I’ll cut an paste this back in as a response to the comment it was aimed at.

  10. MatthewSlyfield
    February.2.2021 at 3:14 pm

    “At this point, there seems little likelihood of a conviction”

    There was never any significant likelihood of a conviction. The US Senate has NEVER convicted on a Presidential Impeachment.

  11. Brett Bellmore
    February.2.2021 at 3:17 pm

    “Trump’s January 6 speech to the crowd that later attacked the Capitol,”

    The Jan. 6th speech is referenced to provide the element of imminence incitement requires. But we know that the attack was pre-planned, by perhaps weeks, and so that speech could not possibly have had anything to do with it.

    So the House case is, to at least that extent, inconsistent with the known facts.

    More later, I have a rocket to watch.

    1. Josh R
      February.2.2021 at 3:27 pm

      Imminence (the Brandenberg standard) is not required for impeachment.

  12. Armchair Lawyer
    February.2.2021 at 3:21 pm

    So, I’ve been looking up some more. And one striking parallel is the 2018 Kavinaugh Protests.

    Here the protestors invaded the Senate steps and the Hart Senate Office building.

    Is the only real difference between this protest and the 2021 protest, the relative lack of police presence in 2021?

    Something to consider….

  13. Orbital Mechanic
    February.2.2021 at 3:29 pm

    I’m glad to see the House document put some context around Trump’s behavior.

    I have seen the “defense” (here and elsewhere) that Trump did not explicitly demand “bring me Pelosi’s head!” and so therefore he is totally not responsible for anything and was only exercising his free speech rights. Although that is stupid it does seem to have traction with too many people.

    Trump is responsible for not only what he did that day, but all the days prior.

Please to post comments