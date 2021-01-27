The Volokh Conspiracy

Can California Employee Be Fired for Attending the Jan. 6 Protest at the Capitol?

California statutes suggest the answer may be no, so long as the firing is based on the political activity, and not on criminal conduct.

|

In Snyder v. Alight Solutions, LLC (filed yesterday), Leah Snyder claims that her employer fired her on these grounds. Here is what she alleges in the Complaint:

She listened to speeches being made and walked to the Capitol, and then she left. She did not participate in any rioting, she did not observe any rioting, and she did not hear of any injuries to persons or damages to property during her peaceful visit. On return home, she posted two "selfies" with her friends and at least one smiling police officer in front of the Capitol to a comment thread on the social media of Sean Armstrong. She believed she was engaging in a debate over the nature and scope of a protest at the Capitol….

On January 6, 2021, while on paid time off from work, she visited Washington, D.C. She and perhaps as many as one million other people, listened to speeches made by the President of the United States and other important persons. Plaintiff is not a zealous adherent of any system of beliefs. Her impression of the speeches was that the assembled people were being asked to peacefully show their support for the U.S. Constitution and the rule of law while presenting their displeasure with vote counting procedures during the recent national election. At the conclusion of the speeches, she joined a group of people who were peacefully walking to the Capitol. She reached the Capitol, took several "selfies" with friends, and at least one with a smiling police officer in the background. She did not cross or see any barricades. She did not see nor participate in any rioting. She did not enter the Capitol. She did not observe or hear of any injuries to persons or damages to property. She was not arrested and she did not see anyone who was arrested. On occasion, when she encountered police officers, she inquired if walking with the other members of the crowd was legal, and each time, the officers responded that what she was doing was legal. After spending some time at the Capitol, she left and went home.

She claims she was then fired because of those actions.

If her allegations are correct, then the employer likely violated California Labor Code §§ 1101-02. Those statutes (enacted in 1937) provide,

No employer shall make, adopt, or enforce any rule, regulation, or policy:

(a) Forbidding or preventing employees from engaging or participating in politics or from becoming candidates for public office.

(b) Controlling or directing, or tending to control or direct the political activities or affiliations of employees.

No employer shall coerce or influence or attempt to coerce or influence his employees through or by means of threat of discharge or loss of employment to adopt or follow or refrain from adopting or following any particular course or line of political action or political activity.

[1.] In Gay Law Students Ass'n v. Pac. Tel. & Tel. Co. (Cal. 1979):, the California Supreme Court made clear that "These statutes cannot be narrowly confined to partisan activity"  (unlike some more narrowly written statutes in other cases, that are limited to activity related to parties or elections):

"The term 'political activity' connotes the espousal of a candidate or a cause, and some degree of action to promote the acceptance thereof by other persons." The Supreme Court has recognized the political character of activities such as participation in litigation, the wearing of symbolic armbands, and the association with others for the advancement of beliefs and ideas.

Going to a political demonstration would thus be covered.

[2.] The statute seems to be limited to actions pursuant to a "rule, regulation, or policy"; and the California Supreme Court has defined "policy" as "[a] settled or definite course or method adopted and followed" by the employer. But, as the Louisiana Supreme Court held, interpreting a similar statute, "[T]he actual firing of one employee for political activity constitutes for the remaining employees both a policy and a threat of similar firings." And such firing tends to coerce other employees: "[T]he actual firing of one employee for political activity constitutes for the remaining employees both a policy and a threat of similar firings" (I quote again the Louisiana case).

This is especially for large companies these days, in which employment decisions have become much more formalized and bureaucratized (in part because the process of hiring and firing has become a highly legally regulated activity). It seems unlikely to me that the employer (which apparently has 15,000 employees) will say, "Nope, this was just a one-off decision, we might well handle other employees completely differently"; generally, part of its argument would indeed be that there's some policy that this 20-year employee has violated, which is why she was fired. This might be why some recent California cases have basically treated these sections as generally applicable to firings based on political activity, e.g.,

If plaintiff was fired for his particular political perspective, affiliation or cause of favoring Proposition 8 or being against same-sex marriage, so that it may be inferred that (as plaintiff alleged) Safeway was in effect declaring that the espousal or advocacy of such political views will not be tolerated—then Safeway's action constituted a violation of Labor Code sections 1101 and 1102.

or

Ali asserts he was fired not because the content of his articles contravened the editorial policies or standards of the newspaper, but because outside of the workplace he publicly criticized an influential public official for supporting a particular political candidate. Whether Ali can ultimately prove all the elements of his claim, he has submitted sufficient evidence of a public policy violation to survive a motion for summary judgment

[3.] Now a California employer is free to fire employees because they committed crimes, or even because it believes they committed crimes, apart from their political activity. If, for instance, Alight the employer fires anyone who it has reason to think were engaged in a riot or vandalism, that isn't itself firing for political activity.

But Snyder's allegation is that she didn't commit any crimes. And to the extent that the employer inferred that she must have committed crimes based simply on her attendance at the Capitol protest, I think that has to be treated as a restriction on political activity.

[4.] Naturally, all of this would equally apply to people attending any sort of protest, left-wing, right-wing, or otherwise: e.g., an anti-police-brutality protest at which some of the protesters engaged in vandalism or arson, an anti-abortion protest at which some of the protesters illegally blocked entrances to an abortion clinic, an anti-globalization protest at which some of the protesters violated the law, or anything else along those lines.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. Sarcastr0
    January.27.2021 at 5:12 pm

    Yeah, this seems a no-brainer, under the facts alleged.

    I’d hope no one is claiming everyone who went to the protests in DC invaded the Capitol.

    1. loki13
      January.27.2021 at 5:18 pm

      No. Of course everyone who went to the protests didn’t invade the Capitol.

      On the other hand, laws like that, and lawsuits like that, are exactly why California is hell for employers. 😉

      It will be interesting to see how people who are usually all, “Boo, California is terrible” react to this. With consistency, I am sure.

      1. MatthewSlyfield
        January.27.2021 at 5:35 pm

        Boo, California is terrible and any private company operating there is getting what it deserves.

        1. loki13
          January.27.2021 at 5:49 pm

          Perhaps! Of course, she is a remote employee. So ….

      2. Joe_dallas
        January.27.2021 at 6:26 pm

        I am in Texas, so I can fire anyone for no reason at all, subject to the limitations such as age sex discrimination.

        I would certainly fire anyone that committed a crime, and would almost certainly fire an employee whose political activity that rose to a level that caused disruption in my business. I have had employees on the far end of both sides the political spectrum, though they were all professional and did not cause any disruption.

        The issue that I have problem with, which Loki pointed out, is that you could claim the employee may have committed a crime and therefore fire the employee simply because of their political beliefs.

        Same with a person who is sypmtomthatic to the BLM cause or to alleged allegations of voter fraud and was simply observing the protests

  2. loki13
    January.27.2021 at 5:17 pm

    “Now a California employer is free to fire employees because they committed crimes, or even because it believes they committed crimes, apart from their political activity. If, for instance, Alight the employer fires anyone who it has reason to think were engaged in a riot or vandalism, that isn’t itself firing for political activity.

    But Snyder’s allegation is that she didn’t commit any crimes. And to the extent that the employer inferred that she must have committed crimes based simply on her attendance at the Capitol protest, I think that has to be treated as a restriction on political activity.”

    So here is the problem.

    Employer: You were terminated because of a reasonable belief that you committed a crime.

    Employee: But I didn’t commit a crime.

    ….and? Every single person who commits a crime is going to say that. That’s kind of the whole point- the employer doesn’t have to prove it. The employer just has to BELIEVE it.

    This is not a question of being either sympathetic or unsympathetic to the claim, but instead why I think that California’s law is utter crud.

    1. TwelveInchPianist
      January.27.2021 at 5:20 pm

      That doesn’t seem like much of a problem. They can’t use the fact that you engaged in political activity to infer that you committed a crime any more than they can use the fact that you’re a Muslim to infer that you engaged in terrorism.

      1. loki13
        January.27.2021 at 5:22 pm

        Why don’t you engage in conversation with someone who cares? Which is no one.

    2. MollyGodiva
      January.27.2021 at 5:33 pm

      She provided in the complaint a photo of herself beyond the police barricade, and thus proving she committed a crime.

      1. Armchair Lawyer
        January.27.2021 at 6:06 pm

        “She did not cross or see any barricades.”

      2. bevis the lumberjack
        January.27.2021 at 6:09 pm

        Where are you getting that?

        “She didn’t see or cross any barricades”

        Quit being so hateful to people that disagree with you. Or in this case you think might disagree with you. It doesn’t reflect well on you that you want to make something up to justify trauma for a complete stranger.

    3. bevis the lumberjack
      January.27.2021 at 6:11 pm

      Yeah I guess there’s no presumption of innocence built into this thing.

      But wouldn’t the employers belief need to be reasonably well founded? Otherwise that idea pretty much eviscerates the law. Doesn’t it?

      1. EscherEnigma
        January.27.2021 at 6:28 pm

        Given how many employees in retail are fired because their boss “believe” that the employee is stealing from the till, without any criminal charges ever being filed (or, indeed, the cops ever being called) I think it’s well established that such principles do not apply to private employment.

        Or to put it another way… if you want such strong presumptions of innocent and job protection, you kind of need to join a union. The law, in no state, provides that level of due process by default.

  3. John F. Carr
    January.27.2021 at 5:25 pm

    Can they fire her for demanding $10 million for being fired?

    They complaint does not offer any convincing evidence of the reason for her firing, although the inference from timing of events is plausible enough at this stage. “There was no formal investigation of the events by Defendant, no due process was afforded to Plaintiff, and there was no written explanation for its actions.” And she does not plead any oral explanation either. Only the fact that she went to HR about some rude comments about her and was later fired.

    1. MollyGodiva
      January.27.2021 at 5:41 pm

      In all but one state, private sector employees have zero rights to an investigation, due process, or written explanation for firings.

      1. Libertymike
        January.27.2021 at 5:53 pm

        Au contraire.

        What about written employment contracts under the terms of which an employer is obligated to provide due process to an employee before it can fire xer?

        1. MollyGodiva
          January.27.2021 at 6:04 pm

          Those are pretty rare and limited mostly to very high end jobs.

      2. bevis the lumberjack
        January.27.2021 at 6:24 pm

        Did you even read the article? This is your second post that totally ignores a key point.

        In California, which is the only state that matters to this case, employees are protected from being fired for political beliefs. At-will employment anywhere else doesn’t matter.

  4. EscherEnigma
    January.27.2021 at 5:27 pm

    As you noted, that law was never intended or expected to protect criminal associations, just political associations.

    You are free to argue that “insurrectionist” is a political affiliation, and not a criminal one, but I don’t see why anyone else should coddle such a belief.

    Or to put it another way… all y’all have been super skeptical of “I didn’t see nothin'” in the past. It’s so odd for you to bend over backwards to take it as gospel now.

    1. Ben_
      January.27.2021 at 6:16 pm

      Bet your company’s $10 million on that. The sooner the better.

  5. Longtobefree
    January.27.2021 at 5:30 pm

    Hell yes she can be fired for being in DC.
    She can be fired for being a republican.
    She can be fired for not being a raging socialist.
    What the hell do you think this is, a free country?

  6. MollyGodiva
    January.27.2021 at 5:32 pm

    The photo in the complaint clearly shows her well beyond where the police barricade was before the rioters breached it. As soon as she stepped past the barricades she was committing a crime. She should lose this.

  7. loki13
    January.27.2021 at 5:42 pm

    So I’m looking at the Complaint. There are some issues other than just not being a great complaint (it’s an LLC- who are the members for diversity jurisdiction … find out soon enough).

    The included text on p. 5 has the Plaintiff’s text message stating that she is at “the top of the capitol” and that she was talking to the guards. The allegations state that she was never “in” the Capitol, but clearly mingle the use of “at” the Capitol freely.

    Regardless, she then “engaged” someone- simply based on what was presented in the Complaint (which is the most flattering for the Plaintiff) it doesn’t look great for her either.

    Finally, I would note that the use of the alternative – the “even if any portion of the (Defendants’) narrative were true …” In other words, sure, maybe it is apparent from photos and texts that there was some other stuff going on, but no harm no foul?

    Maybe I’m just a little jaded from seeing too many complaints at this point. It also looks like a state court complaint quickly changed to federal court.

  8. Libertymike
    January.27.2021 at 6:07 pm

    In Fortune v. National Cash Register, 373 Mass. 96 (1977), the Massachusetts SUpreme Judicial Court imposed an obligation of good faith and fair dealing in the termination of the employment of a salesman notwithstanding the fact that the terms of his employment permitted his discharge without cause and without any obligation to pay a commission that would be due him on account of his securing a huge sales order.

    In Fortune, the salesman had been employed by National Cash Register for 25 years. To be sure, the mischief at play was the defendant’s desire to pay as little commission as possible to the plaintiff.

    In the Allright, LLC case, the plaintiff, according to the complaint, had been an employee for 20 years. Perhaps a jury might infer that the desire to go woke is so rancid that firing a loyal employee in connection therewith might constitute a breach of the covenant of good faith and fair dealing.

  9. Eric VonSalzen
    January.27.2021 at 6:09 pm

    I’m pretty old. I remember when people who actually broke the law — by being “Colored” and sitting down at a “White” lunch counter — were regarded by many as heros. Rightly so, in my opinion now (and, as I recall, even then). There was and is a serious issue about whether the 2020 election results were affected by improper conduct by officials in several states. I personally wouldn’t have peacefully marched up to the Capitol to support a doomed effort to delay the certification of the election, but the idea that a private citizen could be fired for doing so is repugnant.

    1. EscherEnigma
      January.27.2021 at 6:24 pm

      There was and is a serious issue about whether the 2020 election results were affected by improper conduct by officials in several states.

      No, there are no such “serious issue[s]”.

      What there is, is the former and disgraced President Trump deluding his followers into believing that there is. Stop coddling delusions.

  10. Ben_
    January.27.2021 at 6:18 pm

    A few more lawsuits like this and cancel culture gets neutered, at least in California. I hope she gets the whole $10 million plus a punitive damages award.

