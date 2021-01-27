I recently posted a short draft essay, just 10 pages long, called "Line-drawing and Legal Education." Here's the abstract:

Law professors love to ask: "Where do you draw the line?" This essay offers a guide to what is in play when professors ask their favorite question. It identifies the assumptions about legal education and the legal system that lead professors to see line-drawing as important. It explores why students may see line-drawing as superficial and small-minded. And it concludes with practical tips for students on how to respond when professors ask them where they would draw the line.