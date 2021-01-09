The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: January 9, 1919
1/9/1919: Schenck v. United States argued.
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
1/9/1919: Schenck v. United States argued.
Cruz plunged into the constitutional abyss while Rand Paul stepped back, refusing to sacrifice democracy and the rule of law.
The people who smashed windows and stormed the building were sincere pro-Trump protesters.
Pence had been presiding over the tally of Electoral College votes before rioters broke into the Capitol Building, forcing him to flee.
More than 4,100 people died of COVID-19 yesterday across the country, but some New York medical providers are dumping vaccines instead of putting them in people's arms.
The senator is a performer and nothing more.