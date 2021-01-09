The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Senate

Will Lisa Murkowski Be the Jim Jeffords of 2021?

The last time the Senate split 50-50, the even balance did not last long.

|

The Senate is split 50-50, leaving the tie-breaking vote in the hands of the Vice President. As I discussed here, this arrangement is not a recipe for stable control of the chamber. Accordingly, the last time this happened (in 2001), there was a power-sharing arrangement that divided authority and resources more evenly than occurs when one party has a true Senate majority.

The 2001 power-sharing arrangement did not last very long, however. In June 2001, Vermont Senator James Jeffords left the Republican party and (more significantly) began to caucus with Senate Democrats, converting the 50-50 chamber to one with clear party control. This switch was momentous. Among other things, it scuttled the Bush Administration's hope to move quickly on judicial nominees and shifted the legislative agenda. In return for his conversion, Senate Democrats made Jeffords Chair of the Environment and Public Works Committee.

Will we see a replay of 2001? Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski, who has run independent of her party on the ballot before, has called upon the President to resign and questioned her future with the Republican Party. Were she to become an independent, she would still need to decide where to caucus, for purposes committee assignments and the like. So were she to split with Republicans, and remain in the Senate, she would likely caucus with Democrats. The question, then, would be what might Senate Democrats offer to make it worth her while.

Senator Murkowski is more liberal than her Republican colleagues on some issues, but is definitely more conservative than Democrats on others. One challenge may be that those issues that are most important to her constituents in Alaska, such as federal energy policy, may also be those issues where the gulf between Senator Murkowski's preferences and those of Senate Democrats are the greatest. On the other hand, for purposes of climate policy, Senate Democrats may see significant value in a 51st Senator on their side (particularly given the 50th is West Virginia's Joe Manchin).

NEXT: Does Twitter's Ban of Trump "Effectively Moot[]" the Cert Petition in Trump v. Knight First Amendment Institute?

Jonathan H. Adler (@jadler1969) is the Johan Verheij Memorial Professor of Law at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    January.9.2021 at 6:29 am

    Tired of winning yet, clingers?

    Ready for a Blue Two Years, bigots?

    Familiar with the Whigs, Republicans?

    Still washing the blood from your hands, Conspirators?

    Is the Volokh Conspiracy going to observe a moment of silence for Ashli Babbitt? You guys lathered these rubes. The White nationalists, the gun nuts, the gullible evangelicals, the Common Good Christian Constitutionalists, the disaffected militia members, the gay-bashers, the immigrant-demonizing xenophobes, the hypocritical evangelicals, the misogynists, the red-pill incels, the rural rubes, the Trump base, the half-educated evangelicals. There is Ashli Babbitt blood on your hands.

    I do not expect the Conspirators to do anything about the Capitol Police officer who died — not with Federalist-Republican-Olin-Bator-Bradley-Heritage-Republican-movement conservative-Volokh Conspiracy street cred on the line — but Ashli Babbitt was one of your own. Nothing for Ashli Babbit?

    Even dogs tend to treat their own better than that.

    1. Dr. Ed 2
      January.9.2021 at 6:59 am

      The DC Metro Police (*not* the USCP) are investigating the shooting of Ashil Babbitt and some of us have enough of a scintilla of respect for the process to let them do that before we start burning buildings.

      Now as to Officer Sicknick, the fire extinguisher that traumatically impacted with his head is going to have fingerprints on it. (It’s going to have *lots* of fingerprints on it, and the FBI is going to have fun ruling out every technician that inspected it over the past 20 years.)

      Hopefully they will find someone who will have a very hard time explaining why his prints are on it (i.e. because he threw it), and it will be very interesting to see who he is and with whom he is associated.

      I’m speculating here, but a head injury sounds like the extinguisher was thrown from above. MAGA folk don’t throw heavy objects at random cops, Antafa does — think about that a minute, Kirkland.

      And your last line was way out of line. The woman died, must you be this much of an arsehole?

  2. Dr. Ed 2
    January.9.2021 at 6:43 am

    That was then, this is now — last Wednesday was perhaps necessary to remind the Congresscritters that they do not exist in a vacuum.

    Where Jeffords was allowed to go quietly into the night, that was 20 years ago — it wouldn’t happen now. What happened to Mitt Romney on his flight back to DC would be minor compared to what would happen to Murkowski or anyone else who pulled a stunt like this.

    Alaska is a very distant and (this time of year) dark place, but a large number of very angry people would descend upon that state and make her life truly miserable. She’s never won by a majority, only pluralities and she’s up for re-election in 2022 — imagine trying to campaign with people screaming obscenities at you wherever you show up…

    Jefferies was a unique situation because he was a legacy of an earlier era, back when Vermont was a Republican state and before all the rich leftist retirees moved in. This was his last term in office and he was replaced by Bernie Sanders — and Howard Dean was Governor.

    It wasn’t a Republican seat anymore — Murkowski’s is and she knows that. She won in 2010 against an unknown Tea Party candidate because of the family name and because she wasn’t hated the way she would be if she did something like this.

    So she’s going to throw away her political career for two years of glory? I don’t think so.

    I think a lot of RINOs learned the wisdom of not poking tigers last Wednesday.

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
      January.9.2021 at 6:55 am

      Pussycats are not tigers. Especially the ones that aren’t cats, just . . . .

      1. Dr. Ed 2
        January.9.2021 at 7:02 am

        “I am not a non-violent man. I actually am a violent man trying to remain non-violent.”

        —- Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

  3. y81
    January.9.2021 at 7:06 am

    It would seem just as likely that Manchin might change parties. Alaska is very Republican, so a party switch would hurt Murkowski’s chances of re-election, whereas it would help Manchin. This post is probably wishful thinking by Prof. Adler.

    1. Dr. Ed 2
      January.9.2021 at 7:11 am

      Manchin is the same situation as Jefferies — WV is a Dem state from an earlier era and really isn’t aligned with the modern (anti-coal) Dem party.

Please to post comments