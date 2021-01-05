The Volokh Conspiracy

Who Will Do the Right Thing on Wednesday?

The electoral votes will soon be counted. Not everyone will do their duty.

|

The final step of the process of electing the president is the formal counting of the votes of the presidential electors. Usually a rather dull ceremony, this year there are expected to be some fireworks. In the weeks since President Trump lost his bid for reelection, his supporters have offered increasingly unhinged legal theories and baseless claims of fraud deny the reality that Joe Biden will be inaugurated as the next president. I would like to think that the current attempt to derail the counting of the votes and the affirmation of Biden's victory will be a last ditch effort to continue Trump in office, but the last few weeks suggest that there will be more last ditch efforts after this one.

Some Republican members of Congress will forsake their constitutional duty in order to curry favor with a fickle president and his deluded fans. Others will do the honorable thing despite the political risks. The fact that we must have this conversation says nothing good about the state of the American constitutional democracy.

I have a piece out in Lawfare today that takes an extended look at the counting of the electoral votes and the likely objections to doing so. From the conclusion:

It has now been revealed that the president attempted to bully the governor of Georgia into changing the presidential vote count for no other reason than that the president wanted it. It is hard to imagine a more flagrantly corrupt action on the part of a losing president short of simply attempting to bribe presidential electors or forcibly seizing ballots. If Republican legislators object to the counting of electoral votes for Biden, it is this brazen effort to steal an election that they will be assisting. Their attempted assistance might be as practically futile as the president's phone call itself was. They might not actually succeed in stealing the election. But their objections to the counting of properly certified ballots can hardly be interpreted as anything other than a desire to do so.

You can read the whole thing here.

Keith E. Whittington is William Nelson Cromwell Professor of Politics at Princeton University.

  1. Bob from Ohio
    January.5.2021 at 3:44 pm

    No mention of Barbara Boxer or John Lewis or Stephanie Tubbs Jones or 2004 in the “Lawfare” article.

    This thing is terrible, I won’ t mention the other exactly same terrible thing.

    1. Pike Bishop
      January.5.2021 at 3:55 pm

      Thanks for the idiotic whataboutism, Bob.

      Dumb grandstanding from Dems in the past is no excuse whatsoever for the genuinely insane cult of personality these loons have developed around Trump.

      1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
        January.5.2021 at 4:02 pm

        Bob’s from Ohio.

        The backwater, can’t-keep-up, Republican part.

        Expecting him to recognize distinctions is foolhardy.

  2. Sidney r finkel
    January.5.2021 at 3:59 pm

    I suggest the following question be put on any final exam for any law course, poli sci course or history course.

    Q. On January 6 following a presidential election the Vice President, presiding over the electoral vote count has the absolute and unconditional authority to accept, reject or replace any electoral votes that were duly certified and submitted by a state.
    True or False?

    Anyone answering true should

    1. Immediately be given an F in the course.
    2. Submit their resume to any law firm that employes Rudy, Sidney, etc and know that they will be hired as an attorney regardless of whether or not they have a law .
    3. Expect to have to undergo substantial therapy.

