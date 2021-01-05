The Volokh Conspiracy

Interesting Domicile Case Involving Kevin Spacey

Special bonus to commenters who can tie this civil procedure question to a line from one of Spacey's movies.

From Rapp v. Fowler, decided today by Judge Lewis A. Kaplan (S.D.N.Y.):

Plaintiffs commenced this action in the [New York state court] for assault, battery and other torts against Kevin Spacey Fowler, better known as Kevin Spacey. The claims arise out of alleged sexual misconduct involving the two then minor plaintiffs 34 and 40 years ago.

Defendant removed the action to this Court on the basis of alleged diversity of citizenship. He claims that he is a citizen of the State of Maryland and that plaintiffs are citizens of New York.

Plaintiffs have moved to remand the action to the state court. They contend that Spacey is domiciled in the United Kingdom and therefore not a citizen, for diversity purposes, of any state. The motion is supported chiefly by a declaration of plaintiffs' counsel, who does not claim any personal knowledge with respect to Spacey's domicile, and an array of newspaper and magazine clippings and other documents.

Spacey has submitted a declaration asserting that he is a domiciliary of Maryland. Plaintiffs argue, correctly, that the burden of establishing the existence of federal subject matter jurisdiction in this case rests with Spacey. But they would have the Court disregard Spacey's declaration on the theory that it is "self serving" and not "competent." That, however, would be entirely inappropriate.

A person's domicile is "the place where a person has his true fixed home and principal establishment, and to which, whenever he is absent, he has the intention of returning." Linardos v. Fortuna (2d Cir. 1998). Certainly Spacey is the only person who is competent to testify on the basis of personal knowledge with respect to whether "he has the intention of returning" to Maryland "whenever he is absent" although, as in any other case in which intent is in issue, other evidence may shed light on the credibility or lack thereof of his assertion of subjective intention. And the question whether he has his true fixed home and principal establishment in Maryland cannot be decided on the basis of newspaper and magazine clippings and other materials submitted by plaintiffs.

Accordingly, the motion to remand is denied. During the course of discovery, plaintiffs are entitled to seek evidence bearing on the domicile question., but examination of that question must be proportional to the needs of resolving the jurisdictional issue. The parties shall confer within the next two weeks with a view to reaching agreement on the discovery appropriate to that question and shall file a joint report with the Court no later than January 26, 2021 concerning their agreement or, failing an agreement, the boundaries of the dispute. In the meantime, there shall be no discovery on the jurisdictional issue absent consent of both sides. Should the jurisdictional issue remain unresolved after the completion of such jurisdictional discovery as the Court allows, plaintiffs will be permitted to renew their motion.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. mulched
    January.5.2021 at 1:35 pm

    Defendant’s domicile? Somewhere, beyond the Sea…

    1. CJColucci
      January.5.2021 at 2:26 pm

      That’s probably it, though I couldn’t help thinking of The Usual Suspects and SPOILER ALERT! how Keyzer Soze (as he was eventually revealed to be) made up a convincing and complicated story on the fly incorporating random bits of information in the interrogation room, like news clippings and notices on the bulletin board and the china manufacturer’s name on his coffee cup.

      1. Roman Moroni
        January.5.2021 at 2:29 pm

        He was in a barber shop quartet in Skokie Illinois. Maybe That’s where he lives.

  2. Dr. Ed 2
    January.5.2021 at 1:37 pm

    Doesn’t a US citizen abroad inherently have to be a resident of some state? I know a lot who chose FL or NH because they have no state income tax.

    While I don’t doubt that he is probably guilty, how many of us can even remember where we were on January 5, 1981 — let alone be able to prove it… There is a fairness issue here.

    1. BillyG
      January.5.2021 at 1:51 pm

      ….how many of us can even remember where we were on January 5, 1981 — let alone be able to prove it… There is a fairness issue here.

      For me, that’s easy. I was nowhere. But I do get your point. January 5, 2000 would be hard enough to provide evidence of, much less proof.

      While I don’t doubt that he is probably guilty….

      Not having followed the history of this, why do you say that? Eye-witness testimony has such a poor track-record that its probably better to take it as evidence of innocence.

      1. Dr. Ed 2
        January.5.2021 at 2:06 pm

        This, from 2005: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wleDc2BVkPU

        Public figure or not, you don’t do something like this without being sure — there are far too many consequences for all involved.

    2. apedad
      January.5.2021 at 1:53 pm

      If you had asked where I was on January 25, 1981, I can answer that!

      Lajes Field (Terceira Island), Azores.

      I remember because we were installing radar there and got a special feed to watch the Super Bowl live.

      We actually had to watch the AFC/NFC championship games a week later because they taped and then flow in for broadcast.

      1. CJColucci
        January.5.2021 at 2:28 pm

        While I can’t recall my detailed whereabouts on January 25, 1981, I can be pretty sure of where I wasn’t and have a general idea of where I probably was.

  3. Martinned
    January.5.2021 at 1:40 pm

    Can someone explain to me, because I’m curious, whether it is likely to make a material difference for the outcome of the case whether it is heard in federal court or New York state court?

    1. BillyG
      January.5.2021 at 1:52 pm

      If it’s held in New York state court, it’s under New York law. If it’s under Federal Court, it’s under Federal Law. Different laws, procedures, precedents, statute of limitations, penalties, etc…..

      1. Noscitur a sociis
        January.5.2021 at 1:59 pm

        Incorrect. Federal courts hearing state law claims under diversity jurisdiction apply state law (just as a state court hearing a federal law claim would apply federal law).

        To answer Martinned’s question, the quality and legal ability of the judges Southern District of New York is generally considered to be extremely high. The quality of the judges hearing civil cases on the New York Supreme Court is… not.

        1. Goat
          January.5.2021 at 2:12 pm

          Adding that jury pools are different for state and federal cases, which is very often a consideration in removal cases.

    2. Dr. Ed 2
      January.5.2021 at 1:59 pm

      I’m guessing — just guessing — that the statute of limitations for this sort of thing in Maryland has expired and hence it is a case of the Federal Court deferring to the laws of the state in which it is located.

      1. Noscitur a sociis
        January.5.2021 at 2:00 pm

        Sure, but that’s because you’re a moron and have no idea what you’re talking about.

