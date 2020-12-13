The Volokh Conspiracy

Death Sentence of Nidal Hasan, the Fort Hood Multiple Murderer, Affirmed by U.S. Army Court of Criminal Appeals

The opinion, handed down Friday, is here. The issues are outside my core expertise, but the case seemed interested enough that I thought I'd note it, especially since I haven't seen it covered elsewhere. Here is the introduction and conclusion:

On 5 November 2009, at Fort Hood, Texas, appellant fired into a crowd of soldiers attending a pre-deployment Solder Readiness Processing (SRP) in a building dedicated to that purpose. Appellant's attack killed thirteen individuals and wounded thirty-two.

On 23 August 2013, an officer panel sitting as a general court-martial convicted appellant of thirteen specifications of premeditated murder and thirty-two specifications of attempted murder in violation of Articles 118 and 80, Uniform Code of Military Justice, 10 U.S.C. §§ 918 and 880 (2006 & Supp. II 2009) [UCMJ]. The panel sentenced appellant to death, dismissal, and forfeiture of all pay and allowances. The convening authority approved the adjudged sentence. Appellant was represented by military counsel for most of the pretrial proceedings, but appeared pro se during the merits and sentencing portions of the trial. This case is now pending automatic appellate review, pursuant to Article 66, UCMJ.

Appellate defense counsel raise fourteen assigned errors on appeal. We find all claims lack merit and affirm the findings and sentence. Nonetheless, the following seven assigned errors bear discussion: (1) whether the military judge erred in allowing appellant to represent himself; (2) whether the military judge erred in allowing appellant to represent himself at sentencing in a capital case; (3) whether the military judge erred in denying standby counsel's motion for the independent presentation of mitigation evidence; (4) whether the Staff Judge Advocate was disqualified from providing the Article 34, UCMJ, pretrial advice; (5) whether the military judge should have sua sponte excused certain panel members; (6) whether the military judge erred in denying appellant's motions for change of venue due to pretrial publicity and heightened security measures; and (7) whether this court can conduct its review pursuant to Article 66, UCMJ, because appellate defense counsel could not access the entire record of trial….

On consideration of the entire record, we AFFIRM the findings of guilty and the sentence.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. DaivdBehar
    December.13.2020 at 5:28 pm

    There is a dose response curve to all remedies. Too little does not work. Too much is toxic. That means a lot of work to graph the curve of the proper dosing of a remedy. I estimated that 10000 executions would be required to obtain its sole benefit, incapacitation of the violent birth cohort.

    Today’s death penalty practice is a complete failure, except to generate $billion in lawyer rent seeking appellate business, a worthless waste of money.

    The opiate overdose crisis now kills over 50000 criminals, a year, each of which will not commit 200 felonies a year. Crime was at risk of disappearing.

    The poverty caused by the lawyer phony, worthless, COVID lockdown of the economy has caused a surge in crime, to preserve lawyer employment, to further Chinese Communist Party interest in damaging our nation, and to enrich the tech billionaires with an additional $trillion in net worth in 2020.

    I still support the Italian death penalty. Guard waves a carton of cigarettes. The bothersome, violent criminal is stabbed 50 times. The investigation finds, he committed suicide. This is a neat prison housekeeping function. Italy’s prison suicide rate has been deemed a crime against humanity, by pro-criminal lawyers, of course.

    1. y81
      December.13.2020 at 5:56 pm

      I believe the Massachusetts authorities used that method on Fr. Geoghan.

  2. Bob from Ohio
    December.13.2020 at 5:42 pm

    “Biden has also indicated that he will not only halt federal executions, he will seek to end it by legislation and incentivize states to end the punishment as well. Speaking about death row inmates who had since been exonerated, Biden called for the end of the punishment. “Because we can’t ensure that we get these cases right every time, we must eliminate the death penalty,” he tweeted last year. ” https://www.motherjones.com/crime-justice/2020/11/biden-once-championed-the-death-penalty-now-he-wants-to-stop-trumps-execution-spree/

    Joe Biden, unlike Trump [per anonymous allegations] , cares for US soldiers. Well, not those 13 soldiers. Or those other 32 soldiers.

