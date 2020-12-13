The Volokh Conspiracy

What Is The Remedy For A "Substantial Departure" From Election Law?

A federal judge in Wisconsin found that there was not a "not a significant or material departure from legislative direction." But what if there was such a departure?

|

Yesterday, a federal district court judge in Wisconsin rejected  President Trump's suit against the Wisconsin Election Commission. Trump argued that guidance issued by the Commission "deviated so significantly from the requirements of Wisconsin's election statutes that the election was itself a 'failure.'" Trump asked to declare 50,000 votes as "tainted." In other words, he wanted to nullify those votes. Instead, the Court should "remand" the issue to the Wisconsin legislature. The court explained, "plaintiff wants the Court to declare the election a failure, with the results discarded, and the door thus opened for the Wisconsin Legislature to appoint Presidential Electors in some fashion other than by following the certified voting results."

The court found that the President had standing, but found that the case failed on the merits. Rick Pildes wrote a concise summary of the opinion. He wrote:

Even if A Court Were to Disagree with These Prior Conclusions, Under What Circumstances Does Election Administration Violate the Electors Clause?  Finally, the court concludes that even if the Electors Clause includes election administration, the mere fact that election officials have resolved disputed issues of statutory construction does not amount to a violation.  Instead, only "significant departures" from the election code would violate the clause.

The court suggests something of a deference doctrine. So long as the government's interpretation of the election code is reasonable, the court will defer.

Here, I want to flag an alternative hypothetical that was not present in Wisconsin. What if the President was in fact correct on the merits. In other words, what is the correct remedy if there was a "substantial departure" from the election code?

I flagged this issue last month (what feels like a lifetime ago). Local officials in Harris County allowed curbside voting for early voting. The Texas Attorney General (who has been in the news of late) determined that this practice was illegal. A complaint was filed short after early voting concluded, seeking to set aside the curbside votes. A federal district court held an emergency hearing. The judge refused to invalidate the votes, but suggested the outcome would have been different if the suit was brought before early voting began. Here, the court was uncomfortable with wiping out votes cast in reliance on facially valid government guidance.

There was a recent election in Patterson, New Jersey that was thrown out altogether. My post flagged some of the difficulties with this remedy for a statewide election as a practical matter. But I do not have an answer from a legal perspective: can a federal court ever invalidate a vote?

What circumstances would justify the invalidation of one vote, or 50,000 vote? How egregious of a violation of the law must there be? Or, if voters reasonably relied in good faith on local officials, is vote invalidation never a proper remedy? If not, then this sort of election litigation is simply a waste of time. In other words, what relief could a federal court even provide in these circumstances that would remedy the plaintiff's injury? If a federal court could invalidate a vote, what is the burden? What is the standard?

I hope we can think these issues through before the next election. In 2020, there was no need for any court to reach this issue. 2024 may not be as lucky. I suspect some red states may over-react to 2020 in the exact opposite direction.

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

  1. John F. Carr
    December.13.2020 at 3:50 pm

    Unlike the judge, I would have stopped with the principle of _Pennhurst v. Halderman_: federal courts can not order state officials to obey state law. It makes the line easier to draw.

    1. Martinned
      December.13.2020 at 4:07 pm

      Not if this question comes up in state court.

  2. Ben_
    December.13.2020 at 3:59 pm

    If you make a claim before the votes are cast, it’s not ripe. Plus it’s too close to the election for judges to be willing to do anything.

    If you make a claim after votes are cast, judges won’t invalidate votes because it’s too drastic.

    Therefore, the clear strategy is find a last-minute emergency justification to flout election laws.

    If anything like this ever happens again, expect it to become a widespread tactic on both sides, with deep red counties in Pennsylvania and other swing states giving GOP voters multiple chances to “cure” spoiled ballots, ballots being mailed when people didn’t request them, shifting standards on signature verification to try to benefit a preferred candidate, giving Dems pens to mark ballots that the machines can’t read, and other sleazy anti-democratic schemes.

  3. Kazinski
    December.13.2020 at 4:06 pm

    I have an alternative proposal to keep election officials from deviating from State law as written: make it a felony for a state or local official to deviate from election law or order subordinates to deviate from election law.

    And give specific examples in the the text, such as ordering subordinates to forgo checking signatures, counting votes received after the statutory deadline, issuing absentee ballots in a manner contrary to law, etc.

    1. Martinned
      December.13.2020 at 4:09 pm

      It’s America, the country that made it a federal crime to pick someone up from a federal wilderness area using a hot air balloon. (Just to use today’s Crime a Day as an example.) I’m sure that’s already a felony.

      1. Life of Brian
        December.13.2020 at 4:24 pm

        Oh, hey — it’s Mr. “millions of state AGs” back for some more gratuitous America bashing.

        If you really want to talk about stupid pointless laws, let’s talk about stuff the 12 pages of bureaucrateze regulating the acceptable size and shape of bananas in the EU.

        And that’s one that’s actually enforced, not just on the books.

        1. Martinned
          December.13.2020 at 4:36 pm

          I know that in the US you’re perfectly happy with masses of state laws that stifle inter-state trade in just about everything, but in Europe we actually get serious about removing barriers to trade. And that looks like this.

          (And, I promise you, not at all stupid or pointless. The Commission didn’t wake up one day and decide to get interested in the ripeness of bananas. This is the result of industry trying to get rid of pre-existing Member State-level bureaucrateze.)

    2. Ben_
      December.13.2020 at 4:27 pm

      And then prosecutors and investigators ignore it when it happens because it benefits their chosen candidate.

  4. Sidney r finkel
    December.13.2020 at 4:27 pm

    The states should enact legislation that states (1) changes to established practices must take place a fixed number of days prior to the start of voting and (2) any court challenges to those changes must commence a fixed number of days (less than the number in 1) prior to the start of voting. Otherwise the changes stand and any litigation will only effect elections after the subject election.

    None of this of course would not be a problem if one party was not trying to limit voting to the maximum extent possible. The Republicans want to skew the process so that Democratic voting is made much more difficult than Republican voting. It’s not clear what this is called, but it ain’t called Democracy, or Americanism, or Patriotism or Common Decency.

    Despite Republican efforts, this past election was a fantastic one in that the percentage of the eligible population voting was very high. Isn’t that what real Americans, as opposed to Rudy et. al. want?

    1. Ben_
      December.13.2020 at 4:32 pm

      Harder to vote once means harder to vote multiple times and harder to find thousands of magical ballots.

  5. Kazinski
    December.13.2020 at 4:34 pm

    Seems like a rarely applied law, but surely you can appreciate why it should be against the law to pick up someone in a hot air balloon in a wilderness area? Hotair balloons are an definite fire danger, and wilderness areas are also completely roadless, so there is almost no way of getting assistance in an accident.

    Wilderness areas also by law ban all engine use, and while a propane burner may not fit the definition of an engine, they are extremely noisy and can be heard for miles.

    Federal felonies are a usually more loosely defined than state felonies, and it’s always better to have a law specifically on the books that defines it.

Please to post comments