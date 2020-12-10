The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Religion and the Law

Supreme Court Issues Unanimous Decision in Important Religious Freedom Case

The ruling allows Religious Freedom Restoration Act claimants - in this case Muslims subjected to discriminatory treatment by the FBI - to sue for money damages against government officials.

|

Religious liberty cases often split the Supreme Court along predictable right vs. left ideological lines. In recent years, several such cases have been among the most contentious and controversial decided by the justices. Today, however, the Court decided an important religious liberty issue, and achieved complete unanimity. In Tanzin v. Tamvir, the justices agreed that the Religious Freedom Restoration Act allows plaintiffs to get money damages against individual federal officials who have violated their rights. The decision was written by conservative Justice Clarence Thomas, and joined by all seven other justices who heard the case (newly appointed Justice Amy Coney Barrett did not take part because she wasn't yet on the Court when the case was argued). I previously wrote about the issues at stake in the case here.

Here are some key passages from Thomas' opinion for the Court:

The Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1993 (RFRA) prohibits the Federal Government from imposing substantial burdens on religious exercise, absent a compelling interest pursued through the least restrictive means. 107 Stat. 1488, 42 U. S. C. §2000bb et seq. It also gives a person whose religious exercise has been unlawfully burdened the right to seek "appropriate relief." The question here is whether "appropriate relief " includes claims for money damages against Government officials in their individual capacities. We hold that it does….

Respondents Muhammad Tanvir, Jameel Algibhah, and Naveed Shinwari are practicing Muslims who claim that Federal Bureau of Investigation agents placed them on the No Fly List in retaliation for their refusal to act as informants against their religious communities. Respondents sued various agents in their official capacities, seeking removal from the No Fly List. They also sued the agents in their individual capacities for money damages. According to respondents, the retaliation cost them substantial sums of money: airline tickets wasted and income from job opportunities lost…..

We first have to determine if injured parties can sue Government officials in their personal capacities. RFRA's text provides a clear answer: They can. Persons may sue and obtain relief "against a government," §2000bb–1(c), which is defined to include "a branch, department, agency, instrumentality, and official (or other person acting under color of law) of the United States." §2000bb–2(1) (emphasis added)….

The question then becomes what "appropriate relief " entails. Without a statutory definition, we turn to the phrase's plain meaning at the time of enactment…. "Appropriate" means "[s]pecially fitted or suitable, proper." 1 Oxford English Dictionary, at 586; see also Merriam-Webster's Collegiate Dictionary 57 (10th ed. 1996) ("especially suitable or compatible"). Because this language is "open-ended" on its face, what relief is " 'appropriate' " is "inherently context dependent." Sossamon v. Texas, 563 U. S. 277, 286 (2011) (interpreting identical language).

In the context of suits against Government officials, damages have long been awarded as appropriate relief….

Though more limited, damages against federal officials remain an appropriate form of relief today…

A damages remedy is not just "appropriate" relief as viewed through the lens of suits against Government employees. It is also the only form of relief that can remedy some RFRA violations. For certain injuries, such as respondents' wasted plane tickets, effective relief consists of damages, not an injunction. See, e.g., DeMarco v. Davis, 914 F. 3d 383, 390 (CA5 2019) (destruction of religious property); Yang v. Sturner, 728 F. Supp. 845 (RI 1990), opinion withdrawn 750 F. Supp. 558 (RI 1990) (autopsy of son that violated Hmong beliefs)….  [I]t would be odd to construe RFRA in a manner that prevents courts from awarding such relief.

As Thomas notes, this ruling is important because money damages are often the only available remedy for RFRA plaintiffs. This is one such case, because there is no other way to compensate the plaintiffs for the losses they suffered as a result of the FBI's discriminatory decision to place them on the No Fly List.

Given the strength of the plaintiffs' case, it is not surprising the Court ruled in their favor. But it is notable that the ruling was so clear and unanimous. After oral argument, some observers, myself included, thought that a number of conservative justices might vote in favor of the government, or that at least we would get a fractured decision with various concurring opinions limiting its effect. That obviously didn't happen. The Court was unanimous, and Thomas's opinion doesn't hedge or mince any words.

In addition to being a win for the plaintiffs and future RFRA claimants seeking money damages, the ruling is also a rebuke to the Trump administration. Despite its supposed emphasis on championing religious liberty, the administration had taken the position that law enforcement agents cannot be subject to money damages in such cases.

The ruling also cuts against claims that the Court—especially the conservative justices—is only sympathetic to religious liberties claims when the plaintiffs are Christians, and especially hostile when they are Muslims. In this case, the claimants were Muslims going up against a major federal law enforcement agency. Yet they won a unanimous Supreme Court ruling.

I yield to no one (or at least to very few) in my opposition to the Court's terrible ruling in the 2018 travel ban case, which also involved discrimination against Muslims. But I also think that result was caused not by double standards against Muslims on the part of the justices, but by a more general double standard applied in immigration cases, where many constitutional rights are given far weaker protection than they would get in other contexts. That double standard is badly misguided and should be eliminated. But it is not the same thing as discrimination by the courts against Muslims, as such.

In the meantime, this case stands as an important win for religious freedom, and a setback for the Trump administration and abusive federal officials. The result also adds to the extensive evidence that—at least outside the immigration context—the courts are actually doing a good job of protecting religious liberty, which today enjoys stronger judicial protection than at virtually any other time in US history.

 

NEXT: Thursday Open Thread

Ilya Somin is Professor of Law at George Mason University, and author of Free to Move: Foot Voting, Migration, and Political Freedom and Democracy and Political Ignorance: Why Smaller Government is Smarter.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Ben_
    December.10.2020 at 4:22 pm

    Yeah, foreign nationals on foreign soil under foreign jurisdiction don’t get US Constitutional rights. It’s a single standard because Americans in America under American jurisdiction don’t get to claim rights under foreign constitutions either. It was always crystal clear.

    The double standard was judges attempting to seize the Dept. of State and run it their preferred way because they wanted a different policy.

  2. Dr. Ed 2
    December.10.2020 at 4:39 pm

    “Federal Bureau of Investigation agents placed them on the No Fly List in retaliation for their refusal to act as informants against their religious communities.”

    I don’t see how that is a RFRA violation.

    I think it is reprehensible, and likely a 14th Amendment violation, but this doesn’t prohibit them from practicing Islam.

    And why isn’t the wasted plane ticket a 5th Amendment “taking” issue with the Feds liable for reimbursement.

  3. Armchair Lawyer
    December.10.2020 at 4:43 pm

    Sweet.

    Next up. Bankrupting Cuomo and Newsom for their religious discrimination.

  4. not guilty
    December.10.2020 at 4:47 pm

    Does this portend a damages remedy for state RFRA claims?

    1. Noscitur a sociis
      December.10.2020 at 4:48 pm

      Surely that would depend on the state statute?

  5. Noscitur a sociis
    December.10.2020 at 4:50 pm

    As Thomas notes, this ruling is important because money damages are often the only available remedy for RFRA plaintiffs.

    What’s the basis for this assertion? It seems to me that this RFRA is in fact extremely unusual in having clearly defined and easily measurable economic damages.

    1. Aladdin's Carpet
      December.10.2020 at 5:09 pm

      Government puts you in no fly list. you don’t find out you are in said list until a few years and wasted plane tickets after. You sue. You get taken off the list. You have no relief for those years you were on it.

      Government enacts policies targeting religious person. Sue to overturn policy. Policy is overturned. No relief for while the policy was in place.

      Is it kinda ridiculous that you get monetary relief for a small religious violation but not for the government beating you up? Yeah definitely. But that’s how the statutes are written / precedent is set. If you aren’t going to overrule qualified immunity, at the very least dont go against the clear text of the statute to extend it. And the court didn’t.

  6. Michael Masinter
    December.10.2020 at 4:53 pm

    What RFRA giveth, qualified immunity taketh away.

  7. Sidney r finkel
    December.10.2020 at 5:05 pm

    And yet if law enforcement officials beat, torture, or kill a person in custody they are almost always fully protected and their supervisors are always protected.

    1. Aladdin's Carpet
      December.10.2020 at 5:11 pm

      If you aren’t gonna change bad law, at the very least dont extend it. The court didn’t extend it. I think that’s a positive development.

Please to post comments