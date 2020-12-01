The Volokh Conspiracy

Election

Attorney General Barr Says There Is No Evidence of Election Fraud that Would Have Changed Election Outcome

Either the AG is acknowledging reality, or he's joined the anti-Trump deep state conspiracy.

Michael Balsamo of the Associated Press reports:

In an interview with The Associated Press, Barr said U.S. attorneys and FBI agents have been working to follow up specific complaints and information they've received, but they've uncovered no evidence that would change the outcome of the election.

"To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election," Barr told the AP. . . .

"There's been one assertion that would be systemic fraud and that would be the claim that machines were programmed essentially to skew the election results. And the DHS and DOJ have looked into that, and so far, we haven't seen anything to substantiate that," Barr said. . . .

"Most claims of fraud are very particularized to a particular set of circumstances or actors or conduct. They are not systemic allegations and. And those have been run down; they are being run down," Barr said. "Some have been broad and potentially cover a few thousand votes. They have been followed up on."

These comments reflect what careful observers of the 2020 election have already concluded. The various viral claims of widespread voter fraud are bunk. The only think surprising about AG Barr's comments is that he is willing to contradict so directly the wild election frauds claim made by President Trump. While AG Barr may be willing to take the President's direction about what matters and which people to investigate, he is not wiling to make up facts or discredit the electoral process.

 

Jonathan H. Adler (@jadler1969) is the Johan Verheij Memorial Professor of Law at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

  1. MatthewSlyfield
    December.1.2020 at 2:39 pm

    “Either the AG is acknowledging reality, or he’s joined the anti-Trump deep state conspiracy.”

    While I tend to agree, that it is highly unlikely that there was fraud on a scale sufficient to affect the outcome of the Presidential election, no, those aren’t the only two possibilities.

  2. Ben_
    December.1.2020 at 2:41 pm

    “No evidence” of fraud turned into no evidence of systemic fraud in an amount that would have changed the outcome has been found to date.

    I am glad they are investigating so we will actually know who did what and what the results were.

    1. De Oppresso Liber
      December.1.2020 at 2:59 pm

      Nothing has turned into anything. One case of fraud by a single voter somewhere would turn the statement of “no fraud” into a talking point for dishonest and reality challenged cultists. Writers are being careful to be exactly and pedantically correct, since pedanticism is the last refuge of GOP conspiratarians.

      1. Ben_
        December.1.2020 at 3:04 pm

        Countering our false talking points with examples is pedantic.

  3. TwelveInchPianist
    December.1.2020 at 2:49 pm

    I haven’t looked at the claims extensively, but one would hope that there is evidence that can rule out fraud, evidence that the counts were transparent, procedures were in place that makes fraud unlikely, etc.

    It would be much more effective to be able to show that the election was legitimate. Demonstrating that there is no evidence of fraud only proves that we don’t know whether there was fraud or not.

    1. De Oppresso Liber
      December.1.2020 at 3:00 pm

      You are asking to have a negative proven to you.

      Why aren’t you asking why no one has alleged massive fraud like this until Trump lost?

      1. LawTalkingGuy
        December.1.2020 at 3:35 pm

        To be fair, Trump, and the Trumpiest people were alleging widespread fraud and illegal voting before the election, in the 2018 election, the 2016 general election (which he won), and the 2016 Iowa caucuses (Trump accused Ted Cruz of rigging the caucus somehow (how you rig a caucus I have no idea).

  4. Tilted
    December.1.2020 at 2:50 pm

    Well played, Attorney General Barr, well played.

    Who knew or could have predicated? All along Attorney General Barr was just playing the role of dutiful Trump sycophant in order to establish credibility, with some, so that when the time came he could claim something like this and in so doing assist with the greatest cover-up of all time in facilitation of the greatest theft of all time – that of the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

  5. Brett Bellmore
    December.1.2020 at 2:52 pm

    I think this doesn’t so much set the bar too high, as set the wrong bar.

    Normally, in local elections anyway, you don’t need to prove that fraud or illegality changed the outcome of the election in order to get the result overturned. All you have to do is prove that enough irregularities took place that the count can’t be considered reliable, that you don’t KNOW who won among the legally counted ballots.

    So, by THAT standard, if Trump can demonstrate that 200,000 votes were illegally counted contrary to state law, and the margin was 50,000, he would not normally be required to prove that the illegally counted ballots ran 125,000 Biden to 75,000 Trump. It would be enough that 200K > 50K.

    Well, not unless the ballots had been segregated properly. IF that had happened, the question would be what the vote count was among the legally counted votes.

    But they weren’t segregated in these cases, so there’s no way of reconstructing what the outcome of a legally conducted count would have been. And that normally leads to elections being decertified.

    What’s being asked for here is proof the deck was stacked, when what would normally be required is only that nobody was allowed to watch the deck being shuffled, and so it could have been stacked.

    Anyway, I think this legal fight is pretty much hopeless, the Court already signaled by refusing cert on the PA challenge before the election that they had no intention of doing anything about states violating election laws.

  6. MoreCurious
    December.1.2020 at 3:03 pm

    Well, obviously he didn’t consult with Rudy, Jenna, and Sidney or he would have found proof of the hundreds of thousands of fraudulent votes that they claim were cast.

  7. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    December.1.2020 at 3:04 pm

    Funny how Barr was Persona Non Grata up until he said the things people wanted to hear; suddenly he’s all truth and sensibility.

    Like people who quote the New York Times to buttress their arguments, when the rest of the time they can’t slag them enough.

    1. Brett Bellmore
      December.1.2020 at 3:07 pm

      If Trump had clearly won, I imagine Barr would be playing the role of loyal Trump supporter, and Durham might even have recommended prosecutions, too. Lots of people within the administration who were only out for their own interests would still think those interests bound to Trump’s.

      But now Barr is a bit more concerned with how the GOP establishment regard him, than he is with how a lame duck President does.

      1. Ben_
        December.1.2020 at 3:11 pm

        I don’t think Barr has that motivation. Barr could retire any time and never think about any of this stuff again. I think Barr wants to be a public servant at a time when the public most needs someone upstanding to serve as AG.

        1. Martinned
          December.1.2020 at 3:17 pm

          Barr wants to be a public servant at a time when the public most needs someone upstanding to serve as AG.

          I don’t think he really needs to worry about the possibility that Trump might appoint someone upstanding. He hasn’t done that all through his presidency. So if that’s what Barr is worried about, he might as well retire.

          1. Ben_
            December.1.2020 at 3:26 pm

            Super dumb comment. Congrats.

        2. Brett Bellmore
          December.1.2020 at 3:35 pm

          What he wanted, evidently, was to be in a position to make sure Trump wouldn’t do anything a mainstream, establishment Republican wouldn’t do.

          Even if it was something technically within his power as President.

          1. Ben_
            December.1.2020 at 3:38 pm

            Presuming Barr thinks those are the right values, that’s not really different than what I said.

            I think Barr intends to do the job according to his personal standards for how it should be done. Not someone else’s — at least not primarily.

            1. Brett Bellmore
              December.1.2020 at 3:43 pm

              I’m sure that’s how he rationalizes it, yes.

  8. y81
    December.1.2020 at 3:32 pm

    “AG Barr . . . is not wiling to make up facts or discredit the electoral process.” That distinguishes him from Eric “Hands Up, Don’t Shoot” Holder or Neera Tanden. But the Conspirators are much too afraid of being called racist to criticize Holder, and too deep into TDS to criticize Tanden.

    1. Noscitur a sociis
      December.1.2020 at 3:38 pm

      Yes, if only anyone on this site had had the courage to criticize Eric Holder.

  9. F.D. Wolf
    December.1.2020 at 3:42 pm

    And suddenly the conclusions of AG Barr are beyond question.

    The Justice Department’s investigation of Bubba Wallace’s garage-door pull was more thorough. I don’t fault Barr. It’s not like he’s personally Columbo-ing the scene(s) of the crime. His deputies produced no evidence, though I doubt they bothered to look for it very hard, if at all. What other conclusion could he draw?

    One wonders why the Russian hackers who decided the last election failed to decide this one. With their Russian agent successfully installed as the head of the federal government, who would prevent them? Did Russia tire of controlling the United States government? /sarc

