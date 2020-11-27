Open for Business on Virtual Speaking Engagements

Like co-blogger Eugene Volokh, I am open for business when it comes to giving virtual talks on Zoom and other similar platforms. During the summer and fall of 2020, I did numerous online speaking engagements, including ones at universities such as Harvard, Yale, Columbia, Duke, Oxford, Cornell, the University of Virginia, and schools in Canada, Mexico, and Argentina. I also did events with think tanks such as the Cato Institute and the Institute of Economic Affairs. I have also done events for high school classes and other groups. If nothing else, I have accumulated some useful experience in the process!

Many of my recent and upcoming talks have been about my book Free to Move: Foot Voting, Migration and Political Freedom. But I am happy to do presentations on any issues related to my areas of expertise, including federalism, migration rights, political knowledge and ignorance, property rights, constitutional theory, and others. My work and my areas of expertise are described in more detail at my website here.

Virtual speaking events have some disadvantages relative to in-person ones. But they do have the benefit of being easier and cheaper to set up. If the talk is about one of my books, the organizer will get a free copy, and it might be possible to provide discount copies for at least some audience members. With respect to Free to Move, 50% of all royalties go to charities supporting refugees.

If you would like to invite me to give a "virtual" talk about any of my areas of expertise at your own university, think thank, or other similar organization, please feel free to contact me!