Fulton v. City of Philadelphia and Free Exercise: A Debate Between Jordan Lorence (ADF) and Me
Part of the Federalist Society's "Feddie Night Fights."
The plan was originally to have Prof. Katherine Franke (Columbia Law School) debate Jordan Lorence, but at the last moment an emergency pulled her away, and I was substituted in. (I have long supported the Employment Division v. Smith view that the Free Exercise Clause doesn't generally secure a constitutional right to exemption from generally applicable laws, and filed an amicus brief on the subject in Fulton; this question is one on which many Federalist Society members have long disagreed with each other.) I certainly much enjoyed it, and I hope you will, too!