The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Religion and the Law

Fulton v. City of Philadelphia and Free Exercise: A Debate Between Jordan Lorence (ADF) and Me

Part of the Federalist Society's "Feddie Night Fights."

|

The plan was originally to have Prof. Katherine Franke (Columbia Law School) debate Jordan Lorence, but at the last moment an emergency pulled her away, and I was substituted in. (I have long supported the Employment Division v. Smith view that the Free Exercise Clause doesn't generally secure a constitutional right to exemption from generally applicable laws, and filed an amicus brief on the subject in Fulton; this question is one on which many Federalist Society members have long disagreed with each other.) I certainly much enjoyed it, and I hope you will, too!

 

NEXT: Today in Supreme Court History: November 21, 1926

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Armchair Lawyer
    November.21.2020 at 1:31 pm

    “(I have long supported the Employment Division v. Smith view that the Free Exercise Clause doesn’t generally secure a constitutional right to exemption from generally applicable laws,”

    I think extraordinary care needs to be taken here. “Generally applicable” laws can be designed to effectively discriminate against religion. They can also be selectively enforced, in such a way that religion is discriminated against. Instead, the law should endeavor to give exemptions to religion and religious practices where possible.

    Let’s demonstrate this a few different ways.

    1. The 18th amendment effectively outlawed alcohol. This would’ve also ended the practice of serving communion wine in chuches. But, as was appropriate, a special exemption was generally utilized.

    2. Areas that serve alcohol are required to have liquor licenses. But churches, generally do not. A way to effectively discriminate against religion, would be to require churches to have a liquor license to serve sacramental wine. Then, the local communities, as needed, would “run out of” liquor licenses. In such a way, then could effectively (but with generally applicable laws) outlaw religious practices.

Please to post comments