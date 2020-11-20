The Volokh Conspiracy

Department of Justice

Merrick Garland for Attorney General?

The well-respected appellate judge might be just the sort of Attorney General the nation needs.

NPR is reporting that Judge Merrick Garland of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit is under consideration as a potential Biden nominee to lead the Department of Justice in the Biden Administration. Readers will no doubt recall that President Obama tapped Judge Garland to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia on the Supreme Court in 2016, and that Garland's appointment was stymied by the Senate Republican leadership's refusal to act on the nomination. What some readers may not know is that Judge Garland is a veteran of the Justice Department, having served as a deputy associate attorney general, a deputy assistant attorney general in the criminal division, and as an assistant U.S. attorney.

While Republicans opposed allowing President Obama to shift the balance of the Supreme Court by replacing Justice Scalia with a liberal justice, Judge Garland is well-respected on both sides of the aisle and would likely be a relatively non-controversial Attorney General nominee. More importantly, his stature and independence would give him a degree of credibility more "political" nominees might lack. If President-elect Biden is looking for an Ed Levi-like figure to take over the helm at Justice, it would be hard to do better than Judge Garland.  Indeed, given the tumult and controversy within the Department of Justice these past four years, a figure like Merrick Garland might be just what the Department needs.

Jonathan H. Adler (@jadler1969) is the Johan Verheij Memorial Professor of Law at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

  1. Allutz
    November.20.2020 at 4:55 pm

    Why would he take such a worse job?

  2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    November.20.2020 at 5:01 pm

    Garland’s appointment was stymied by the Senate Republican leadership’s refusal to act on the nomination.

    They refused to bring his nomination to a vote, ostensibly, and probably correctly, because he would have failed the vote. That is not refusal to act.

    1. Sebastian Cremmington
      November.20.2020 at 5:29 pm

      Correct—the Harriet Myers precedent. A president can nominate someone but the Senate can figuratively smack a president up side the head like Frist did to Bush in 2005.

  3. Flight-ER-Doc
    November.20.2020 at 5:03 pm

    That’ll get him out of the courts!

  4. Brett Bellmore
    November.20.2020 at 5:09 pm

    I’m starting to get the impression that Biden may have decided to screw the progressives over. If so his administration may be less damaging than I’d anticipated, for as long as he dodges being replaced by Harris. I wouldn’t want to be his food taster.

    1. Sebastian Cremmington
      November.20.2020 at 5:22 pm

      Progressives and violent protesters cost the Democrats a lot of congressional and state legislators seats in 2020. Apparently the anti-Semite congresswoman Tlaib thinks African Americans in her district support defunding the police and abolishing ICE and ending our use of fossil fuels…when actual African American congressman think the exact opposite. The Squad is an early Christmas gift to the GOP that will keep giving all year long as the Squad keeps up their nonsensical jibber jabber and tweeting. Biden will definitely be listening to the Squad but their irresponsible ranting and raving will still cost the Democrats the House in 2022 which is why Cedric Richmond is leaving the House to work in the Executive Branch.

      1. Sebastian Cremmington
        November.20.2020 at 5:23 pm

        ^^^^It should say “Biden will definitely NOT be listening to the Squad”

    2. MP
      November.20.2020 at 5:39 pm

      Did the Progressive Left really have a dog in the AG fight? I don’t see how a Garland nomination would be a leftist disappointment.

      But regardless, as Allutz said, he’d be an idiot to take such a shitty job…unless he really just wants to get back into the private sector in 2022.

      1. Brett Bellmore
        November.20.2020 at 5:48 pm

        Sure, they have a dog in that fight. The AG does a lot of things that could aid the left, if the AG was willing to stretch boundaries.

      2. Sebastian Cremmington
        November.20.2020 at 5:48 pm

        American progressives are wrong on just about every issue and most of what they advocate is actually counterproductive to implementing liberal reforms. So take FL for example—Floridians just voted 60% for a $15/he minimum wage and I guarantee you a Medicaid expansion ballot initiative would get over 60%…but in 2018 progressive won the Democratic nomination with 35% and then lost to a Trump supporting Republican in the governor’s race.

  5. Ben_
    November.20.2020 at 5:09 pm

    Look for a partisan warrior to be chosen instead. If Dems won’t use DoJ to settle political scores and protect the interests of their Silicon Valley paymasters, why bother running for office at all?

    1. Sebastian Cremmington
      November.20.2020 at 5:26 pm

      That’s projection—Biden actually wants to end our national nightmare and get important things done. So Biden won’t be investigating Trump like Trump investigated Hillary. Btw, Comey and McCabe are fairly standard Bush Republicans which is why they went after Trump…so keep that in mind when George P Bush runs in a few years.

  6. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    November.20.2020 at 5:16 pm

    Nah Biteme wants a consigliere to protect him. Commie is after his job.

  7. Pavel Petrovich
    November.20.2020 at 5:21 pm

    It will be a jew. The jews are taking a hard grip. If wokeness hits too hard, Israel is gone in an instant. Look for jews crawling out of the woodwork. Biden strokes out early and the takeover is complete.

  8. AmosArch
    November.20.2020 at 5:27 pm

    “given the tumult and controversy”

    Yeah, Democrats would have totally stopped acting like babies and taken Trump by the hand and started skipping with him down to the rainbow for the next 4 years if he had just appointed X nice moderate center right candidate.

  9. Sebastian Cremmington
    November.20.2020 at 5:34 pm

    Senator Doug Jones is going to need a new job and he was a US Attorney and he has rare SJW street cred for a prosecutor.

  10. Lee Moore
    November.20.2020 at 5:44 pm

    well-respected on both sides of the aisle

    Wow, I wasn’t expecting to see that phrase again, until the next Republican President is sworn in.

