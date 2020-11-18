The Volokh Conspiracy

Christians Trying to Convert Muslims and Jews to Christianity

"So what?." asks David Harsanyi at the National Review, quite correctly.

|

I'm not sure what to think of the newly-elected Rep. Madison Cawthorn. But I entirely agree with Harsanyi that his attempts to convert Muslims and Jews to Christianity sound perfectly legitimate. In Harsanyi's words,

The investigative journalists over at The Daily Beast report that Madison Cawthorn, the North Carolina Republican who will soon become the youngest member of Congress in American history, "has admitted he tried to convert Jews and Muslims to Christianity."

So what?

As a Jew, I've had a number of Christian friends try to turn me toward Jesus—Lutherans, Catholics, and Evangelicals. Though denominations seem to adopt different philosophies on how best to proselytize in a secular world, they have all been exceptionally polite about it.

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. Lee Moore
    November.18.2020 at 7:32 pm

    While there’s nothing inherently wrong in trying (politely) to convert someone, I suspect a number of people would take into account the values of {convert from} and {convert to}.

    Thus trying to convert from, say, homosexual activity would be a bit of a no-no for some folk. Trying to convert to homosexual activity might be problematic for others.

    And converting to White Supremacism would be disfavored by some.
    Converting to Communism too, for a partially intersecting set of folk.

    I suspect the problem of converting to Christianity, amongst those who have a problem with it, may have something to do with the value of Christianity when slotted into the [convert to} box.

    1. bernard11
      November.18.2020 at 7:53 pm

      Eugene and Harsanyi may not be troubled by this, but I myself very much dislike being proselytized. I suspect that there are many others who feel as I do. It’s annoying, rude, and frankly insulting. Still, if the evangelist is polite and quickly gives up when I express my lack of interest – not all do – it’s acceptable in some circumstances.

      Still, given that the guy seems to be a total asshole – he claims he has read through “just about every single religious work there is,” – I doubt he goes about it in an inoffensive manner.

      1. Flight-ER-Doc
        November.18.2020 at 7:57 pm

        The only time I mind being proselytized is when they come to my home and attempt it…It’s never a convenient time, even if I’m doing nothing: My doing nothing time is valuable to me.

        Most, however, are willing to go away, politely. Some are not…. Then I get the dogs and guns out.

      2. Flatulus
        November.18.2020 at 8:03 pm

        Is that different from trying to convince someone of any other type of opinion?

        1. Lee Moore
          November.18.2020 at 8:08 pm

          Or selling insurance.

      3. TwelveInchPianist
        November.18.2020 at 8:13 pm

        Lots of people proselytize about lots of topics to the point of being annoying, on both religious and secular topics.

        If he was annoying, he was hardly the first.

        But the article presents his religious speech as basically a thought crime: “Madison Cawthorn…has admitted he tried to convert Jews and Muslims to Christianity.” And judging from the responses on twitter, that seems to be a fairly popular view.

  2. Snorkle
    November.18.2020 at 7:40 pm

    Completely agree.

    I personally find evangelicals of all stripes tiresome, but am willing to answer their intrusive questions if they will answer my intrusive questions. I learned this approach when we transplanted to a rural southern town when I was a kid.

    Very few of them will play beyond a few questions. (And no, it isn’t about embarrassing sex questions or whatever. I do ask about their souls, just from a rather different starting point.)

  3. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    November.18.2020 at 7:48 pm

    I had an interesting encounter with two Mormon missionaries in 1978 in Japan. I was on vacation, saw the two with their white shirts, narrow ties, and bicycles; they saw me. Star Wars had just come out in Japan, they had been in Japan when it came out in the States, and they were forbidden from seeing any movies while on their mission …. so it looked like they were going to miss it altogether and wanted to know what it was like. But that’s another story.

    I am no expert on Japanese attitudes towards religion; for want of anything better, I suppose some think “the more gods, the merrier”, and so have Confucianism (not really a religion), Shinto, and Buddhism. These two missionaries had not been prepared for their mission. They barely spoke the language, even after being there for over a year, and they knew almost nothing of Japan’s culture. They would knock on a door and ask (in English) if they could discuss religion. This is, to me, a bit rude anywhere; how would they like someone knocking on their door and wanting to discuss their attitudes towards religion, politics, vaccines, chocolate cake, or anything? But they’d occasionally get a bite, talk a bit, pass over a bible, and come back later. They acted as if the Japanese were notorious liars for still going to Buddhist temples and Shinto shrines after having “promised” to become Christians.

    Very strange encounter. I do not know if they were typical for Mormon missionaries right out of high school, if Japan was a special case, or if it was just those two. Nice kids … just totally unprepared. And the fact that in over a year, they had barely learned any Japanese, made me think it was just them.

  4. TwelveInchPianist
    November.18.2020 at 7:51 pm

    Everywhere you go, there are tolerant people and intolerant people, and they’re all fairly similar. Except that the intolerant people are intolerant of different things.

  5. RobC_
    November.18.2020 at 7:59 pm

    If one believes that the only road to salvation lies in one’s religion, it would be churlish not to politely encourage others to join.

  6. MollyGodiva
    November.18.2020 at 8:08 pm

    Christians missionise, it is what they do, which is fine. But I do hope he does not try to write his religion into the laws.

  7. Union of Concerned Socks
    November.18.2020 at 8:14 pm

    Amen.

  8. Cal Cetín
    November.18.2020 at 8:15 pm

    Well, Professor, if we’re on the subject…which arguments for Christianity (in any form) do you find off-putting or silly, and which arguments do you at least find more respectable?

  9. Sebastian Cremmington
    November.18.2020 at 8:20 pm

    Madison Cawthorn is proof that Trumpism is a purely cultural phenomenon and has nothing to do with economics or judicial philosophy. In the words of the preeminent Republican thought leader—cry more, lib!

  10. TwelveInchPianist
    November.18.2020 at 8:23 pm

    That’s not all. While on vacation in Germany he went to a place where Hilter also went! That’s almost like being Hitler yourself!

  11. Aladdin's Carpet
    November.18.2020 at 8:23 pm

    I’ve always found conversations with missionaries to be pleasant. When they try to get your number and start calling you … that annoying and obnoxious. But just conversing is fine. Mormon missionaries I’ve found to be generally decent people. Id rather talk to a Mormon with an agenda than your average new Yorker with an agenda (and they all have one lol).

    On Madison, if people like him are the future of the conservative / Republican party, well, I’m not looking forward to it. Its a type of personality that’s young and ideological. Id prefer old and ideological or young and pragmatic. It’s the same on the left as well (see AOC). Too many younger candidates have obviously ideological predisposition and even when I agree with them … its off putting and not helpful towards governance.

    Heck the first thing he tweeted when he won was “eat shit lib” which I’d expect from an internet commentator … not a representative.

