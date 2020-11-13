The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Takings

Supreme Court Decides to Hear Important Takings Case

It will review a Ninth Circuit decision holding that there is no taking when the government forces property owners to grant union organizers temporary access to their property.

|

Earlier today, the Supreme Court decided to hear Cedar Point Nursery v. Hassid, an important takings case. In Cedar Point, the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled that a California law requiring agricultural growers to give union organizers access to their property for three hours per day, 120 days per year, did not create a taking requiring compensation under the Takings Clause of the Fifth Amendment. The state mandated union-organizer access so that the organizers could try to persuade the growers' farmworkers to join their unions.

I wrote about the case in greater detail here. Longstanding Supreme Court precedent holds that a taking occurs anytime the government has imposed a "permanent physical occupation of property." As I pointed out in the earlier post:

The issue here comes down to whether a "permanent physical occupation" occurs only when it is literally continuous, or when the right to occupy continues indefinitely, but does not apply to all hours of the day, all the time. The Supreme Court precedent on this subject—like on a number of other takings issues—is far from a model of clarity, and this is one of the questions on which it is ambiguous. That said, I largely agree with the dissenting Ninth Circuit judges, and with the 1991 Federal Circuit decision they cite above. A permanent right to an easement to enter or occupy an owner's land is a severe infringement on property rights even if applies only to certain hours of the day, and even if the intrusion is not continuous. Moreover, the right to exclude unwanted entrants is a central element of property rights in the Anglo-American legal tradition. So it is hard to argue that a major restriction on it is not a taking of property rights.

In my earlier post, I predicted that this case might well reach the Supreme Court, because it raises major issues about takings that go beyond the facts of the specific case, and because eight Ninth Circuit judges joined a strong opinion dissenting from the Ninth Circuits refusal to rehear the case en banc. If I had to predict, I would say the conservative justices on the Court voted to hear the case because they intend to overrule the Ninth Circuit and opt for a broader definition of what qualifies as a "permanent physical occupation" than the lower court did.

The union organizer context and the ideological division between conservative and liberal Ninth Circuit judges on this case, makes it easy to view this as a left vs. right conflict. But we should resist that frame.

If California prevails here, conservative "red state" governments can easily use the same power for their own ends. For example, they could use it to force abortion clinics to grant access to anti-abortion activists who seek to persuade patients and medical personnel that abortion is murder. They could also force businesses and other organizations that ban guns on their premises to give regular access to gun rights activists.  So long as the pro-lifers and gun rights advocates are "only" given access for a few hours per day, 120 days per year, they would fit within the Ninth Circuit's reasoning that there is no per se taking when state regulations does not require property owners to give outsiders the right to "unpredictably traverse their property 24 hours a day, 365 days a year," but instead merely mandates access for "360 hours a year out of a total 8,760 hours (and only 120 of those hours would be during the workday)." Clever lawyers (and state legislators!) can surely think of other ways to make use of such broad power to compel access to private property.

Even if there is no per se  (automatic) taking, property owners can still potentially challenge such restrictions based on the Penn Central balancing test. But that test is notoriously vague, and courts usually apply it in a way that biases the outcome in favor of the government.

One of the main purposes of constitutional property rights is to protect owners against state-mandated trespasses of all kinds, whether motivated by left-wing ideology or that of the right. Labor unionists, pro-lifers and others have every right to try to persuade people to join their organizations and otherwise promote their causes. But if the government forces private property owners to host them, it thereby takes private property, and should have to pay compensation. That rule both protects property owners, and makes it easier for people of different views to coexist in a highly diverse society like our own.

NOTE: The property owners in this case are represented by the Pacific Legal Foundation, which has issued a statement about the Supreme Court's decision to take the case here. My wife Alison Somin took a position at PLF earlier this year, though she has no involvement in this case. My own involvement takings issues dates back many years, long before I even met Alison. Nevertheless, I am attaching a disclosure like this one to all posts about cases litigated by PLF, so that no one can claim I am somehow hiding a conflict of interest.

 

NEXT: Short Circuit: A Roundup of Recent Federal Court Decisions

Ilya Somin is Professor of Law at George Mason University.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. y81
    November.13.2020 at 3:55 pm

    I’m sure Judge Reinhardt (or any other liberal) could articulate (past tense for Reinhardt) a rule that protects union organizers, but not the deplorables Prof. Somin mentions. Allowing abortion opponents access to abortion facilities would pose an “undue burden” on a Constitutionally protected right, so that rule can be struck down. And allowing gun rights activists access to premises which ban guns would contradict the public safety judgment that the California Legislature has made, so that rule falls too.

  2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    November.13.2020 at 4:01 pm

    I always think of Coasean bargains, as I think they are called, for cases like this: how much would the union organizers be willing to pay for this access? How much would the nursery demand to give the union organizers this access?

    I can guess the numbers would be quite different without the government tipping the scales.

    1. Aladdin's Carpet
      November.13.2020 at 4:21 pm

      There are two costs here. One is the actual cost of occupying the property. The other is the cost of unionization or the added risk of unionization.

      The company will price a bargain at the sum of both costs … however, for a Coasian bargain to work, the company should charge at the price of the occupation itself. Hence you cant simply resolve the problem like that.

      The problem is that its not just about the occupation of the property, there are other goals here that would not be priced efficiently.

      1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        November.13.2020 at 4:29 pm

        My understanding of Coasean bargains was simply that the people involved should negotiate. There are two here: property owner and prospective tenant. Ideological considerations have nothing to do with the basic process, and politicians have nothing to do with the negotiations. It is a strictly owner-tenant negotiation.

        1. Aladdin's Carpet
          November.13.2020 at 4:44 pm

          I mean, they can negotiate, but the negotiation will go nowhere. The union would be willing to only pay for the costs actually inflicted, and the company would only be willing to accept payment for costs imposed AND unionization.

          You can think of the threat of unionization as a transaction cost. And with such a cost,, Coase arguments fail. If all unions had to pay the cost of unionization, there is zero point to it. Thats the main issue here.

          Its not even a liberal v conservative thing, I personally am fairly anti-union in my beliefs on economics … but one can see that no union can agree to pay the costs of unionization because the whole point is to extract rents from the use of labor. Which is why governments grant a “right” to unionize.

          For example, a union may demand an additional 10,000 in wages. Under a bargain, the company will demand 10,000 for that cost. That cannot be agreed to, because everyone ends up where they started, and there was no point.

  3. captcrisis
    November.13.2020 at 4:05 pm

    I hope this takings argument does not succeed. For one thing, the amount of compensation would not be ascertainable and it might even be a negative number. (Actuaries could easily calculate that a kicking out union organizers invites boycotts, decreasing the property’s value.) For another, the Takings Clause would be serving the function Pinkerton thugs served a century ago.
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DGGpaIEV19c

    The analogies you put forth are not apt. Union organizers are not (like anti-abortion activists) entering the place to close it down. They are not (like gun rights people) entering to proselytize about an issue that has nothing to do with the activity being held.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      November.13.2020 at 4:17 pm

      That’s a pretty typical proggies response. You don’t like the consequences, gosh that would punish someone for doing what you think is right, heck no, don’t rule in favor of the individual.

    2. Aladdin's Carpet
      November.13.2020 at 4:17 pm

      I think the analogy was more, a law saying all businesses must allow people to concealed carry in them. That is not “entering to proselytize about an issue that has nothing to do with the activity being held,” far from it.

      In the case of Pinkerton thugs and of the fights that broke out in the 20s and 30s, that was slightly different … union occupation was illegal, and the response was heavy handed and horrific. The legality of everything was irrelevant because no one was actually following the law. And a person cannot initiate a “taking.” We are discussing the government granting a right of access, is that a taking?

  4. Aladdin's Carpet
    November.13.2020 at 4:13 pm

    Honestly, I kinda understand the reasoning behind this sort of legislation … the idea is to allow unions to organize. The farm is going to create artificial barriers to unionization. So long as they are not interfering with the process and production of the farm, and are strictly just talking to farmers, it should be fine, except … the organizers can’t talk to the farmers after hours? Or when they leave for lunch? Or just send them an email with a given time and place? One can just apply heightened scrutiny and it fails without having to apply strict scrutiny.

    I do wonder what the precedent is regarding easements and the takings clause. Or just easements in general, the court doesn’t do a lot of stuff outside constitutional law but easements seem to be the core issue here. It also seems to be a fairly easy question from an originalist perspective.

    Does the original public meaning of the takings clause apply to easements? Then extend that to does it apply here, a grant of limited access to a particular property for the purpose of union organization. I dont know if the second one can be answered purely originally, but the first can.

    A related question: If it does apply to easements, what if the easements was necessary decades ago but is no longer necessary due to advances in technology? Does that alter whether it is a taking?

    1. Armchair Lawyer
      November.13.2020 at 4:37 pm

      “… the organizers can’t talk to the farmers after hours? Or when they leave for lunch? Or just send them an email with a given time and place? ”

      That’s all harder to do. It’s so much easier to get people to listen to union talk, and pressure them into joining a union when they literally have to be at the location for their job.

      If you sent an e-mail, or tried to get them when they left for lunch, the workers might just…not respond. Or leave. But they can’t do that when they’re at the actual job.

  5. Ridgeway
    November.13.2020 at 4:23 pm

    I don’t see how there is a taking in anything but a de minimis amount. The union organizers are not depriving the property owners of the use of their property in any meaningful way.

    Government inspectors and other officials are often allowed to show up unannounced and demand access. Nobody thinks of that as a taking.

    I think the correct analysis would be under 1st Amendment Freedom of Association principles.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      November.13.2020 at 4:30 pm

      The property owners beg to differ, as shown by their legal claims to stop mandated union access.

      1. Ridgeway
        November.13.2020 at 4:55 pm

        That is because they don’t like having union organizers on their property, but that has nothing to do with whether their property is being Taken within the meaning of the 5th Amdt.

    2. Armchair Lawyer
      November.13.2020 at 4:38 pm

      Government inspectors don’t show up for 3 hours a day, 120 days a year.

      Or if they do, you have a much, much bigger problem than a “takings” issue….

      1. Ridgeway
        November.13.2020 at 4:55 pm

        In some companies they are there all day every day.

    3. Armchair Lawyer
      November.13.2020 at 4:42 pm

      “I don’t see how there is a taking in anything but a de minimis amount. The union organizers are not depriving the property owners of the use of their property in any meaningful way.”

      Imagine, your workers are happily trimming strawberry plants in the farm.

      Then every Monday and Wednesday, for 3 hours a day, union organizers storm the farm, intimidating the workers, yelling on bull horns how they should organize and unionize, and if they don’t they’re “bad” people.. Every Monday, every Wednesday, 3 hours a day of bullhorns blaring….

      Worker efficiencies drop under those conditions. That’s a real taking.

      1. Ridgeway
        November.13.2020 at 4:59 pm

        That is a very legitimate concern, but I have to assume there are other avenues to address it. If there are not, there should be. Trying to contort it into a takings claim, however, doesn’t make much sense.

        Plus, the remedy for a taking is just monetary compensation from the gummint. You still have the organizers on site.

Please to post comments