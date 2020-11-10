Live Blogging California v. Texas (Updating)

Today the Supreme Court hears oral argument in California v. Texas. In this post I am live blogging the oral argument, identifying questions and responses that are interesting or potentially important. My last case preview and prior posts on this litigation are available in this post from last night.

Note that the justices question the advocates seriatim, so it is more difficult to know how justices are leaning, as they will all probe both sides.

First up is California Solicitor General Michael Mongan, on behalf of the intervenor states seeking to defend the ACA, stressing that the individual mandate does not operate as a mandate, but rather offers a choice, as the Court had concluded in NFIB v. Sebelius.

Chief Justice opens questioning with standing: Does someone who fails to purchase insurance violate the law? No, says Mongan. What if they later apply for a job and are asked whether they have ever violated the law? No one has made such a claim of injury here, notes that relevant precedent requires a prospect of enforcement. Standing is on the Chief's mind (as it appears to be on the minds of others).

Justice Thomas follows up on standing questions, wondering whether opprobrium from failing to follow the law might be sufficient to establish standing. As Mongan notes, no such claim was alleged here. No such harm has been asserted. Justice Thomas also raises question of how standing, statutory interpretation, and severability should interact.

Justice Breyer asks about the Department of Justice's theory of standing. Mongan notes this is a "novel" theory of standing that would enable all sorts of litigants to use the alleged infirmity of the mandate to challenge any other part of the law they don't like, e.g., restaurants could use this theory to challenge the calorie count disclosure requirements.

Justice Alito turns to state theory of standing, asking whether they could seek a declaratory judgment. As Mongan notes, the provision Texas cites as its alleged injury is a separate provision of the statute, not the mandate, so does not establish standing to challenge the mandate. Justice Alito pushes back a little, but Mongan holds to his position, nothing that Texas has not alleged any argument about why the provisions that allegedly harm Texas are themselves unconstitutional.

Justice Sotomayor helps Mongan underline the point, and then asks for best argument that the mandate, Section 5000A, is not a command. Mongan obliges, and they have a back and forth on whether 5000A actually mandates than anybody does anything. Mongan further notes Texas offered no evidence that amendment to Section 5000A imposes any additional costs on Texas, as is required of parties claiming standing at summary judgment.

Justice Kagan keeps the discussion on standing—the Court really seems to care about this. She asks whether Texas can assert standing on the basis that more people may enroll in other programs as a result of the mandate, even if it is not enforced. While Justice Kagan is a near-certain vote against the plaintiffs, it is not clear she wants the Court to decide the case on standing grounds. If there are two or three votes to dispatch this case on standing grounds, this will present an interesting conundrum for the more liberal justices, who like more permissive standing rules, but clearly want this case to fail.

Justice Gorsuch asks whether the United States could bring a civil enforcement action to enforce the mandate. Mongan rejects this claim because NFIB said there was no legal consequence from failing to comply with a mandate other than paying the tax penalty. But what if? Justice Gorsuch asks. Mongan responds noting that the Court's standing cases claim that there still needs to be a reasonable prospect of enforcement for there to be jurisdiction, but also notes that the state intervenors are happy to press their claims on the merits. Justice Gorsuch asks additional questions about Texas' claims, including the implications of the CBO report indicating that some people may acquire insurance because of the mandate despite the lack of a penalty.

Justice Kavanaugh returns to individual standing, asks whether someone could challenge a law declaring that every homeowner should fly an American flag in front of their house, if the law lacked any enforcement provision. Mongan says there might be plausible claims, perhaps raising First Amendment claims, but no such arguments were made here. Justice Kavanaugh asks whether there are any other provisions of federal law imposing a mandate without penalty. Mongan says no. Turning to the merits, Kavanaugh asks whether 5000A can still be read as a tax if it does not raise revenue.

Justice Barrett asks whether it is relevant that the mandate was not repealed. Mongan responds that Congress understood 5000A offered a choice (as the Court had said in NFIB) and merely altered the consequences of the choice. On the standing front, Barrett asks whether the analysis would be different if the government maintained a record of whether or not individuals were complying with the mandate. Mongan notes that's not at issue here, and then pivots to note that even if plaintiffs have standing, declaring that the mandate is not enforceable against them would fully redress their injuries.

Former Solicitor General Donald Verrilli (who defended the ACA in NFIB v. Sebelius) is up next, representing the House of Representatives. The Chief Justice opens up asking why the mandate is not as important now as Congress claimed in 2010. Verrilli notes that Congress in 2010 made assumptions based upon what it believed at the time, but that Congress in 2017 made a different judgment, based upon CBO's updated assessment that the market would remain stable with or without an enforceable mandate. Asks whether Verrilli agrees the paperwork burden on states is enough for standing.

Justice Thomas asks whether zeroing out the penalty, without more, was enough to make the mandate a less central provision of the ACA than it had been in 2012. As Verrilli notes, this question goes to the heart of the severability issue. Verrilli notes that plaintiffs' claims about what Congress wanted are implausible, stressing that Congress in 2017 acted based upon the understanding that zeroing out the penalty would have the same effect as repealing the mandate. Further, Verrilli notes, those who supported zeroing out the mandate proclaimed they were eliminating the mandate, which is inconsistent with any claim that Congress believed continued moral suasion was necessary to keep the law operable.

Keeping on the severability theme, Justice Breyer stumbles through the start of a question, seeming to have some technical or other problems, and is cut off by the Chief Justice. (Awkward.)

Justice Alito asks about whether standing may be asserted through purported inseverability. Verrilli notes that there is no precedent for this, and points out that if the Court were to embrace this sort of theory of standing, it should not be married with a presumption of inseverability at the standing phase, as this would be an open invitation for advisory opinions. Justice Alito turns to asking why the focus should be on the 2017 Congress, as different members of Congress may have had different assumptions or intentions. Verrilli responds that Court should focus on objective factors when assessing severability (as in the Barr v. AAPC case). Also notes it would be odd for Court to assume that members of Congress knowingly and deliberately intended to enact an unconstitutional amendment to the ACA.

Chief offers to go back to Breyer. Breyer declines.

Justice Sotomayor lobs softballs about implications of zeroing out the mandate. Then asks Verrilli to address whether states would actually have lower paperwork costs if mandate were struck down. Verrilli notes there is no evidence of such costs, which was their burden at the summary judgment stage.

Justice Kagan notes there were many changes in the ACA since 2012, but that "relics" of the view that the mandate is essential remain, such as the findings that the mandate was essential. Verrilli notes (as I pointed out here) that the findings are not an inseverability clause, and should not be read as such. Further, a finding about what the law said and did in 2010 cannot be read as a finding about how the law operates after various amendments, and the 2017 Congress could not agree that a mandate backed by a penalty was essential because the 2017 Congress zeroed out the penalty. There was no need to go back and amend the finding, as it was not an operable provision of law.

Justice Gorsuch asks Verrilli to set aside standing and severability and focus on the merits. Specifically he asks whether the saving construction of the mandate can remain operable now that the penalty no longer produces any revenue. Verrilli walks through how the mandate does not have any effect, so there is no more need for an enumerated power than if Congress were to enact a hortatory provision. Verrilli concedes that he is not relying upon the existence of commerce clause authority to impose a mandate. (This is an important concession and one that I doubt the House of Represenatives' usual attorney would have made.)

Justice Kavanaugh follows up on Gorsuch's questions. Verrilli explains that, under the Necessary & Proper Clause, Congress needs to have the ability to raise, lower or zero out tax provisions as times require. Justice Kavanaugh turns to severability and notes he tends to agree with Verrilli that the severability analysis in this case is "rather straightforward." (This is not surprising given Justice Kavanaugh's own prior opinions and statements on severability.) Kavanaugh asks about how severability should apply to original law.

Justice Barrett asks whether Congress is bound by a Court's avoidance construction of a statute. Is Congress locked in by this? No, Verrilli says, but Congress is presumed to be following and accepting the Court's interpretation of a statute unless it explicitly says otherwise. (Put another way, if Congress wants to overturn the Court's statutory interpretation, it has to be clear about that.) Justice Barrett pushes back, asking whether zeroing out the tax requires an assumption that Congress was leaving a mandate in place that could only be justified by the Commerce power. Verrilli notes that no one made such arguments at the time, and emphasizes that if any member of Congress sought to impose a command in 2017, someone would have said so. No one did.

Texas Solicitor General Kyle Hawkins is next, and he lays out the plaintiffs' claims. (I had thought the SG was first. Oops.) Hawkins claims that those defending the ACA are asking the Court to ignore provisions of the U.S. Code based upon extra-textual considerations.

The Chief Justice expresses substantial skepticism about the inseverability argument. Congress did not vote down the entire statute, perhaps wanting the Court to do that, but "that's not our job." This is a pretty clear indication he is unpersuaded by the plaintiffs inseverability claims, which is not surprising. Chief also notes that the findings don't read like an inseverability clause and do not resemble any such clause anywhere else in the U.S. Code.

Justice Thomas returns to standing, noting there is no enforcement mechanism for the mandate and asking how there can be an injury without enforcement. Hawkins claims the clearest basis for standing is the fact that the existence of the mandate means that a non-zero number of people will enroll in Medicaid and other programs than would have otherwise, and this imposes costs on states. Hawkins is correct that this is the strongest theory in support of standing. Justice Thomas also asks when the Court should evaluate the severability claims.

Justice Breyer is on the call now. He asks about the merits. Can you sue just because a statute has some sort of admonition in it? Are precatory enactments by Congress open to challenge? Hawkins says it depends. Breyer asks whether such admonitions, lacking enforcement mechanisms, can be challenged, and whether this would create lots of new opportunities for litigation. Hawkins insists that 5000A is different. "It is the law" that people are required to obtain qualifying health insurance.

Justice Alito returns to standing, asking what would happen if Texas did not fulfill its obligations to new enrollees in Medicaid and other state-financed programs, and asks about how theories of standing interact with the Anti-Injunction Act, which precludes pre-enforcement challenges to tax provisions.

Justice Sotomayor follows up on standing, asking about whether those who enrolled post-2017 would not have enrolled prior to 2017 due to other provisions of the ACA and other exogenous factors. Hawkins responds arguing that Texas's standing argument is no less speculative than the standing theory accepted by the Court in the Census case. Sotomayor says his answer does not make sense. Turning to the merits, Justice Sotomayor notes that NFIB barred the imposition of a mandate under the Commerce Clause, and asks how the Court declaring that a second time would somehow entitle the states to greater relief, and striking down additional portions of the statute. (Note that unlike some academics, no justice on the Court seems to believe that NFIB failed to hold that a mandate exceeds the scope of the Commerce Clause.)

Justice Kagan asks how it could be Congress made the ACA more unconstitutional by making the relevant provisions less coercive. If, at the end of the day, NFIB upheld 5000A, how could it become unconstitutional when Congress makes it less coercive. Hawkins responds this is because the saving construction is no longer operative. Justice Kagan asks whether those who were exempt from the mandate penalty at the time of NFIB had a valid claim against the mandate. Hawkins thinks so. Justice Kagan says his response has things "precisely backwards."

