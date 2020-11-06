The Volokh Conspiracy
Federalist Society Panel on Levels of Scrutiny in Free Speech Cases next Tuesday (the 10th), 11 am to 12:15 pm Eastern
This will be part of the free-of-charge online Federalist Society convention:
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 10
Free Speech & Election Law
Rule of Law, or Just Making it Up? First Amendment Tiered Scrutiny
11:00 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
Prof. Ashutosh Bhagwat, Boochever and Bird Endowed Chair for the Study and Teaching of Freedom and Equality; Martin Luther King Jr. Professor of Law, University of California, Davis School of Law
Prof. Genevieve Lakier, Assistant Professor of Law, Herbert and Marjorie Fried Teaching Scholar, University of Chicago Law School
Prof. Nicholas Quinn Rosenkranz, Professor of Law, Georgetown University Law Center
Prof. Eugene Volokh, Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law, University of California, Los Angeles School of Law
Moderator: Hon. David R. Stras, United States Court of Appeals, Eighth Circuit
As is usual with the Federalist Society, we try to provide balance on these panels; we invited Prof. Bhagwat and Lakier (leading scholars, both of whose work I much admire) to provide the non-Federalist-Society perspective, whatever that might mean here—I expect Nick and I will agree with them on some matters, and disagree with them on others.
Register for the webinars or watch the live streams at https://fedsoc.org/2020nlc.
CLE Instructions are at https://fedsoc.org/nlc-cle (payment is required to get CLE credit, but not if you just want to watch the programs).