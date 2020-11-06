Federalist Society Panel on Levels of Scrutiny in Free Speech Cases next Tuesday (the 10th), 11 am to 12:15 pm Eastern

This will be part of the free-of-charge online Federalist Society convention:

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 10

Free Speech & Election Law

Rule of Law, or Just Making it Up? First Amendment Tiered Scrutiny

11:00 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. Prof. Ashutosh Bhagwat, Boochever and Bird Endowed Chair for the Study and Teaching of Freedom and Equality; Martin Luther King Jr. Professor of Law, University of California, Davis School of Law

Prof. Genevieve Lakier, Assistant Professor of Law, Herbert and Marjorie Fried Teaching Scholar, University of Chicago Law School

Prof. Nicholas Quinn Rosenkranz, Professor of Law, Georgetown University Law Center

Prof. Eugene Volokh, Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law, University of California, Los Angeles School of Law

Moderator: Hon. David R. Stras, United States Court of Appeals, Eighth Circuit

As is usual with the Federalist Society, we try to provide balance on these panels; we invited Prof. Bhagwat and Lakier (leading scholars, both of whose work I much admire) to provide the non-Federalist-Society perspective, whatever that might mean here—I expect Nick and I will agree with them on some matters, and disagree with them on others.

Register for the webinars or watch the live streams at https://fedsoc.org/2020nlc.

CLE Instructions are at https://fedsoc.org/nlc-cle (payment is required to get CLE credit, but not if you just want to watch the programs).