The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: November 6, 1989
11/6/1989: Employment Division v. Smith argued.
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
11/6/1989: Employment Division v. Smith argued.
Regardless of Tuesday's final tally, Libertarians have cemented themselves as the third party in the United States.
The Libertarian presidential nominee is at 1.14 percent, has 1.58 million votes, and is ahead of all third-party candidates in every state. She's also beating the Trump-Biden spread in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Nevada.
As independent thinkers exit mainstream institutions, groupthink and blind spots are likely to get worse.
Socialism: Not so popular among those who remember it well.
Yet the Libertarian presidential nominee is still not being polled in one-third of the country, including states that are historically friendly to third-party candidates.