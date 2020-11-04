The Volokh Conspiracy

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Marijuana

A Big Night for Drug Legalization

Voters in four states voted to legalize recreational marijuana. In Oregon, they went much further.

Yesterday was a big step forward for drug legalization, as voters in four states approved referendum initiatives to legalize recreational marijuana. That includes Arizona, New Jersey, Montana, and South Dakota. Mississippi voters approved more limited initiatives legalizing medical marijuana. All but the South Dakota measure passed by large double-digit margins, and even in South Dakota legalization prevailed by a solid 6-7 points. It's particularly notable that legalization prevailed so easily in deep-red Montana and South Dakota, and in the red/trending purple state of Arizona.

Yesterday's victories build on previous successes for marijuana legalization over the last several election cycles, including in 2018. Once the New Jersey state legislature passes implementing legislation for Question 1, there will be a total of 1t states where recreational marijuana is legal (plus the District of Columbia), covering one-third of the American population.

The state of Oregon went further by becoming the first state to decriminalize noncommercial possession of virtually all previously illegal drugs. Measure 110 also passed by a large margin (58-41). Decriminalization is not the same thing as full legalization. Still, it is a major step forward. If it catches on in other states, it could mark the beginning of the end of the entire War on Drugs, which severely undermines liberty, threatens our constitutional rights, and greatly harms the poor and minorities.

Marijuana possession, of course, still remains illegal under federal law. But that law is increasingly difficult to enforce without state cooperation. Moreover, the growing momentum for legalization might finally persuade Congress and whoever ultimately wins the presidential election to repeal federal prohibition.

In the meantime, those interested in these issues should consult co-blogger Jonathan Adler's excellent new book, Marijuana Federalism. As Jonathan and other contributors to that volume show, legalization at the state level has had a significant impact, even though it has not—yet—led to the total end of the War on Weed.

 

Ilya Somin is Professor of Law at George Mason University.

  1. jdgalt1
    November.4.2020 at 3:12 pm

    Oregon’s all-drugs measure is the biggest surprise, and it will be interesting to see what its effects will be.

    I think we can assume that DEA will not look the other way and let a semi-legal market exist in hard drugs as it has done with marijuana. On the other hand, they may allow it for some drugs that are not scheduled but are federally regulated, such as opioids, thus creating a much-needed haven for victims of the War on Pain Patients.

  2. Commenter_XY
    November.4.2020 at 3:13 pm

    Here in the People’s Republic of NJ, we went ahead and legalized weed. The NJ People’s Duma is already discussing special sin taxes to be put on top of our already high sales tax.

    No home cultivation allowed.

  3. Don Nico
    November.4.2020 at 3:17 pm

    “greatly harms the poor and minorities”
    Of course Ilya. Those black and brown people need those drugs. How white of you to notice.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      November.4.2020 at 3:41 pm

      No, silly. Think a little harder. Who can least afford lawyers to fight the government, who can least afford the bail to get back to their job, and who can least afford to lose their job while awaiting trial?

      I bet you drug cops know that answer too. There are enough drug users to keep 100 times as many drug warriors busy; but there aren’t enough jails or courts for all that, so they have to triage who they go after. Guess how they do that?

