'Where Would the Black Lives Matter Movement Be Without the Right To Free Speech?'

Ira Glasser, former head of the ACLU, is worried that his former group is embracing identity politics over free speech.

and

"Where would the Black Lives Matter movement be without the right to free speech?" asks Ira Glasser, the executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) from 1978 to 2001. "There is no social justice movement in America that has ever not needed the First Amendment to initiate its movement for justice, to sustain its movement to justice, to help its movement survive."

Glasser is the subject of the new documentary Mighty Ira, which chronicles his efforts to secure the speech rights of Nazis, undermine government attempts to regulate internet content, combat hate speech laws, and abolish campus speech codes. It is a portrait of a First Amendment hero who managed to have friends across ideological divides while remaining civil, engaged, and effective.

The 82-year-old Glasser is troubled by his former group's seeming embrace of identity politics over free speech, and he worries that younger social justice activists view the First Amendment as an adversary rather than an ally. "John Lewis said that without free speech and the right to dissent, the civil rights movement would have been a bird without wings," Glasser says. "That's historically and politically true without exception."

  1. JesseAz
    October.19.2020 at 2:44 pm

    Assaulting less people trying to implement their own free speech?

    Can we stop conflating free speech (protests) with violent actions?

    1. Curly4
      October.19.2020 at 3:00 pm

      Not in this world where free speech is defined as it is by the left. Free speech is free only when it is speech supporting what the left cares about. Now speech supporting they other side will be banned when the left/ANTIFA/PROGRESSIVES get their way fully ensconced in law. Then there will not be free speech unless it is ‘approved’ speech.

      1. What's that smell?
        October.19.2020 at 4:04 pm

        Case in point. Last week protesters in the Bay Area were gathering to protest twitter’s blocking of the Washington Post. Antifa amassed to counter-protest the free speech protest…counter-protest free speech, let that sink in. Before the protest even began Antifa thugs attacked the protest organizer, knocking out his teeth and beating one protester severely enough that he was take to a hospital by EMT’s. In full disclosure the hospitalized vic was wearing a Trump shirt.

    2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      October.19.2020 at 4:09 pm

      It would help if the people who distinguish the two also recognized that there are indeed peaceful protests. One side pretends they are all peaceful, the other pretends they are all burn loot murder.

      1. SQRLSY One
        October.19.2020 at 4:24 pm

        You are expecting moderation, balance, thoughtful consideration of nuances, and acknowledgment of complexities, whenever humans are involved… From the likes of JesseSPAZ?!?! THESE kinds of animals are even far more mythical than unicorns and honest politicians!

  2. Juice
    October.19.2020 at 2:45 pm

    Where they are now since they aren’t spewing hate speech. Hate speech isn’t free speech. All good people know this. Haven’t you been paying attention?

  3. Quo Usque Tandem
    October.19.2020 at 2:46 pm

    and he worries that younger social justice activists view the the entire Constitution as an adversary rather than an ally.

    FTFY

    1. Curly4
      October.19.2020 at 3:07 pm

      The reason that they younger social justice activists view the constitution as adversary rather than an ally is because it is an adversary to controlled speech which is exactly what they want. If a person’s speech is not prescribed then it is not to be free. Naturally it is the young social justice activist who prescribes the speech and these activists are just doing what they have been taught.

      1. Quo Usque Tandem
        October.19.2020 at 3:31 pm

        Yes, I’ve gotten the sense for some time that things like the BOR, private property, and due process are just in the way of progress.

      2. CE
        October.19.2020 at 3:58 pm

        they are also against the Electoral College and the Senate, since those put the more numerous but less populous states on equal or superior footing to the densely populated states with urban centers.

        1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
          October.19.2020 at 4:11 pm

          What those do, especially before the 17th (?) amendment, is emphasize that the country is a federation of states, which implies there are certain things the federal government can’t do. They don’t like to hear that.

  4. John
    October.19.2020 at 2:48 pm

    In other news Glasser worries that Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 might be delayed. What kind of a beltway fart bubble has Glasser been living in to finally realize the ACLU is a worthless leftist organization?

  5. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    October.19.2020 at 2:49 pm

    Right where they are, or possibly more rich and more ascendant than they are. When all the establishment institutions, all the corporations, all the major coastal governments, all the major media support your organization, then without the rubes in flyover country able to speak out about this racist organization and philosophy, BLM would be very powerful indeed. So thank god for the narrowing zone of free speech we have left.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      October.19.2020 at 3:00 pm

      Think about it… a political organization was able to paint its name in the form of a huge banner advertisement on American city streets, often contra the licensing and permitting rules of the city in which this action took place, but no other organization was allowed to do the same. And that banner advertisement was afforded special police protection– and anyone driving across it leaving a tiremark would be investigated for a hate crime.

      I don’t call that ‘free speech’ so much as I do call it state-supported speech.

      Yeah, fuck off, BLM would have done just fine without free speech.

      1. CE
        October.19.2020 at 3:56 pm

        not in woke California. Once the BLM street art went public, a pro-Trump group asked to be allowed to paint a MAGA banner on the street. So the BLM art was gone suddenly.

  6. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    October.19.2020 at 2:51 pm

    The 82-year-old Glasser is troubled by his former group’s seeming embrace of identity politics over free speech

    Ok, boomer. Those outmoded ideas of liberty and free speech are being tossed aside for a more progressive vision of justice and equity. Liberty, check out Ira McWhite Supremacist Glasser over here.

    1. Juice
      October.19.2020 at 2:55 pm

      Pre-boomer. “Silent generation” or some shit.

      1. Kevin Smith
        October.19.2020 at 3:34 pm

        Anyone older than Gen Z is a boomer at this point

  7. John
    October.19.2020 at 2:54 pm

    https://www.vice.com/en/article/epdgm4/new-yorker-suspends-jeffrey-toobin-for-zoom-dick-incident

    Another national journalist turns out to be a broken weirdo. Let me get my surprised face.

    1. Juice
      October.19.2020 at 2:58 pm

      More like tubin’, amirite.

    2. Red Rocks White Privilege
      October.19.2020 at 3:08 pm

      I think it was Stephen Colbert that actually made a joke to Jon Stewart in a Daily Show interview about Portnoy’s Complaint being the Bible for Manhattan Jews.

      1. John
        October.19.2020 at 3:29 pm

        He is also the guy who got Jeff Greenfield’s 20 something daughter pregnant and refused to admit paternity until she sued him and a court made him take a DNA test showing he was the father.

        Toobin was in his 50s and good friends with Greenfield at the time. So not only does he bang his friend’s daughter, a major party foul if there ever was one, he gets her pregnant and then effectively calls her a whore when she tries to get him to take responsibility.

        But these are the same people who lecture about how Trump has a bad character. They are just disgusting trailer trash all of them

        1. Quo Usque Tandem
          October.19.2020 at 3:46 pm

          So much for Rev’s “betters.”

  8. Geiger Goldstaedt
    October.19.2020 at 2:55 pm

    “[Y]ounger social justice activists view the First Amendment as an adversary rather than an ally.”

    Violence is the method of people who cannot think clearly enough to form, or understand, arguments. Like the illiterate child that acts out and becomes aggressive when confronted by their limitations, we are witnessing an entire generation of young people whose critical thinking skills are so thoroughly degraded that thought itself, as opposed to any particular thought, has become an ideological enemy.

    1. Union of Concerned Socks
      October.19.2020 at 3:48 pm

      Word.

    2. CE
      October.19.2020 at 3:54 pm

      When I was a child,we learned two major ideas about free speech:

      “Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me.” and

      “I may not agree with what you are saying, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.”

      Now they learn other ideas:

      “Silence is violence” and “If you say something that is no longer approved (even if it was mainstream 5 years ago, or in the dictionary just yesterday), you will be canceled”.

    3. Yu-Ti
      October.19.2020 at 4:00 pm

      Sadly, it looks more and more like they’ll have to be spanked.

  9. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    October.19.2020 at 3:00 pm

    “Ira Glasser, former head of the ACLU, is worried that his former group is embracing identity politics over free speech.”

    But according to Reason contributor Noah Berlatsky, that’s exactly the correct approach. See his excellent piece Is the First Amendment too broad? The case for regulating hate speech in America.

    #BringBackBerlatsky

    1. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
      October.19.2020 at 3:16 pm

      If I have one criticism of Reason.com, it’s this: letting Berlatsky go might be this website’s most serious mistake. You need to resume running his columns so you don’t miss out on gems like Trump voters motivated by racism may be violating the Constitution. Can they be stopped?

      Indeed, losing Berlatsky was an even bigger blow than losing Dave Weigel.

  10. Moonrocks
    October.19.2020 at 3:23 pm

    BLM has the backing of half the politicians and almost the entirety of the government and corporate bureaucracy. BLM would be just fine regardless of how the right to free speech is enforced.

    Religious services, on the other hand…

    1. CE
      October.19.2020 at 3:51 pm

      As if your First Amendment right to religious freedom even deserves to be ranked on the same level as the First Amendment right to free speech for established media corporations!

  11. Unicorn Abattoir
    October.19.2020 at 3:25 pm

    The ACLU strongly supports and defends freedom of speech, as long as you’re saying the right things.

  12. JeremyR
    October.19.2020 at 3:36 pm

    The first amendment is meant to support speech that is unpopular. BLM has the support of the media, most the government, pretty much all the corporations.

    Meanwhile, if you criticize BLM, you will be ostracized by the above. Heck, if you don’t sufficiently grovel for BLM, you will be ostracized.

    So yeah, BLM see free speech as the enemy, since it’s the only resistance they face.

  13. CE
    October.19.2020 at 3:49 pm

    The real question is where the mostly peaceful protests would be if state and county health officials enforced the same COVID-19 lockdown restrictions on them as they did on other large public gatherings.

  14. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    October.19.2020 at 3:51 pm

    Yeah yeah too little too late for those 60s liberals to start whining now. Your grandkids are piece of shit radicals who don’t care.

  15. Leo Kovalensky II
    October.19.2020 at 4:00 pm

    The very people that think everything the Trump administration does is wrong, would theoretically give the justice department the ability to define what it prosecutes as hate speech. Cognitive dissonance much?

    1. Cal Cetín
      October.19.2020 at 4:21 pm

      No, they expect to get rid of Trump and make sure nobody like him becomes President again. They want a permanent Democratic ascendancy where the Republicans getting back into power is as little a threat as the Whigs getting back into power.

  16. Liberty Lover
    October.19.2020 at 4:16 pm

    ‘Where Would the Black Lives Matter Movement Be Without the Right To Free Speech?’
    a. in prison
    b. in front of a firing squad
    c. in a grave
    d. all the above

    1. Liberty Lover
      October.19.2020 at 4:18 pm

      See the Soviet Union or Red China for the answers.

Please to post comments