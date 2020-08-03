What Should Have Happened at the Big Tech Antitrust Hearing

Last week the House Judiciary Committee questioned the top executives at Facebook, Amazon, Google, and Apple, accusing them of censorship, bullying, anti-competitive behavior, and other practices the federal government excels in.

In the latest Reason video, we explore what we would have liked to see during the big tech antitrust hearing.

Featuring Austin Bragg and Andrew Heaton; written by Austin Bragg, Meredith Bragg, and Andrew Heaton; edited by Austin Bragg.