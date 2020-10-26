Milton Friedman

Milton Friedman's Free to Choose Proved Capitalism Is Superior to Socialism

Forty years later, the libertarian Nobel laureate's PBS series is still winning hearts and minds.

Milton Friedman's documentary series Free To Choose first aired on PBS 40 years ago. It was an unapologetic defense of why capitalism was both morally and pragmatically superior to socialism. Over the course of 10 hour-long episodes, the Nobel laureate economist laid out the pitfalls of protectionism, espoused the virtues of school choice, and explained why spending, not taxes, is the real measure of the burden that governments put on their citizens. In each episode, Friedman engaged leading liberal and progressive thinkers such as The Other America author Michael Harrington, teachers union leader Albert Shanker, and sociologist Francis Fox Piven in spirited debate.

Free To Choose has been translated into two dozen languages and a companion book, co-authored by Milton and his wife Rose, became a New York Times bestseller and a Book of the Month Club main selection. The original 1980 series and an updated 1990 version, both of which can be viewed here for free, enjoy continued popularity online.

The visionary producer behind Free To Choose was Bob Chitester, a hardcore free marketeer who ran the PBS affiliate in Erie, Pennsylvania, and wanted to bring libertarian ideas to mainstream audiences. Before the show, says Chitester, programs about free markets "were really muckraking attacks on what was perceived to be abusive and unsympathetic…capitalism, where profit was all that mattered." Free To Choose talked about capitalism in upbeat, positive terms, stressing how it helped individuals rather than exploited them and how it brought about cooperation in a way that benefitted the poor most of all.

Did Friedman make any mistakes in Free To Choose? Before his death in 2006, Friedman came to question his famous axiom that economic freedom in autocracies such as China would inexorably give rise to political and cultural freedoms, Chitester says. "In a discussion close to near the end of his life, he said, 'Bob, I made a mistake. I was wrong. You [also] have to have rule of law. You have to have law that applies equally to everyone,'" recalls Chitester. "And clearly that's what you see not happening in China."

Ailing from a long bout with cancer, Chitester is contemplating his own mortality and how American society has changed since Free To Choose first aired 40 years ago. He's proud that the program remains popular online but, like Friedman, feels its analysis is incomplete. "Power is really something we have to factor into our thinking….The desire of humans to tell other humans what to do—when you couple that with equality, boy, you've got a recipe for constant problems in defending a classical liberal society."

Narrated by Nick Gillespie. Edited by John Osterhoudt. Additional Graphics by Meredith Bragg. Feature Image by Lex Villena.

  1. SQRLSY One
    October.26.2020 at 10:45 am

    ‘Bob, I made a mistake. I was wrong. You [also] have to have rule of law. You have to have law that applies equally to everyone,’

    A society of laws (rules, written codes, etc.) and not of men; yes, that is a critical ingredient. We have lost a LOT of ground under the Trumptatorshit here! Just for ONE very clear example, the “power of the purse”, per the Constitution, clearly belongs to Congress, not the POTUS. Yet Der TrumpfenFuhrer yanked funds away from being allocated to refurbishing military bases, and applied them, instead, to His “Big, Beautiful Walls”!

    1. Rossami
      October.26.2020 at 10:56 am

      Sure, because no prior President ever diverted funds from one program to another.

      Oh wait, no, every President since at least WW2 has done exactly that. The only difference is that people got pissed enough at Trump to file lawsuits over it and judges (for almost the first time ever) sided with the plaintiffs.

      Yes, the power to the purse belongs in Congress’ hands. And they’ve been abrogating their authority for years.

    2. Brandybuck
      October.26.2020 at 11:04 am

      Because Congress chose not to do it’s job. Half the problem is the Federal Government has too much power, the other half is that the checks and balances have crumbled.

      1. SQRLSY One
        October.26.2020 at 11:11 am

        What the both of you say above is clearly true.

        Here is a reasonably good write-up of such matters. Not totally scintillating, no, but still a good read…

        https://washingtonmonthly.com/2020/01/10/how-trump-threatens-the-constitution/

  2. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    October.26.2020 at 10:46 am

    Naw cmon Biden and Harris are totally on board why they will have Bernie and a Lizzie on their team and they are such protectors of our economy.

    Ps Joe Biden is a crook

  3. fohire7647
    October.26.2020 at 10:49 am

  4. Bubba Jones
    October.26.2020 at 11:03 am

    What about income tax withholding?

    1. SQRLSY One
      October.26.2020 at 11:14 am

      What about it?

      I have read that if it were NOT for withholding, and we all had to write a tax-check once or 4 times per year, they would NEVER get away with today’s high levels of taxes! I highly suspect that this is true!

      1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        October.26.2020 at 11:50 am

        Part of that is also how taxes are spread out into so many different kinds. Local, state, and federal governments spend $9T every (normal non-lockdown) year; that’s $27K per person. Can you imagine that possible if there were just one single tax paid once a year? Or even individual taxes at the federal, state, county, city, and mosquito abatement district levels?

        People wouldn’t put up with it.

  5. H. Farnham
    October.26.2020 at 11:21 am

    I’ve never seen anyone who could articulate and sell the benefits and inherent morality of economic freedom better than Milton Friedman. He was an egghead, sure, but he almost never came off as condescending, smug, or self-righteous. The confidence, calmness, and positivity he always put on display were really something to watch/listen to/read.

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      October.26.2020 at 11:44 am

      Agreed. Progressive capitalists, like myself, know that businesses have the primary role in society of not only providing goods and services but also critical reforms, such as gender and racial equality and LGBTQ+ support. Bigots who don’t believe in transgender children don’t deserve employment, social media access, credit cards, bank accounts, or access to loans. Together with big business, we can push a message of equity and inclusion that silences dissent from bigoted voices.

      1. H. Farnham
        October.26.2020 at 11:51 am

        Ha, you’re a very confusing parody.

  6. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
    October.26.2020 at 11:25 am

    ENB will be along any second to tell us why Milton Friedman is a terrible libritarian and only brought awful racist free market people to libritarianism

    1. Árboles de la Barranca
      October.26.2020 at 11:41 am

      It’s a fair bet that ENB also prefers the war/surveillance/social-control regimes of the Bush/Clinton/Obama-Biden era and their ensuing post-modern age of Lockdowns and Antifa Racialist Street Terror instead of a non-interventionist, pro-commerce Ron Paul rEVOLution.

      1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
        October.26.2020 at 11:46 am

        Ron Paul’s racist newsletter should be enough to make him persona non grata in progressive libertarian circles, like the Reason magazine comment section.

Please to post comments