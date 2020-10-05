Amy Coney Barrett

Amy Coney Barrett Will Be Better for Freedom Than Ruth Bader Ginsburg

When it comes to criminal justice and abortion, Barrett and Ginsburg may have far more in common than conservatives and progressives seem to realize.

|

When Donald Trump nominated Amy Coney Barrett to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court, Democrats screamed bloody murder about the legitimacy of appointing a justice this close to an election while calling attention to Barrett's Catholicism and anti-abortion animus.

But according to Reason Senior Editor Jacob Sullum, when it comes to criminal justice and abortion, the two may have far more in common than conservatives and progressives seem to realize.

More important, he says, "Barrett will be better than Ginsburg on issues that libertarians care about and will be nearly as good or as good on other issues that progressive tend to care about."

Narrated by Nick Gillespie. Edited by John Osterhoudt.

Nick Gillespie is an editor at large at Reason.

Jacob Sullum is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. H. Farnham
    October.5.2020 at 11:19 am

    Yes, but how many wall squats and side planks can she do?

  2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    October.5.2020 at 11:20 am

    Trump’s judicial picks have been a whole lot better than anyone expected, and whole lot better than any Dem could ever come up with. In my mind, it outweighs his economic ignorance, because both sides have that in spades. and economic ignorance can be worked around pretty quickly, but getting the judges right or wrong will last for a couple of generations.

  3. SQRLSY One
    October.5.2020 at 11:21 am

    https://news.yahoo.com/op-ed-why-judge-barretts-110051840.html

    Op-Ed: Why Judge Barrett’s legal philosophy is deeply antidemocratic

    I link to the above to show you how bat-shit crazy the left can get!

    Summary = any “textualism” (holding Congress’s writings about laws passed by Congress, to be the law) is utterly crazy! The laws should be saying whatever the “politically correct” people say that the laws are saying! I didn’t read the editorial super-close, but I bet the same is “true” of the words in the USA Constitution!

    1. Mother's Lament
      October.5.2020 at 11:48 am

      “Barrett, who has been on the federal bench for less than three years, is a conservative star because of her writings supporting the theory advocated by the late Justice Antonin Scalia known as “textualism.” This judicial philosophy is fundamentally at war with democracy. It would allow the court to rip apart laws that voters need and want.”

      Wow, that’s pretty bad.

  4. Jerryskids
    October.5.2020 at 11:25 am

    If nothing else, it might be better to have a real, live human being on the Court rather than a mummified lich.

  5. Mother's Lament
    October.5.2020 at 11:40 am

