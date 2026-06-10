President Trump Storms Out of NBC Interview
Pressed on election fraud claims and a proposed $1.8 billion “anti-weaponization” fund, the president abruptly ended a tense exchange with NBC’s Kristen Welker.
On this segment of Free Media, Senior Editor Robby Soave and Daily Caller Editor in Chief Amber Duke react to Donald Trump storming out of an NBC interview after clashing with host Kristen Welker. Before calling it quits, the two discussed how the president did not keep his promise of "no new wars," and he called Welker "crooked."