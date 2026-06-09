J.D. Vance and Mike Johnson Slam L.A. Mayoral Primary Outcome
Robby Soave and Amber Duke discuss renewed Republican criticism of California's slow election results.
On this segment of Free Media, Senior Editor Robby Soave and Daily Caller Editor in Chief Amber Duke discuss recent comments by Vice President J.D. Vance and House Speaker Mike Johnson (R–La.) questioning California's vote-counting process. Their skepticism comes amid renewed Republican criticism of the state's slow election results, which California officials say are largely due to mail-in ballots, signature verification, and rules allowing properly postmarked ballots to arrive after Election Day.