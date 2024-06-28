Remy: Because I Got High (Afroman Parody)
Chronically irresponsible.HD Download
Getting this high should be illegal.
Parody of Afroman's "Because I Got High" written by Remy; performed by Remy; mastering by Ben Karlstrom.
LYRICS:
I was gonna buy some drones
But it'll go high
I was gonna forgive all these loans
Sir, it'll go high
You can't print trillions at will—don't you know why?
Why man? Yeah yeah
Because it got high
Because it got high
Because it got high
See back before we printed cash
It was not high
It can be not high?
Back when dollars were backed by these stacks
It was not high
I'm not following
The dollar's lost this much since then—do you know why?
Why man? Yeah yeah
Because it got high
Because it got high?
Because it got high
Wait, grapes now cost $10.02?
You see, it got high
It does seem like a lot
Even the price of pussy food?
Yeah, it got high
Man turn this thing off
Now rates are jacking up? And I know why
Why man? Yeah yeah
Because it got high
Because it got high?
Because it got high
Wait, I'm losing in the polls
Because it got high
Voters can't afford potato rolls
Because it got high
We'll print billions for our districts!
Oh right! Bullseye! Wait what? No…Yeah yeah!
See now it's high
See now it's high
I want to cry
I was gonna stop singing this song
Because it got high
Debasing currency is wrong
You can see why
- Producer: Austin Bragg
- Producer: Meredith Bragg
- Producer: John Carter