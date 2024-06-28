Remy: Because I Got High (Afroman Parody)

Getting this high should be illegal.

Parody of Afroman's "Because I Got High" written by Remy; performed by Remy; mastering by Ben Karlstrom.

LYRICS:

I was gonna buy some drones

But it'll go high

I was gonna forgive all these loans

Sir, it'll go high

You can't print trillions at will—don't you know why?

Why man? Yeah yeah

Because it got high

Because it got high

Because it got high

See back before we printed cash

It was not high

It can be not high?

Back when dollars were backed by these stacks

It was not high

I'm not following

The dollar's lost this much since then—do you know why?

Why man? Yeah yeah

Because it got high

Because it got high?

Because it got high

Wait, grapes now cost $10.02?

You see, it got high

It does seem like a lot

Even the price of pussy food?

Yeah, it got high

Man turn this thing off

Now rates are jacking up? And I know why

Why man? Yeah yeah

Because it got high

Because it got high?

Because it got high

Wait, I'm losing in the polls

Because it got high

Voters can't afford potato rolls

Because it got high

We'll print billions for our districts!

Oh right! Bullseye! Wait what? No…Yeah yeah!

See now it's high

See now it's high

I want to cry

I was gonna stop singing this song

Because it got high

Debasing currency is wrong

You can see why