Remy: Moving to South Dakota
As some states go south, Remy heads west.
Music and lyrics by Remy. Instruments, background vocals, mixing and mastering by Ben Karlstrom.
LYRICS
Shopping for detergent but it's all locked up
The tax man and a guy in the alley want to take my stuff
Finally get to my door and I see Rob
That's the moment I discover that I stepped in a human log
That's why I'm moving to South Dakota
To a freer place that doesn't only view me as a ticket quota
I'm scraping human feces out the treads of my loafer
I wonder if I would be doing this if I lived down in Sarasota
Or South Dakota
I live in a box
It costs three grand a month
With bars on the windows so that people do not steal my stuff
The schools are…eh
My kid can't read
But to be fair to the teachers it is possible that she can't see
That's why I'm moving to South Dakota
To a place that isn't making me pay extra taxes on my soda
My bathroom toilet's four feet from my stove-ah
I hear it's better in a bunch of other places out in Arizona
Or South Dakota
As I sang that verse the schools got worse
How I wish that I could pause it
I get this thought each time I'm robbed and I'm hiding in my closet
I'm moving to South Dakota
To a place that doesn't over-tax and over-ticket my Toyota
I just Googled "human feces danger contact disease sole of my loafer"
It's times like this that have folks finding freer places they can go to
Like South Dakota
- Producer: Austin Bragg
- Producer: Meredith Bragg
- Producer: John Carter
- Instruments, background vocals, mixing, and mastering: Ben Karlstrom