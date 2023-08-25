Remy: Rich Men North of Richmond (Federal Employee Version)

Life in D.C. isn't all sunshine and Fudge Rounds.

Parody of Oliver Anthony's "Rich Men North of Richmond" written and performed by Remy

LYRICS:

I've been working till the break of 4:45

I get an automatic raise and I can't be fired

Must wait to age 57 till I can retire

With an inflation-adjusted pension that somehow keeps going higher

Oh, it's a damn shame what the world's come to

They want us back in the office on Mondays too

Wish I could just wake up and it not be true

But it is, oh it is

Not living in the real world is a lot harder than you would know

Sure I got dental, but it's bad, I go mental 'cuz I had to fill out both of these forms

I also see price hikes on necessities

I had to purchase my rental in Ocean City

Please don't tell anyone, it's so embarrassing

The plight of rich men north of Richmond

I just sit here a-wasting my whole life away

'Cuz this verification code is taking all day

How do you expect me to check my 401(k)?

Plus, my Fudge Rounds supplier no longer takes Apple Pay

Oh, it's a damn shame what the world's come to

It takes one person to do my job, so we have two

Wish I could just wake up and it not be true

But it is, oh it is

Not living in the real world is a lot harder than you would know

Sure I got health care, but I get an in-depth scare, only weeks left to open enroll

The new guy plays with his pen, he just sits there and snaps

How am I to get in all my 2 p.m. naps?

They want us back now on Tuesdays, I just might collapse

The plight of rich men north of Richmond

We're just like you