Is YouTube Bad for Us?

YouTube pulled in 2 million views a day following its launch in 2005. Today, it boasts more than 2.5 billion active monthly users and ranks second in global web traffic.

How has this massive video-sharing site affected us psychologically, culturally, and politically? These are the questions director Alex Winter explores in his new documentary, The YouTube Effect.

Watch the conversation between Winter and Reason's Nick Gillespie and Zach Weissmueller on YouTube or Facebook this Thursday at 1 p.m. ET. They'll talk about the good, the bad, and the ugly of YouTube; bipartisan calls for social media regulation; and what role YouTube may have played in the speech suppression campaign that occurred during the pandemic.