Gender Identity

Abigail Shrier Worries Teenage Gender Transitions Lead to 'Irreversible Damage'

The controversial author on her acclaimed and condemned book, being deplatformed, and the future of free expression in an increasingly polarized marketplace of ideas

"In the last decade, there's been a sudden explosion…in teenage girls identifying as transgender," says Abigail Shrier, author of Irrervisible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters. "My book explores what's going on. Why do so many young teenage girls suddenly decide that they want to leave womanhood? And why are so many doctors and therapists and teachers helping them?"

Abigail Shrier's Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters was one of last year's most celebrated—and condemned—books. It showed up in year-end lists of top books but was also banned by Target and her publisher was disallowed from buying ads at Amazon.

"Shrier's book is a dangerous polemic with a goal of making people not trans," wrote an American Civil Liberties Union attorney on Twitter. "We have to fight these ideas which are leading to the criminalization of trans life again."

A lawyer by training, Shrier says she supports the rights of adults to undergo gender-reassignment surgery. But she thinks teenage girls are making irrevocable changes to their bodies that in coming years they might wish they could reverse.

In a new paperback edition of Irreversible Damage, Shrier follows up on several of the women she spoke with and details her experiences of being deplatformed. Reason's Nick Gillespie talks with Shrier about the controversy over her book, whether her sales benefitted from the Streisand effect, and the future of free expression in an increasingly polarized cultural landscape.

  1. Unicorn Abattoir

    “Shrier’s book is a dangerous polemic with a goal of making people not trans,” wrote an American Civil Liberties Union attorney on Twitter. “We have to fight these ideas which are leading to the criminalization of trans life again.”

    By “fight”, the ACLU attorney means “censor”.

    1. It’s encouraging to see ACLU employees and Koch / Reason libertarians leading the fight against First Amendment absolutism. Recall that it was Reason contributor Noah Berlatsky who wrote Is the First Amendment too broad? The case for regulating hate speech in America.

      Of course I’ll never read Shrier’s vile tome. But I’m sure it qualifies as hate speech and is therefore worthy of being banned.

    2. Queen Amalthea

      Any evidence for that claim?

      1. Mother's Lament

        Yes. The ACLU’s despicable, anti-civil liberties behavior over the last four years.

        1. Queen Amalthea

          When has the ACLU supported censorship?

          1. damikesc

            Fairly regularly. Do try and keep up.

            1. Queen Amalthea

              Regularly? So it should be easy to provide a citation, right?

              1. damikesc

                Well, this book was cited in this article. That’s one.

                1. Queen Amalthea

                  Nowhere in this article is the ACLU shown to be calling for censorship (you can want to ‘fight’ an idea by means other than censorship).

                  1. They’re lawyers, right?

                    1. Queen Amalthea

                      Yes, so they would know how to advocate for the government to do that if they wanted. But there’s no evidence they have.

              2. Unicorn Abattoir

                Chase Strangio, a lawyer for the organization and its deputy director for transgender justice said that “stopping the circulation of this book and these ideas is 100 percent a hill I will die on.

                Right from Russia Times. Your kind of people. Idiot.

                1. Queen Amalthea

                  He doesn’t seem to be calling for the government to censor the book.

                  1. mad.casual

                    “Stopping the circulation of this book” is censorship. Whether the government’s invovled or not. It’s one thing for the publisher to say “We can no longer afford to publish this book.” it’s quite another for a third party to say, “Nobody anywhere should be buying and selling, let alone publishing, this book.”

                    1. Queen Amalthea

                      No, it’s not. It’s no more ‘censorship’ than, say, you not letting me stand in your yard waving a sign, or telling your neighbor he shouldn’t let me do the same in his yard.

                    2. mad.casual

                      It’s no more ‘censorship’ than, say, you not letting me stand in your yard waving a sign, or telling your neighbor he shouldn’t let me do the same in his yard.

                      Strangio makes no stipulations about respecting anyone’s property rights and implies a specific disregard for them. Again, me not letting you stand in my yard is not censorship, Strangio saying no one in anybody’s yard should be able to buy/sell/write/read the book is.

                  2. Unicorn Abattoir

                    Of all the stupid things I’ve read, this is the latest. If you think that’s not censorship, stay out of the conversation and let the adults talk.

                    Censorship isn’t just a government action. And get up off of your damn knees.

                    1. Queen Amalthea

                      “Censorship isn’t just a government action.”

                      That’s the only kind of ‘censorship’ that anyone should worry about. The other stuff is called ‘freedom.’

                    2. Rossami

                      By that logic, Queen, we shouldn’t worry about lynchings because they’re not government killings.

                      Sorry, but that’s just stupid. Injustice may be worse when it’s carried out by the government but it’s still wrong and worthy of rejection when it’s imposed by private parties.

              3. <a href="https://scheerpost.com/2021/05/02/why-the-aclu-abstained-from-the-blm-censorship-controversy/"Regularly&quot; is definitely a stretch.

                But the ACLU in recent years has become dodgy on certain speech issues, and even where it has remained “good”, they’ve had massive internal battles with lots of resignations (and prior/former ACLU leadership criticizing) the defense of certain kinds of speech.

                The ACLU is also leaning hard into concepts such as “social justice” and “equity” which, at their core are antithetical to the liberal idea of “shared humanity” and individualism. They are, by definition, collectivist ideals which strip the individual of their worth, and instead elevate their worth by their group identity.

                In lieu of the traditional, iconic and organization-defining willingness — eagerness — of the ACLU to defend free speech precisely when it has been most controversial and upsetting to liberals, what we now get instead are cowardly, P.R.-consultant-scripted excuses for staying as far away as possible: “We don’t have anyone who is closely plugged into that situation right now so we don’t have anything to say at this point in time.” That sounds like something Marco Rubio’s office says when asked about a Trump tweet or that a corporate headquarters would say to avoid an inflammatory controversy, not the reaction of a stalwart civil liberties group to a publicly debated act of political censorship.

                In this particular case, it is not difficult to understand the cause of the ACLU’s silence. They obviously cannot defend Facebook’s censorship — affirmatively defending the stifling of political speech is, at least for now, still a bridge too far for the group — but they are petrified of saying anything that might seem even remotely critical of, let alone adversarial to, BLM activists and organizations. That is because BLM is one of the most cherished left-liberal causes, and the ACLU now relies almost entirely on donations and grants from those who have standard left-liberal politics and want and expect the ACLU to advance that ideological and partisan agenda above its nonpartisan civil liberties principles. Criticizing BLM is a third rail in left-liberal political circles, which is where the ACLU now resides almost entirely, and thus it again cowers in silence as another online act of censorship which advances political liberalism emerges. Indeed, BLM is an organization which the ACLU frequently champions:

                1. I screwed up the link formatting, but it appears to work.

                2. Queen Amalthea

                  So your evidence of censorship is that they haven’t condemned BLM or Facebook? That’s…not censorship.

    3. Mickey Rat

      Is Shrier calling for being trans to be criminal, or for not performing irreversible procedures on otherwise physically healthy minors?

      That is a rather important distinction for the ACLU to recognize, right?

      1. Unicorn Abattoir

        She’s not. If anything, she takes a libertarian view on it for adults.

      2. The Cliff’s notes is, she’s deeply concerned about the rapid rise of medical procedures for minors being pushed through, hastily by activists with a fairly apparent agenda.

    4. Zeb

      And how is making people “not trans” in any way not a desirable goal? I mean, if someone thinks that transitioning is the only way to deal with their gender dysphoria, fine. But it seems entirely preferable to treat the problem in other, less drastic ways and try to make people comfortable with their own bodies if that is at all possible.
      And the fact that, for at least some of the girls she talks about (and very likely most of them), there is irreversible damage done, is not even a controversial point. It is an undisputable fact.
      I am really shocked at how many people condemn this book and defend the practices described.

  2. First Matt Welch is a segregationist and now Nick Gillespie is a SoCon.

  3. buckleup

    Meanwhile people are still in jail and denied bail for walking around the capitol building taking selfies. Silence is consent to that.

    1. Queen Amalthea

      Who is in jail for walking around the capitol building taking selfies?

      1. damikesc

        About 30 people. Russia is nicer to their political opponents than Biden is to his. Many kept in solitary and forced to undergo deprogramming. All having committed no “crime” worse than trespassing….and that was with the Capitol Police letting many in themselves.

        1. Queen Amalthea

          Can you cite to a case where someone is being denied bail awaiting charges for walking around the capitol building taking selfies?

          1. Unicorn Abattoir

            Most of the detainees haven’t been charged. But you knew that.

            1. Queen Amalthea

              Can you cite to the case of someone being held without being charged?

              1. Unicorn Abattoir

                What a knowingly stupid statement.

                1. Queen Amalthea

                  So you can’t so cite?

                2. chemjeff radical individualist

                  I’d like to know as well who is being detained without being charged.

          2. chemjeff radical individualist

            I have tried this before.

            They are not going to cite specifics. Because when any specifics DO come to light, it becomes obvious that the reason why many of these individuals are in jail is not MERELY for ‘taking selfies’, but for demonstrated violent or criminal intent either before or after Jan. 6. It is extremely common for judges to deny bail or to set bail to very large sums if they think that the accused is a violent threat to the public.

            It is much like the “social media censors conservatives” narratives. They want you to think that social media execs are censoring conservatives for their political views. When instead, it turns out, most of the time, the conservatives who were banned were not banned because of their views per se, but because of their assholish behavior.

            And the funny thing is, I’m quite sure that there probably ARE people who are being unjustly imprisoned, or people who are being unjustly censored on Twitter. But Team Red is not honest when discussing these, they are heavily invested in the victimhood narrative instead.

            1. Nardz

              Pretty soon, your fatass is going to be confronted by your fantasies becoming reality.
              Your life doesn’t matter.

            2. damikesc

              https://tennesseestar.com/2021/05/11/d-c-jail-treatment-of-capitol-riot-defendants-draws-bipartisan-outrage/

              Here’s one link.

              1. chemjeff radical individualist

                Your article doesn’t mention anything about individual circumstances for their detention.

                Also I find it ironic that you cite an article from ‘Just the News’, which bills itself as ‘honest reporting’, when every single article on the front page of its site pushes a right-wing narrative. Go figure.

              2. Queen Amalthea

                This seems to be a report about bad incarceration conditions. That’s indeed troubling but it’s a long standing and widely spread one. It doesn’t seem to be about anyone being held for walking around taking selfies.

          3. criticaljeff racial theorist

            GFY

  4. Mother's Lament

    Abigail Shrier Worries Teenage Gender Transitions Lead to ‘Irreversible Damage’
    The controversial author

    Openers that would have seemed insane a decade ago.

  5. “Why do so many young teenage girls suddenly decide that they want to leave womanhood?”

    Ugh, this narrow-minded bigotry reminds me of my brother-in-law’s reaction when I came out as nonbinary (they / them).

    In fact, we trans people don’t “suddenly decide” anything. We are born this way. And after years — or sometimes decades — of cisnormative society assigning our gender based on totally arbitrary factors like “reproductive organs,” we eventually summon the courage to tell the world who we’ve always been.

  6. To think, almost all of this shitstorm came out of a seminal 1987 paper titled “Doing Gender” which spawned some 13,000 spinoff academic works.

    Know your Agrippa…

    1. Queen Amalthea

      Your source itself says that work was based on other earlier work.

  7. sarcasmic

    I’ve got friends who have had to deal with this. It really sucks.

    1. damikesc

      Yes, expecting children to not make life-changing decisions is wrong and that it’d be best to have them be adults before doing so is just a small step before shoving them in ovens.

      1. Queen Amalthea

        The children’s parents are making the life changing decisions, right? As a parent I do that all the time.

        1. Unicorn Abattoir

          Your decisions are why your kids will end up in prison.

          1. Queen Amalthea

            My kids are doing fine, thanks. But as a parent I know that I make ‘life-changing’ decisions for them all the time.

            Who do you want making those decisions? The government?

            1. damikesc

              Ask your doctor to sterilize your kids. See how it goes.

            2. Unicorn Abattoir

              No. Do you want that? Because that’s part of what’s going on. Don’t waste my time demanding citations unless you’re willing to provide (a relevant) one first.

              1. Queen Amalthea

                The government is overruling parents and making their children get these procedures?

        2. damikesc

          If your child asks you to cut off a leg for no reason, you should go to jail for doing so.

          1. Queen Amalthea

            Well, that depends. If a doctor recommended my child’s leg be amputated I should have the freedom to make that decision. You’d like that to be a governmental decision, no doubt.

  8. We live in a crazy society where failing to blindly accept controversial medical positions and procedures is equivalent to heresy.

    1. Nardz

      Mengele would be so at home if he lived in these times

  9. Leave the gonads and hormones alone until they’re an adult and can make their own decision. Simple. Too simple in fact.

    People too young to make decisions like joining the military, voting, and smoking, nonetheless get to make decisions as huge as removing their genitals and undergoing procedures that require lifelong hormone treatments.

    1. ThomasD

      Dangerous words.

  10. chemjeff radical individualist

    So, we have teenage Laura here, who doesn’t like being Laura, and wants to become Luke instead. Let us suppose that the parents and their doctor all consent to the gender reassignment procedure. What, if anything, should the government do about it?

    There would seem to be two options available:
    1. Government should do nothing, and permit free adults (the parents) to make free choices about how to raise their children, guided by medical professionals that they trust, even if we personally don’t agree with the decision.

    2. Government should forcibly prevent the procedure from taking place, because it is a form of child abuse.

    Option #1 seems like it is the more libertarian-friendly option, as it does not insert government in between the consenting medical decisions of all involved.

    But if we go with Option #2, again from a libertarian perspective, then there ought to be a bright dividing line between when government coercion is justified and when it is not, in the name of preventing child abuse. Otherwise, that power will inevitably be used arbitrarily and capriciously to trample all over the rights of otherwise well-meaning parents.

    Should corporal punishment be considered child abuse?

    Should certain types of religious indoctrination be considered child abuse? And no NOT just ‘forcing kids to go to church’, I’m talking about more extreme versions, like forcing kids to undergo a religious fast, or to undertake a religious pilgrimage.

    What if parents permit their children to participate in well-known highly risky behavior, such as working in certain types of farms or factories, participating in certain types of sports, knowingly approving of certain types of risky sexual or pharmaceutical behavior?

    Would all of these count as child abuse? If not, then where would you draw the line, and why?

    Furthermore, in all these cases, would you advocate that the government charge these parents with the crime of child abuse? Should the doctor be charged with malpractice?

    What I mainly see is a lot of ad-hoc complaints about transgenderism without consideration of the larger issue involved. If you’re going to complain about transgender teens, without a principled framework within which to work, then the complaints are little more than special pleading.

    1. damikesc

      Again, the problem with having the child become an adult before they make this decision is…what?

      1. chemjeff radical individualist

        Why should they have to wait?

        1. Zeb

          Because it’s very likely that it will be a bad decision that they will regret for most of their life? There is little or no evidence that early transitioning leads to better outcomes later in life. And it looks like evidence to the contrary is mounting.
          It’s the same reason most people favor discouraging children from getting tattoos, or becoming addicted to drugs or getting pregnant.

    2. Zeb

      Where parents can override the desires or decisions of their adolescent children is always a tricky question for libertarians. I tend to think it crosses a line that should not be crossed. Parents have some positive responsibility for preventing their children from permanently damaging themselves before they reach adulthood.

      If government and activists would get their nose out of other people’s business I’d be a lot more neutral on this. But I find the pressure on some parents to affirm their children’s gender confusion utterly despicable.

      1. chemjeff radical individualist

        Parents have some positive responsibility for preventing their children from permanently damaging themselves before they reach adulthood.

        I completely agree with that. But this responsibility does not always have to be enforced by men with guns from the state. For example, I think it sets a rather poor example for certain parents to permit their kids to train to participate in MMA, to the extent that they compete to beat the shit out of other competitors on live TV. I find that disgusting. And those types of competition can definitely be life-altering especially if one is on the losing side. I would absolutely advocate against any parent from permitting their children from doing so. BUT, do I think that it should be banned by the state? I am very hesitant to do so.

  11. criticaljeff racial theorist

    Hint: Its not really controversial. When “kids shouldnt have their tits or balls chopped off and be given synthetic hormones befor they can see Casino or Showgirls in a theater” is a controversial idea, you need to get out of your bubble.

  12. Number 2

    I wonder how the number of teenage girls wanting to change genders compares to the number of teenage boys wanting to change genders. And I wonder why Shrier is only concerned about the former.

    1. Zeb

      From what I have heard form her in other interviews, it is much more common among girls right now and happens in a very particular social context with girls and that is why it was her focus for the book.

