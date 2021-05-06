Coronavirus

Why COVID-19 May Be the Last Pandemic

Medical breakthroughs mean we will never again suffer through diseases like the novel coronavirus—if politicians will get out of the way.

Since the novel coronavirus first showed up in America in January 2020, the U.S. government has routinely impeded scientists, public health officials, and citizens from coping with the COVID-19 pandemic. Early on, the surgeon general admonished Americans for buying masks. As late as last August, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was downplaying broad-based testing among asymptomatic people. It wasn't until this April—more than a year into the pandemic—that the agency finally acknowledged what had become clear only a few months in: COVID-19 is rarely spread by surface contact. It's primarily an airborne disease.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) stood in the way as independent labs worked to quickly develop COVID-19 tests that would allow individuals to know if they were infected and should self-quarantine, and it wasn't until this spring that the agency finally approved an at-home test you could get without a prescription. The FDA also temporarily pulled Johnson & Johnson's vaccine from the U.S. market because one out of every 1.13 million recipients developed blood clots. Those are the same odds of being struck by lightning.

The one clear policy victory—Operation Warp Speed, which promised payments to developers of coronavirus vaccines—was based on biomedical innovations such as "messenger RNA" vaccines—that were already underway before the novel coronavirus appeared. "The horrors of the last year have spurred humanity to quickly develop an unprecedentedly flexible and powerful toolkit that may well make COVID-19 the last true pandemic," writes Reason Science Correspondent Ronald Bailey in the May cover story for the magazine.

"The amazing thing is that we'll be able to forestall any further pandemics in the future because so many great advancements in vaccine treatments…have come out of that," he tells Reason TV. "Now you can just slip any piece of genetic information into that lipid and now you have a vaccine."

Safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines were produced far faster than any expert expected. Yet almost all of the time that it took to bring the vaccines to market was due to safety testing and other governmental mandates that could have been sped up without endangering anyone. By January 13, 2020—only two days after the Chinese researchers shared the genetic sequence of the COVID-19 virus and before most Americans had heard of the disease—the biotech company Moderna had devised the formula for its vaccine. BioNTech launched its COVID-19 vaccine program in January and had partnered with Pfizer to manufacture it by mid-March of last year. The first volunteer was injected with Moderna's vaccine on March 16, 2020, yet it was only approved by the FDA last December 17th, a week after Pfizer's vaccine met the agency's approval. Had the agency been faster off the mark and used human-challenge trials and other innovative testing techniques, the vaccines could have been brought to market months earlier with no compromise in safety. That would have conceivably saved hundreds of thousands of lives globally.

Bailey stresses that mRNA vaccines represent a whole new way of fighting diseases. "It's a platform vaccine," he says. "If we have another microbe, virus, or bacteria, we'll be able to quickly identify its genetics and just plug it into the particles that are the base of the vaccine and roll it out within three to four months as opposed to a year."

mRNA vaccines are currently in human trials for HIV, rabies, and influenza. They may also prove effective against malaria, tuberculosis, hepatitis B, and cystic fibrosis. A team of colorectal cancer experts are testing the mRNA technology in a Phase II clinical trial as a possible cancer treatment. 

Will our government allow a vaccine based on this plug-and-play model to be deployed not within months, but in a matter of weeks, to stop the next pandemic in its tracks? "My answer is to let us deploy the technologies as quickly as possible, and then we won't have to make any of these trade-offs ever again," says Bailey. "If we have another pandemic and another failure [like with COVID-19], it will be a policy failure. Our bureaucracies need to get out of the way and let vaccines be deployed in an expeditious way."

Produced by Noor Greene; additional graphics by Isaac Reese; audio by Ian Keyser; narrated by Nick Gillespie.

Animation: Scientific Animations/scientificanimations.com; Abbott Laboratories.

Music: Pave the way by Lux Inspira via Artlist.

Photos: ZUMA Press/Newscom ID 807358,140221 ©; Polaris Images ID 784557-784557© /Newscom; Reuters Photo Archive ID 181417 © /Newscom; Splash News ID 194588 © /Newscom. Twenty 20 Photos/Envato; ID 22740662 © Andreus | Dreamstime.com; ID 60394307© Incomible| Dreamstime.com.

Nick Gillespie is an editor at large at Reason.

  1. Don’t let them fool you: big pharma is evil.

    1. Chipper Morning Wood--------------------------------------------------------------------------

      Nick is forgetting all the anti-vaxx idiots that will refuse the vaccine, such as the nutjobs in this comment section.

  2. Francis Macomber

    Your videos are getting really good, nice to see the improvement.

  3. Don't look at me!

    LOL. People love the pandemic, they don’t want it to end.

    1. sarcasmic

      I just want to be able to go to see live music again.

    2. It’s not laughable, it’s sad. I have a couple of friends with this condition. One has stated it openly. “Wouldn’t it be nice if the lockdowns were permanent? Imagine if everyone social distanced permanently?” He also has mental health issues and is on medication for it. But taht doesn’t explain all the tens of thousands begging the government to make the lockdowns permanent.

      1. Don't look at me!

        You need new friends.

  4. buckleup

    Wasn’t the covid vax financed and pushed for by big government? So don’t get out of the way then? Libertarians are confused.

    1. Number 2

      The Moderna vaccine was developed in two days without big or small government involvement, but took the better part of a year to become available due to government involvement. Or did you miss that part?

      1. sarcasmic

        What are you talking about? Trump made the vaccine himself out of a Big Mac and Diet Coke. Don’t you know anything?

      2. He missed that part because it doesn’t fit his narrative.

        At the very start (day two) of this crisis people were asking, “Are there any libertarians in a pandemic?” Now on day 415 or so, people should be asking “Why isn’t everyone a raging anarchist by now?”

    2. Jerryskids

      Not just the Covid vaccine, but Covid itself was created by Big Government. How the hell do you think they were able to create the vaccine so fast? They knew exactly what they were dealing with.

      Which is why calling this the last pandemic is ridiculous, the pandemic was only fought so successfully because it was a man-made pandemic. The next pandemic is likely to be something out of left field where they don’t actually know what they’re dealing with.

      And that slimy little fucker Fauci is the one who paid for the virus to be produced.

      1. Chipper Morning Wood--------------------------------------------------------------------------

        Poe’s Law?

  5. Nardz

    This might be the dumbest thing Nick has ever written.

    1. mad.casual

      Give credit where credits due. This is only the dumbest thing he’s written this month.

  6. Longtobefree

    ” . . . if politicians will get out of the way.”

    Well, yes. If the sun never sets again, and gets twice as hot tomorrow, the global climate warming change panic sellers may turn out to be right.

  7. Longtobefree

    “Safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines were produced far faster than any expert expected.”

    Minor detail; there is no vaccine yet fully approved as safe by the FDA.
    All injections no being given are experimental, approved only for emergency use.
    No data on long term effects.
    No data on use by persons capable of bearing a child. (they used to be called ‘women’)
    No data on children.
    Yet the populace is being forced to accept these injections as if they were proven to be peachy keen fine for every one.

    1. sarcasmic

      Nobody is being forced. Yet. Personally I’m going to wait to get stabbed until I need to in order to engage in normal activity. And not a day sooner.

      1. Longtobefree

        Several companies are requiring the vaccine to retain, or apply for, a job.
        New York is not only requiring the vaccine, they are requiring you cough up your private medical information to private corporations just to exist.
        And you prove my point by admitting you will accept the vaccine “just to live normally”

        1. sarcasmic

          I’m not anti-vaccine. I just don’t want to be a guinea pig.

          Regardless, all the examples you mentioned aren’t examples of being forced because you can choose a different job or a different place to live.

          1. Chipper Morning Wood--------------------------------------------------------------------------

            Jfc. Just get the vaccine now. You’ll be fine.

        2. Aladdin's Carpet

          Ok, so what is your point? It’s private companies, they can do whatever they want.

    2. Quo Usque Tandem

      I conferred with physicians I trust and with whom I work; I’ve also seen a number of people [not old, or sick] die from the virus.

      It was an easy risk matrix for me.

    3. Aladdin's Carpet

      Oh Jesus Christ.

      You know what, if you don’t want the vaccine, don’t take the vaccine. Thats on you. No one is forcing you to do anything.

      Accurately stating that the vaccine works and is safe is not “forcing.” It is people engaging in their free speech rights to discuss the truth.

      Continually spreading misinformation and pretending you are special for making a very stupid decision is dumb. Present hard evidence or get a life.

  8. Quo Usque Tandem

    This pandemic [while the virus is real and not infrequently deadly] is a lot like [the myth of institutional] racism; it provides justification and cover for the government to what it wants, and to mass media to peddle their narratives.

  9. nobody 2

    Now that the government has seen what they can get away with, there will be pandemics for as long as it takes for our civilization to finish collapsing of cowardice and stupidity.

    1. Quo Usque Tandem

      If you let the government break the law during a crisis, they will create a crisis to break the law.

  10. So much government bumfuckery during this pandemic I am frankly astonished that people still take government seriously. Oh, but it’s always someone ELSE’S government that fucked up. It was all Trump I hear some say. Or it was all Cuomo I hear others say. Their own partisan heroes are never at fault. I have friends who say we have to listen to (not an epidemiologist) Newsom even after Newsom was caught with his pants down at the French Laundry.

    The fact of the matter is that all politicians are asshats and all government is asshatery. All government is good at is killing people and breaking things. As such they’re convenient if you want to wage war against another tribe. But for anything important they’re just bumfuck asshats. Even Trump. Event Cuomo. Especially Newsom. Whitman doesn’t get off easy. There’s a special hell reserved for DeSantis and those who stick gum under their chairs.

    And they’re just the poster boys. The entire institution of government is a load of rotting santorum, regardless of flag’s color this term. Woodchippers for the lot of them. Pay off the national debt by selling tickets to the grand woodchipping.

    1. sarcasmic

      All government is good at is killing people and breaking things.

      Yep. Government is force. That’s it. Nothing more.

    2. mad.casual

      It was all Trump I hear some say. Or it was all Cuomo I hear others say.

      Totally untrue. I blame both sides to be sure and, when I don’t, it’s because Trump and the Republicans are categorically worse. Florida’s death rate being lower than New York’s isn’t Cuomo’s fault, it’s Desantis’.

  11. raspberrydinners

    Really? We’ve got many jackasses who refuse to EVER get the vaccine. How will one that rolls out quicker help?

    Again, the far left and far right have found idiocy together in their refusal to get vaccines.

    1. Don't look at me!

      People shouldn’t be allowed to make decisions about their own bodies.

      1. Longtobefree

        Unless a baby dies – – – – – –

      2. Chipper Morning Wood--------------------------------------------------------------------------

        Of course you get to decide not to get vaccinated. And we get to call you an idiot. No one is promoting mandatory vaccinations (except Bailey).

    2. Ron

      it is ironic the far left and right could join hands and sing a song. I look at politics like a clock at 12 its libertarians at 3 it republicans on right and at 9 its democrats on the left and at 6 is where the crazy extremest from both parties meet. unfortunately now i think the dems are almost all @ 6:15

  12. Ron

    Silly Nick there is always room for more and greater Pandemics. Heck they are already talking about the next one being worse and it always has to be worse otherwise what do we need the government for.

  13. mortgage advice dursley
    mortgage advice dursley Hey check this out helpful blog, Amazingly compiled!

  14. Earth Skeptic

    But not the last panic-demic.

    When is the next election involving polarizing people and parties?

Please to post comments