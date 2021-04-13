Coronavirus

The FDA's Decision To Pause J&J Vaccination Will Kill People

The risks of blood clots are much lower than the risks of COVID-19 illness, hospitalizations, and deaths.

|

JJvaccineDreamstime
(Jon Anders Wiken | Dreamstime.com)

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a statement today "recommending a pause in the use" of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine. The agencies took this step "out of an abundance of caution" based on six cases of a rare blood clot disorder in people who had been inoculated with the one-dose vaccine. There have been six cases out of 6.8 million people who have already been inoculated with the vaccine. The blood clot incidents all occurred in women between the ages of 18 and 48. Those odds amount to one in 1.13 million, which is comparable to your annual chances of being struck by lightning (1 in 1.22 million).

For comparison, a November 2020 meta-analysis in The Lancet found that more than one in five COVID-19 patients experienced venous thromboembolism—that is, blood clots in their veins. In addition, the risk of blood clots from taking oral contraceptives is about 1 in 1,000 annually.

A March 2021 study in Science reports that more than 70 percent of new COVID-19 infections have been driven by Americans between the ages of 20 and 49. The faster that people in that age group get vaccinated, the less likely it is that other Americans who remain unvaccinated or immunocompromised will become infected.

Unfortunately, many states have declared that they are following the pause recommendation from these federal agencies. Officials in the Biden White House have declared that the pause in the rollout of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine "will not have a significant impact on our vaccination plan." The New York Times notes, however, that instead of being able to deliver enough doses by the end of May to cover 260 million Americans, the pause will result in only enough for health authorities to fully vaccinate 230 million.

Before the Johnson & Johnson pause was announced, the good news has been that COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among Americans had been steadily dropping. Interestingly, some public health experts apparently believe that the pause will increase Americans' confidence in the COVID-19 vaccines. For example, FDA Vaccine Advisory Committee member Dr. Paul Offit tells Forbes that the pause "should be largely reassuring" because it shows the agencies are "still looking" to determine possible side effects even after the vaccine was approved.

Offit's optimism seems dubious given that public confidence in the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine plunged according to a YouGov poll, after various European governments paused its distribution in March over reports of similarly rare anomalous post-vaccination blood clotting incidents. The good news is that public confidence in the safety of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines remained steady among Europeans.

By focusing on the not-yet-proven, very low risk of blood clots versus the known risks of the increased misery, hospitalizations, and deaths that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would have prevented, our overly cautious public health bureaucrats will likely cause more sickness and deaths among Americans than would otherwise have occurred.

NEXT: University of Oklahoma Diversity Training Forces Students and Faculty To Affirm the School’s Political Views

Ronald Bailey is science correspondent at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Longtobefree
    April.13.2021 at 1:37 pm

    “The FDA’s Decision To Pause J&J Vaccination Will Kill People”

    And how is this new?

    The FDA’s Decisions Will Kill People

    1. wofiboy
      April.13.2021 at 1:43 pm

      President Donald Trump’s longshot efforts at getting courts to overturn the results of the presidential election in key states are ending in near-unanimous failure………VISIT HERE FOR FULL DETAIL.

    2. wofiboy
      April.13.2021 at 1:44 pm

      President Donald Trump’s longshot efforts at getting courts to overturn the results of the presidential election in key states are ending in near-unanimous failure……………………VISIT HERE FOR FULL DETAIL.

  2. Longtobefree
    April.13.2021 at 1:40 pm

    6 patients, 6.8 million doses administered.
    “When in danger or in doubt, run in circles, scream and shout”.

    And oh by the way, the “normal” incidence of that particular, very rare, clotting disease normally occurs in 5 out of 1 million people. So the J&J case rate is 20% of normal.

    1. mad.casual
      April.13.2021 at 1:56 pm

      “When in danger or in doubt, run in circles, scream and shout”.

      In all fairness, Ron has been running in circles, screaming and shouting since Zika. To the point that his insistence that now people should take a measured look at the statistics, draw their own conclusions, and act appropriately is laughable.

  3. Ron
    April.13.2021 at 1:40 pm

    its not really about protecting the people from a possible bad vaccine its about extending the shut downs and the fear.

  4. wofiboy
    April.13.2021 at 1:43 pm

    Joe Biden announced Job opportunity for everyone! Work from comfort of your home, on your computer And you can work with your own working hours……………VISIT HERE FOR FULL DETAIL.

  5. n00bdragon
    April.13.2021 at 1:54 pm

    I do wonder about the efficacy of giving every single person in a nation of 400 million a vaccine for a virus that, even if it infected every last one of them (which it won’t), would kill less than 0.5% of them. I know that quite a few people are being knocked on their ass for a day from Shot #2. How many lives is 400 million days of missed work/school worth?

  6. JFree
    April.13.2021 at 1:59 pm

    IMO – the known cases of clotting are almost certainly the tip of the iceberg. Covid is NOT really a respiratory disease. It is a vascular disease with respiratory transmission. Which means blood clot tendencies are a huge problem since the way venous clots become arterial clots (and hence strokes and heart attacks) is when the blood goes through the lungs for oxygenation. Strokes in particular is one of the main ‘excess deaths’ category in 2020 NOT attributed to covid. So this is not just about covid-attributed deaths but also about cardiac and cerebro vascular.

    That doesn’t mean the vaccine should be pulled. It does mean that that side-effect is a potentially much bigger problem than just what is recorded.

  7. Dillinger
    April.13.2021 at 2:02 pm

    apparently J&J vaccination kills people

Please to post comments