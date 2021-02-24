Remy: Go to Mexico

Confronting a crippling winter storm, calling impeachment witnesses, and administering a life saving vaccine are all important. But sometimes we all need a little "me" time.

Written and performed by Remy; music tracks, background vocals and mastering by Ben Karlstrom; video produced by Meredith Bragg



LYRICS:

When an ice storm comes rolling in

And folks might soon be shivering

You could be in the office governing

Helping out your constituents

Or you could go down to Mexico

Sip a drink on the sunny shores

You sound good at your job on Twitter so

You could go down to Mexico

We're gathered here for an impeachment

The president's lacking innocence

So we owe it to all the citizens

To move forward with several witnesses

Next week is recess—

Or we could go down to Mexico

Sip a drink on their sunny shores

It's Valentine's weekend, don't you know?

Maybe I'll spend it down in Mexico

As a pandemic starts to rage

And we make a vaccine hooray!

Let's show our data to the FDA

We'll discuss it in a few weeks, okay?

Uh…for real?

There a test for determining

If the people you elect to lead

Are maybe not so great at governing:

Do people prefer this to your currency?

Then maybe go down to Mexico

Sip a drink on their sunny shores

When a nickel is worth less than Doge

Yeah, maybe go down to Mexico…

