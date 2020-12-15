Reason Roundup

The FDA Continues To Drag Its Feet on Vaccine Approval

Plus: Oregon rolls back parking minimums, regulators approve a new type of pig, Shrek finally gets the recognition it deserves, and more...

|

reason-vaccine
(Chayakorn Lotongkum/Dreamstime.com)

The first batch of the freshly approved Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is now being distributed across the country, sparking hopes that we are finally turning a corner on the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) continues to drag its feet in approving additional vaccines.

On Friday, the FDA issued an emergency use authorization for this vaccine, allowing Pfizer to start shipping out the first of some 3 million doses from its warehouse in Kalamazoo, Michigan. By noon on Monday, some 55 locations had received their shipments of the vaccine, reports the Wall Street Journal. By Sunday, millions of doses are supposed to ship to over 1,000 locations. By the end of the year, Pfizer says 25 million doses of its vaccine will be available countrywide.

This is all great. The endless stories about healthcare workers getting the first round of vaccine shots are some of the first bits of good news to make it onto the front pages of newspapers and websites in the last nine months.

It's nevertheless important to remember that the FDA's approval is coming nearly two weeks after British regulators greenlighted the same vaccine, and almost a month since Pfizer/BioNTech submitted its final data for the agency to review.

Had the FDA acted more swiftly—say by bumping up the December 10 meeting it held to recommend approval of the Pfizer vaccine—Monday's good news could have arrived a few weeks earlier. Meanwhile, the advisory committee tasked with evaluating another vaccine developed by Moderna is not set to meet until Thursday.

Given the slow rollout of these vaccines (slow, at least, when considered against the number of people needing to be vaccinated), it's easy to think that the delay of a few days or weeks isn't all that consequential.

Not so, says George Mason University economist Alex Tabarrok, who deploys some back-of-the-envelope math to argue that a few thousand people will die for every day the FDA dawdles in approving new vaccines.

"The slow ramp up doesn't change the number of deaths caused by delay. It just spreads them out over different days. You can adjust the ramp [up] so that it occurs over 10 days or 30 days. Doesn't change much," he writes in a post at Marginal Revolution.

"FDA delays [in approving early coronavirus tests] cost tens of thousands of Americans their lives back in January, and it's happening again now," wrote John Hopkins scientist Marty Makary in The Dispatch about the agency's slow-walking of vaccine approvals.

FREE MARKETS

An Oregon regulatory board issued a new rule that trims the number of off-street parking spaces developers can be required to build. Michael Andersen, in an article for the Sightline Institute, describes what the changes will mean in much of the state:

Middle-housing projects on residential lots of 3,000 square feet or less can't be required to have more than one off-street parking space, total, for the first four homes. For lots of up to 5,000 square feet, no more than two parking spaces can be required, total; for lots of up to 7,000 square feet, no more than three spaces. On lots larger than 7,000 square feet, a limit of one mandatory parking space per home applies.

Parking minimums are yet another regulation that drives up the costs of housing by requiring developers to build more spaces on more land than they otherwise might. By limiting what people can build on land they own, these minimums obviously infringe on property rights.

Oregon's decision to pare back how many parking spaces local governments can require for new developments is a win for both affordability and freedom.

FREE MINDS

In addition to vaccines for humans, the FDA also approved a new type of genetically engineered pig on Monday, reports The Verge. A snippet:

The Food and Drug Administration has approved genetically engineered pigs for use in food and medical products. The pigs, developed by medical company Revivicor, could be used in the production of drugs, to provide organs and tissues for transplants, and to produce meat that's safe to eat for people with meat allergies.

Who knows what other types of super animals we might be getting if regulators weren't so busy dragging their feet (or hooves).

QUICK HITS

  • Republican senators are coming around to the idea that Joe Biden might have won the 2020 presidential election following his victory in Monday's Electoral College vote.
  • Had the FDA approved a vaccine a little more quickly, the momentous news about Shrek being added to the National Film Registry might not have been so criminally overshadowed.
  • Attorney General William Barr announced Monday that he will resign sometime before Christmas.
  • A report from the Center of Global Policy suggests that up to half a million ethnic minorities are being forced to pick cotton in China's Xinjiang region.
  • U.S. tech giants face huge new fines from European regulators, Reuters reports.
  • A San Francisco cop hit two bicyclists after allegedly running a red light.

NEXT: Jail Deaths Are a National Disgrace

Christian Britschgi is an associate editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    December.15.2020 at 9:33 am

    The first batch of the freshly approved Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is now being distributed across the country, sparking hopes that we are finally turning a corner on the coronavirus pandemic.

    To those most expendable of guinea pigs: healthcare workers.

    1. Don't look at me!
      December.15.2020 at 9:38 am

      I though those former presidents were going to get the shotit on live tv.

      1. Don't look at me!
        December.15.2020 at 9:38 am

        Shot
        Stupid Siri.

        1. MatthewSlyfield
          December.15.2020 at 10:08 am

          Are you sure you don’t have an extra “the” in that sentence?

          1. Don't look at me!
            December.15.2020 at 10:37 am

            We don’t live in an ideal world.

    2. Rufus The Monocled
      December.15.2020 at 9:38 am

      Hello.

      Genetically engineered pigs. Mechanically separated chickens.

      What’s the difference?

      1. R Mac
        December.15.2020 at 9:47 am

        Good morning.

      2. MatthewSlyfield
        December.15.2020 at 10:08 am

        Machinery?

        1. Rufus The Monocled
          December.15.2020 at 10:19 am

          IT WAS RHETORICAL!

          And yes?

    3. niditi3769
      December.15.2020 at 9:40 am

      [ PART TIME JOB FOR USA ] Making money online more than 15$ just by doing simple work from home. I have received $18376 last month. visit here for full detail………..USA PART TIME JOB.

  2. Don't look at me!
    December.15.2020 at 9:36 am

    Oregon’s decision to pare back how many parking spaces local governments can require for new developments is a win for both affordability and freedom. foreshadowing of the upcoming rules about how many cars you can own.

    1. Overt
      December.15.2020 at 9:42 am

      I mean, you don’t need to make rules when the market takes care of it for you. Why own a car if you are young and living in Manhattan or San Francisco? I know several people who don’t or didn’t for a long time, and it worked out for them quite well.

      Half the problem is rules like the former portland rules that encourage sprawl and require you to own a car. Mind you, the thought of living in one of these places- where you have to walk everywhere, buy groceries at an over-priced mini-mart to eat dinner, and spend your entire life within 3 miles of your loft- is the definition of hell for me. But different strokes, and all…

      1. Nancy Kozikowski
        December.15.2020 at 9:46 am

        Yeah because the entire fucking state of Oregon has the same housing density as Manhattan or San Francisco you stupid fucking prick.

        Oh and also Manhattan and San Francisco’s housing density was determined entirely by the free market without a hint of government influence.

        Did you parents have any children that lived?

        1. tracerv
          December.15.2020 at 9:52 am

          Damn. Easy Nancy.

        2. Red Rocks White Privilege
          December.15.2020 at 10:08 am

          Oh and also Manhattan and San Francisco’s housing density was determined entirely by the free market without a hint of government influence.

          Zoning regulations don’t exist now?

          1. Nancy Kozikowski
            December.15.2020 at 10:34 am

            That was sarcasm goofus.

        3. Overt
          December.15.2020 at 10:42 am

          “Yeah because the entire fucking state of Oregon has the same housing density as Manhattan or San Francisco you stupid fucking prick.”

          Who pissed in your Wheaties? You said they were going to outlaw cars. I said that in some places it won’t even be necessary. Places like Portland will get more dense and cars will become more of a burden than a boon, much like you must be for everyone who knows you, sunshine.

          “Oh and also Manhattan and San Francisco’s housing density was determined entirely by the free market without a hint of government influence.”

          I never said anything about free markets. You do realize that even heavily regulated markets can influence things, right?

      2. Earth Skeptic
        December.15.2020 at 10:05 am

        “Half the problem is rules like the former portland rules that encourage sprawl and require you to own a car.”

        An official government law requiring car ownership? Go on.

        1. Overt
          December.15.2020 at 10:43 am

          Sorry. “Encourage sprawl that requires…”

    2. MatthewSlyfield
      December.15.2020 at 10:11 am

      Saying the local government is prohibited from requiring developers to build two off street parking spaces for each home is not in any way the same as saying developers are prohibited from building more parking spaces if the market wants them.

    3. The White Knight
      December.15.2020 at 10:48 am

      That was my first thought, too. Not so much a win for free markets and more of an anti-automobile ownership move.

    4. Rat on a train
      December.15.2020 at 10:55 am

      They mandated off-street parking because of the lack of on-street parking. They could have just banned cars.

  3. Fist of Etiquette
    December.15.2020 at 9:38 am

    Parking minimums are yet another regulation that drives up the costs of housing by requiring developers to build more spaces on more land than they otherwise might.

    We’re not allowed to gather together anymore anyway so who needs those parking spots.

  4. niditi3769
    December.15.2020 at 9:39 am

    [ PART TIME JOB FOR USA ] Making money online more than 15$ just by doing simple work from home. I have received $18376 last month. Its an easy and simple job to do and its earnings are much better than regular office job and even a little child can do this and earns money. Everybody must try this job by just use the info on this page………….USA PART TIME JOB.

  5. Rufus The Monocled
    December.15.2020 at 9:41 am

    Didn’t NV voted for Trump and PA, GA and WI send provisional votes to Trump?

    All noise?

    Wouldn’t surprise me if the GOP is making half-hearted gestures at trying to look like they’re fighting back just to say they tried.

    1. Overt
      December.15.2020 at 9:44 am

      Yes. Also, the fundraising grift can continue if Trump can say “All we need is this next court case to win in PA and *my* electors will go forward!”

    2. DebunkingConspiracies
      December.15.2020 at 9:51 am

      All noise?

      Yeah, just noise. Trump’s electors got together and voted, but it has no legal significance at all.

    3. Earth Skeptic
      December.15.2020 at 10:06 am

      What? Politicians do things just for show?

    4. The White Knight
      December.15.2020 at 10:50 am

      Lc1789 is a bit of an unreliable narrator.

  6. H. Farnham
    December.15.2020 at 9:41 am

    “the FDA also approved a new type of genetically engineered pig”

    Cue the uber-liberals to come out protesting over this… always on the wrong side of the thin blue line.

    1. Overt
      December.15.2020 at 9:45 am

      Nice. +1 Bastards

      1. gevocod767
        December.15.2020 at 9:51 am

        you can enhance your luck by investing in digital currency. If you really don’t know about it then I personally suggest you read my blog Read More.

  7. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    December.15.2020 at 9:41 am

    “A report from the Center of Global Policy suggests that up to half a million ethnic minorities are being forced to pick cotton in China’s Xinjiang region.”

    That sounds unpleasant. But before any of us Americans get too judgmental, we should remember our government is running literal concentration camps in which people are literally forced to drink from toilets.

    #OpenTheBorders
    #AbolishTheConcentrationCamps

    1. Don't look at me!
      December.15.2020 at 9:56 am

      China is now Dixi in the mid 1800’s.

      1. Earth Skeptic
        December.15.2020 at 10:07 am

        Except they all look alike.

  8. Fist of Etiquette
    December.15.2020 at 9:41 am

    In addition to vaccines for humans, the FDA also approved a new type of genetically engineered pig on Monday…

    The floodgates at the FDA are wide open now, apparently. Bacon better not give me Bell’s palsy now.

    1. Earth Skeptic
      December.15.2020 at 10:09 am

      How about if it makes you more sensitive (and compliant)?

    2. The White Knight
      December.15.2020 at 10:56 am

      If they create a pig that has a non-cloven hoof, would it be kosher?

  9. Nancy Kozikowski
    December.15.2020 at 9:42 am

    A typical blockbuster drug spends a decade or more in approval limbo with a half dozen or more doubleblind clinical studies, but the FDA is dragging its feet on fast tracking a vaccine with all of 3 months of safety and efficacy testing on 1500 patients for which the manufacturer has been statutorily granted total immunity from any liability claims.

    1. Nancy Kozikowski
      December.15.2020 at 9:43 am

      Oh and this vaccine is intended to fight a respiratory virus with a .01% overall fatality rate and a .001% fatality rate for people under 70 who aren’t morbidly obese fatasses.

    2. Overt
      December.15.2020 at 9:50 am

      The Pfizer vaccine was tested on over 43,000 people.

    3. JohannesDinkle
      December.15.2020 at 10:06 am

      Remember when in 2019 the FDA held a press conference celebrating the approval of a drug that they said would save 3,000 lives a year? This was after a 10-year long approval process. No one pointed out that the math said that 30,000 people had died while the FDA mill ground along slowly.

  10. Samus
    December.15.2020 at 9:42 am

    “Had the FDA approved a vaccine a little more quickly, the momentous news about Shrek being added to the National Film Registry might not have been so criminally overshadowed.”

    She’s a serious thinker folks!

    1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
      December.15.2020 at 10:36 am

      Good news about Shrek, but it is a little the late. The animation has not held up well and is horrible in 4k. Would be nice to update the visuals for the next generation.

    2. The White Knight
      December.15.2020 at 11:01 am

      It’s Christian Britschgi this week.

  11. Fist of Etiquette
    December.15.2020 at 9:44 am

    Republican senators are coming around to the idea that Joe Biden might have won the 2020 presidential election following his victory in Monday’s Electoral College vote.

    There was no way anyone in a position to do anything about it was ever going to allow another Trump term.

    1. tracerv
      December.15.2020 at 9:56 am

      ^ Yep. Establishment Repubs hated him as much as the Dems.

    2. Earth Skeptic
      December.15.2020 at 10:11 am

      That pretty much explains everything since mid 2016.

      1. R Mac
        December.15.2020 at 10:15 am

        And Reason happily went along with them. Because “muh norms!”

    3. The White Knight
      December.15.2020 at 11:03 am

      “anyone in a position to do anything about it”

      Well, if you mean voters, then that’s kind of true. At least the majority of the voters.

  12. Fist of Etiquette
    December.15.2020 at 9:45 am

    Had the FDA approved a vaccine a little more quickly, the momentous news about Shrek being added to the National Film Registry might not have been so criminally overshadowed.

    What has two thumbs and never seen it?

  13. Fist of Etiquette
    December.15.2020 at 9:45 am

    Attorney General William Barr announced Monday that he will resign sometime before Christmas.

    Cut and runners never win.

    1. Fist of Etiquette
      December.15.2020 at 9:46 am

      Ooo, maybe he found out Trump was going to pardon Snowden!

    2. The White Knight
      December.15.2020 at 11:04 am

      He’s running out of death row prisoners to execute, so he’s getting bored.

  14. MT-Man
    December.15.2020 at 9:46 am

    Can someone explain this to me since I can’t wrap my mind around it? Seriously I’m missing something. Any and all viewpoints would be appreciated. We have 300k covid deaths and excess mortality I’m being told by the news is up to around an additional 299k but we’ve been told Covid mostly kills those with problems already, sickness distress, being fat. How can it be since these folks were on the way out? I am missing something obvious?, would none of these folks have died this year even though we are told that the majority have major health issues already that are going to cause death? I could understand part of Covid being excess but not 99% when it kills groups already with major issues.

    Thanks.

    1. gevocod767
      December.15.2020 at 9:52 am

      I’am made $84, 8254 so far this year working online and I’m a full time student. Im using an online business. Here what I do,.for more information………. Read More.

    2. R Mac
      December.15.2020 at 9:52 am

      Someone just wants grandma to die.

      1. Earth Skeptic
        December.15.2020 at 10:17 am

        Well, they have been locked down together for 9 months–can you blame them?

    3. Overt
      December.15.2020 at 9:58 am

      Go here for official estimates of “Excess Deaths”.

      https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid19/excess_deaths.htm

      To calculate “Excess Deaths” you look at a period in time, and predict how many deaths you’d have on an average year, and then you count all the deaths above that number (it’s actually a range, but I’m simplifying).

      A person who is over 80 has about a 10% chance of dying each year. So if COVID kills that person, yes, they may have been on the way out- but there was probably a 90% chance they live to the next year. Further, a person who is morbidly obese can generally treat their diabetes and heart disease, to live many years. COVID will still kill them quickly.

      The way to look at this is that an Excess Death even among the “dry tinder” that covid is burning through, is still knocking potential years off of peoples’ lives. Over a long enough time frame, the Excess Deaths will disappear into the background, as you mentioned. If those people all die over this year, instead of over the next 5 years, a look at Excess Deaths for 5 years would be flat.

    4. Don't look at me!
      December.15.2020 at 9:59 am

      The only thing missing is honest numbers.

    5. Rufus The Monocled
      December.15.2020 at 10:00 am

      You’re missing nothing and are on the right track.

      Global excess deaths slightly above norm. In USA (and Canada) same thing if not a smidgen lower.

      This is a virus that preys on ONE demographic (and mostly lethal to people with underlying conditions. So if you’re 75 and healthy chances are you’ll beat it) in ONE setting (nursing homes).

      BUT SHUT IT ALL DOWN for the rest of society who survive it at a 99.9% rate.

      Meanwhile deaths by other causes are skyrocketing across North America because treatments and surgeries are being denied.

      Remind me who the murderers are again? The real virus are gutless and incompetent public officials who have not saved a single damn person and are hiding behind a vaccine to save their worthless and criminal asses.

      As if that’s not enough, then CNN and media gaslight people saying if people die from the vaccine it’s nothing to be worried about.

      What happened to ‘one death is too many and so we have to shut down your small business’?

    6. Ve-Ra
      December.15.2020 at 10:08 am

      The cdc website has several charts showing excess mortality. It is hard to determine which are with Covid and which are by Covid and which are just excess deaths but on one of the charts Dementia and Alzheimer was about 30% of excess deaths consistently in almost every state. This is likely a combo of these patients more likely to be in nursing homes where Covid spreads and these patients quickly decline due to routine changes and lack of family visits because of Covid procedure even in places with no Covid. So yes they had an underlying disease but not one that was likely to kill them this year. That’s part of how you get such high numbers above the average death rates for the year while still only having a small percentage be actual Covid deaths.

      1. Rufus The Monocled
        December.15.2020 at 10:17 am

        Don’t forget they’ve shifted flu cases over to Covid.

        2020 is the year of the scam.

        1. Overt
          December.15.2020 at 10:24 am

          You can look at those charts and easily see that COVID far outstrips Flu deaths. Look at the chart. The Flu in 2019 was a tiny spike around january. The excess deaths during 2020 include a large spike and a protracted, elevated number of deaths.

          If flu deaths are being added into COVID, it is making a tiny difference.

          1. Rufus The Monocled
            December.15.2020 at 11:04 am

            Canada has 41 official flu cases to date. Usually we avg. 3100 by now.

          2. Nancy Kozikowski
            December.15.2020 at 11:06 am

            You can look at those charts and easily see that COVID far outstrips Flu deaths.

            Yeah dumbfuck, that’s expected when we haven’t had a death attributed to influenza or pneumonia since about March of 2020 and we count auto accidents, suicides and heart attacks as COVID deaths if the deceased tested positive for COVID and/or had respiratory symptoms prior to their death.

            Make sure to keep shilling the narrative and hiding in your bunker like the pathetic pussy bitch you are though.

    7. Earth Skeptic
      December.15.2020 at 10:12 am

      IT WAS AN ELECTION YEAR!

      Oh, and TRUMP!

    8. Claptrap
      December.15.2020 at 10:59 am

      It’s basically coincidence that they’re near equal. COVID is killing a bunch of people that would have died anyway, but it also kills a good number of manageably unhealthy people as well and a few otherwise totally healthy folks that nobody would figure on dying in a given year. The latter two are the excess due to COVID itself.

      On top of that, the negative consequences of the pandemic response (high unemployment, social isolation, upticks in anxiety and depression, apprehension regarding preventative & emergency care, etc) are also leading to more deaths than would otherwise be expected. Add the two together and, in simplest terms, that’s your excess deaths.

    9. Bill Godshall
      December.15.2020 at 11:10 am

      About 90% of people who died from/of/with covid would have died anyhow this year, most from one or more of their comorbidities.

      BTW the word comorbidities is now the politically correct term to describe “severe obesity”, as left wing government health agencies, Democrats and media outlets now consider terms like fat and obese unacceptable because it might make obese people more depressed.

  15. Fist of Etiquette
    December.15.2020 at 9:46 am

    A report from the Center of Global Policy suggests that up to half a million ethnic minorities are being forced to pick cotton in China’s Xinjiang region.

    Our vice president-elect approves.

    1. R Mac
      December.15.2020 at 9:53 am

      As does Lying Jeffy.

      1. The White Knight
        December.15.2020 at 11:08 am

        Nice how chemjeff lives rent free in your head.

  16. Fist of Etiquette
    December.15.2020 at 9:47 am

    U.S. tech giants face huge new fines from European regulators…

    Someone must pay for their lockdowns.

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
      December.15.2020 at 10:48 am

      The gdpp is working. The consolidated their tech sector into a few companies, and now those companies are easier to extort. If Google and Facebook really want global socialism I hope the EU put a 100% wealth tax on them

  17. Fist of Etiquette
    December.15.2020 at 9:48 am

    A San Francisco cop hit two bicyclists after allegedly running a red light.

    No one to root for in this incident.

  18. nirosi6350
    December.15.2020 at 9:51 am

    I just got paid $7500 working off my computer this month. And if you think that’s cool, my divorced friend has twin toddlers and made over $8k her first month. It feels so good making so much money when other people have to work for so much less Read More.

  19. Earth Skeptic
    December.15.2020 at 9:53 am

    “The first batch of the freshly approved Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is now being distributed across the country, sparking hopes that we are finally turning a corner on the coronavirus pandemic.”

    Are we allowed to talk about HOPE yet? I seem to remember some bumper stickers or something.

    1. R Mac
      December.15.2020 at 9:57 am

      The hope part is done. Now comes the change, through building back better.

      1. Don't look at me!
        December.15.2020 at 10:00 am

        Change is all you are going to end up with in your pocket.

    2. Conchfritters
      December.15.2020 at 11:01 am

      I remember when John Black found Hope at Maison Blache after Stefano kidnapped her, and she had amnesia. That’s when she went by “Gina”. Stefano had the memories of a real Princess Gina Von Amberg, an accomplished art thief, saved on a chip and then installed in Hope’s head. Early 90s. Days Of Our Lives was weird.

  20. some guy
    December.15.2020 at 9:55 am

    Of course you won’t hear about all the deaths the FDA causes from the usual news sources because everyone just knows that the FDA is saving 10x that number… somehow.

  21. nirosi6350
    December.15.2020 at 9:55 am

    Fantastic work-from-home opportunity for everyone… Work for three to eight hours a day and start getting paid in the range of 7,000-14,000 dollars a month…
    Weekly payments….. Read More.

  22. Earth Skeptic
    December.15.2020 at 9:56 am

    “Not so, says George Mason University economist Alex Tabarrok, who deploys some back-of-the-envelope math to argue that a few thousand people will die for every day the FDA dawdles in approving new vaccines.”

    In the real world, about 8000 Americans die everyday, no matter what the FDA (or any government agency) does.

  23. Earth Skeptic
    December.15.2020 at 9:59 am

    “Middle-housing projects on residential lots of 3,000 square feet or less can’t be required to have more than one off-street parking space, total, for the first four homes.”

    But they can be required to have solar-powered electric car charging stations, with BLM and vegan messaging and rainbow decor.

  24. Formerly Cynical Asshole
    December.15.2020 at 10:07 am

    A report from the Center of Global Policy suggests that up to half a million ethnic minorities are being forced to pick cotton in China’s Xinjiang region

    You know who else forced ethnic minorities to pick cotton?

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
      December.15.2020 at 10:29 am

      Cotton on the roadside cotton in the ditch, we all picked the cotton but we never got rich

    2. Unicorn Abattoir
      December.15.2020 at 10:41 am

      Probably every cotton producing civilization in world history.

  25. Jerry B.
    December.15.2020 at 10:13 am

    “A report from the Center of Global Policy suggests that up to half a million ethnic minorities are being forced to pick cotton in China’s Xinjiang region.”

    And no (ethnic minority of your choice) Lives Matter to stand up for them. Could we export a few (thousand? hundred thousand?) BLM and Progressive organizers and peaceful protestors to show them how it’s done, and let them find out what dissent gets you in a real tyranny?

  26. Emma_John
    December.15.2020 at 10:13 am

    Yeah it`s Possible…Anybody can earn 250$+ daily… You can earn from 6000-12000 a month or even more if you work as a full time job…It’s easy, just follow instructions on this page, read it carefully from start to finish… It’s a flexible job but a good
    eaning opportunity.. Here is More information.

  27. Brandybuck
    December.15.2020 at 10:20 am

    So why would Barr resign next week, less than a month before he was due to leave office anyway? Less than a month. Who does that?

    Seems to me he wants to get out before the shit hits the fan. Maybe the head cop doesn’t want to be the one holding the bag when the cops show up. Or maybe Orange Man has been passing out cyanide capsules, and Bobbie doesn’t want to use his.

    Speculation runs wild, but resign less than a month before one leaves office is strange. Maybe it’s so Trump can pardon him for something we don’t anything about yet?

    Yeah, the two had a tiff recently for Barr not being on board the conspiracy bandwagon, but all signs point to an amicable departure. So whazzup?

    1. Overt
      December.15.2020 at 10:27 am

      It is possible that he is just taking it easy. Maybe he figures that taking two weeks off for Xmas, then coming back to work for two weeks is pointless.

      1. R Mac
        December.15.2020 at 11:03 am

        Or maybe it has something to do with my post below?

    2. a libertarian
      December.15.2020 at 10:44 am

      Probably so he can sip cocktails over Christmas break while laughing at the poor fools going down with the Trump ship ala John Boehner

    3. bevis the lumberjack
      December.15.2020 at 10:45 am

      I read somewhere that Barr was involved in the transition from Bush to Clinton and hated it so much that he didn’t want to do another one.

      Maybe not a coincidence that he resigned right after the EC made it official.

      1. Red Rocks White Privilege
        December.15.2020 at 10:53 am

        That’s actually pretty smart. Especially since there’s really nothing required of him there that his underlings probably haven’t already leaked to Biden’s team, anyway.

  28. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
    December.15.2020 at 10:26 am

    So did the cop run the red light and hit the bicicalist or the the bicyclist get hit after running the red light. Eighter way I don’t feel bad. Bikers blow redlighta all the time and deserve to get hit

    1. lap83
      December.15.2020 at 10:41 am

      As long as he ran the red light in order to hit the cyclists… I’m ok with it. But if he wasn’t thinking and ran it, he should be suspended. People could have been hurt.

    2. sarcasmic
      December.15.2020 at 10:46 am

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VwgeczTjmbU

      Cop blew through the light.

      1. Red Rocks White Privilege
        December.15.2020 at 10:52 am

        I actually saw a cop once deliberately turn on his lights because he was too fucking impatient to wait for the signal to turn green.

        1. sarcasmic
          December.15.2020 at 10:57 am

          I’ve seen that also. I used to live on a corner with a 4-way stop. Every day the cops would just cruise right on through. No lights, no nothing. Stop signs are for little people.

        2. Claptrap
          December.15.2020 at 11:10 am

          There’s more than a few cops for whom that’s a perk of the job.

  29. Overt
    December.15.2020 at 10:37 am

    With Trump no longer living in their fevered dreams, I think it is time that Reason honestly deal with how libertarians confront existential threats such as China and Russia, given the latest revelations about how much they have been interfering in our society.

    I learned in the early 2000s to be skeptical of a government chewing at my liberties to protect me from terrorists, so I get that we should default towards freedom. But right now we have a significant, concerted effort by the Chinese to subvert our freedoms- to capture our governments, or universities, and other important institutions.

    At some point, libertarians are going to have to reckon with the fact that there are 4 major powers right now- China, Russia, the Eurozone and the US. The former two are actively hostile to personal liberty, and are actively menacing their neighbors. We cannot ignore those former two powers in the hopes that shit gets real at home.

    And mind you, I don’t think the Dems or the GOP really have an answer either. The Dems seem happy to look the other way as long as there is some money in the Chinamerica for them. The GOP has swallowed the populist pill and might care about China in so much as it keeps manufacturing jobs here at home.

    The way things are going, in the next 8 years, there is a real possibility that the US is called upon to defend Taiwan from invasion. Is the libertarian answer really going to be non-intervention? What about South Korea? Japan? Fishing grounds off the Philippines? If non-intervention is really the answer, then is there anything we can do in the near future to head off such Faustian choices?

    1. Jose Ortega y Gasset returns
      December.15.2020 at 11:07 am

      I think nonintervention is the default, mostly because “intervention” fails far more often than it succeeds.

  30. Unicorn Abattoir
    December.15.2020 at 10:39 am

    It’s nevertheless important to remember that the FDA’s approval is coming nearly two weeks after British regulators greenlighted the same vaccine

    As I’ve said before, if a 1st-world regulatory agency approves a drug, it should be considered approved by the FDA unless they can show cause to deny it.

    This would cut testing costs across the board, and can probably be done with an executive order.

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
      December.15.2020 at 10:59 am

      So could getting rid of the fda

  31. Moderation4ever
    December.15.2020 at 10:39 am

    While I can not say this was the reason for the delay in vaccines approvals, many government decision require a time for public review and comment. This is part of government transparency.

    1. lap83
      December.15.2020 at 10:43 am

      “many government decision require a time for public review and comment. This is part of government transparency.”

      Not the election though. Stop asking questions and accept your new master!

  32. Red Rocks White Privilege
    December.15.2020 at 10:49 am

    The way things are going, in the next 8 years, there is a real possibility that the US is called upon to defend Taiwan from invasion.

    It’s not really an accident that the US recently provided them with a weapons buy that was specifically designed for this purpose. That, and the fact that China is constantly stretching the boundaries of its “territories.”

    Russia’s certainly a threat, but more in the grey zone than from a Cold War standpoint, and they’re far more concerned with re-expanding their regional influence than being a world power right now. China is far more of an existential threat to this country due to the fact that it’s effectively wormed its way into the political system (the Dems more so than the Republicans, but the latter are certainly compromised there to a certain extent as well), using its money to buy off mass media, economic, and political figures solely in its own interest. chemtard’s protestations aside, it’s not “McCarthyism” to point that out.

    Our farmers, for example, should not have their livelihoods be dependent on how many soybeans China buys. And our sports leagues should not be sucking China’s cock while bitching about supposed inequities here at home.

    1. Red Rocks White Privilege
      December.15.2020 at 10:49 am

      Damn threading–that was in response to Overt above.

  33. Ken Shultz
    December.15.2020 at 10:55 am

    “Attorney General William Barr announced Monday that he will resign sometime before Christmas.”

    The interesting question on the Barr resignation is whether it’s over his refusal to appoint a special counsel to investigate election fraud in 2020 or whether it’s also about refusing to appoint a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden.

    When Barr announced two weeks ago that he had appointed Durham as a special counsel back in October, the rationale was so that Durham could continue his investigation into the origins of the FBI’s Russia collusion probe regardless of whether Trump won the election. In other words, because the events at the FBI under investigation happened when Joe Biden was Vice President, from the perspective of October, if Biden won the election in November, he would be in a position to kill an investigation into his own administration’s activities, which is what appointing a special counsel is meant to prevent.

    The wrinkle here is that Barr was reluctant to appoint a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden’s activities during the election–despite knowing about the separate cases brewing at the U.S. attorneys’ offices in Delaware and the southern district of New York. People are saying that Barr didn’t want to be accused of interfering in the election, but there’s more than one principle at stake here. From an objective standpoint, Barr probably didn’t want to act like Comey and the FBI did during the election of 2016, when, effectively, the Justice Department was investigating the Trump campaign. That was wrong, and Barr can’t be accused of that hypocrisy here.

    Now that the election is over, and it’s clear that there will be a huge conflict of interest in Joe Biden’s Justice Department investigating Joe Biden’s son for influence peddling on behalf of his father, the same logic that applied to appointing Durham as a special counsel to investigate the origins of the FBI’s Russia collusion probe should apply to the case of Hunter Biden. A special counsel should take over the cases at the U.S. attorneys’ offices. Any concerns about being accused of blowing this story up to interfere with the election are over, and there is a clear conflict of interest in the incoming Biden administration investigating itself for corruption.

    Barr’s resignation date may be telling. You know how you’re supposed to release bad news on Friday because hardly anyone is paying attention to the news over the weekend and by Monday, it’s already old news? Well December 24th, 2020 is like the ultimate Friday. By the time most people hear the news of a special counsel being appointed to investigate Hunter Biden, it’ll be sometime in early January, and by then the lede will be all about Biden’s inauguration and legislative agenda in his first 100 days. Hardly anyone will be talking about how Hunter Biden is under investigation by a special counsel or that if Hunter Biden doesn’t faithfully subject his financial dealings to the full scrutiny of a special counsel, who is independent of his father, the president, he could be facing obstruction and perjury charges.

    1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
      December.15.2020 at 11:08 am

      An investigation into the son of the President is rife for corruption. Biden should pardon him ASAP and save the taxpayers $100 million. Better yet, Trump should pardon him along with his own kids.

  34. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
    December.15.2020 at 11:02 am

    Where is all the follow up false equivalence on the ‘white supremacist’ violence in the nations capitol today? If you don’t continue to flog the narrative that the Proud Boys are every bit the equal and opposite of the Antifa and BLM movements, people may start to question if they are serious about violent revolution that forced so many states’ EC votes into hiding.

    Did they get Gretchen Whitmer? Is DC on fire today? Or did these protesters have to get home so they could go to their jobs Monday morning?

  35. R Mac
    December.15.2020 at 11:05 am

    Local story?

    https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/john-durham-adds-prosecutors-special-counsel

Please to post comments