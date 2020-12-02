Coronavirus

The U.K. Approves COVID-19 Vaccine While the U.S. FDA Dawdles

It's not like we're in the middle of a pandemic or anything, right?

(Oleksandr Lutsenko | Dreamstime.com)

The Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was approved today by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for use in the United Kingdom. The Telegraph reports U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock's observation that the vaccine's approval is a "day to remember in a year to forget" and he further described the vaccine as a "victory for science." Vaccinations in Britain will likely begin next week.

Meanwhile the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) continues to dawdle while the COVID-19 pandemic accelerates. The agency's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) won't get around to considering the Pfizer/BioNTech request for emergency use authorization for their vaccine until Dec. 10.

What happens next if the VRBPAC reviews the data and finds that the vaccine is safe and effective? Last Wednesday, Peter Marks, the in-house official who heads up the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research suggested that issuing emergency authorization "could be from days to weeks. It's possible it could be within days, but our goal is to make sure it's certainly within a few weeks."

How is it that the U.K.'s regulatory authorities were able to move so quickly? They reviewed the safety and efficacy results from the clinical trial as they came in on a rolling basis. However, the FDA has not taken the data for the new vaccines on a rolling basis. Pfizer/BioNTech submitted their final data for FDA review on Nov. 20.

It is probably the case that the VRBPAC meeting was scheduled for Dec. 10 because it seemed unlikely that the companies could accumulate enough data before then to submit an application for emergency use authorization. However, due to the accelerating pace of the pandemic, the data came in much faster.

So why the hell didn't the FDA reschedule the vaccine evaluation committee's meeting for at least this week, given that the data necessary for evaluation was submitted nearly two weeks ago? It's not like there's a pandemic or anything going on.

While we wait for agency action, the companies are evidently ready to ship out the vaccine the day after they receive FDA approval.

Ronald Bailey is science correspondent at Reason.

  1. SIV
    December.2.2020 at 12:17 pm

    1. H. Farnham
      December.2.2020 at 12:22 pm

      Where are you pulling that quote from?

      (Yes, I ended the sentence with a preposition. I hope this doesn’t hurt my chances of replacing Dalmia on the Reason staff.)

  2. Ron
    December.2.2020 at 12:22 pm

    Even when there is an emergency there is still Bureaucracy that must be followed. Just like the Arecebo observatory instead of getting a few cables out there to temporarily stop its collapse they had meetings to see how to fix it now its totally destroyed. bereaucracy will be mankinds down fall

  3. SIV
    December.2.2020 at 12:23 pm

  4. Dillinger
    December.2.2020 at 12:25 pm

  5. Don't look at me!
    December.2.2020 at 12:30 pm

    Would you buy a car that was designed and built in 8 months?

    1. Jerryskids
      December.2.2020 at 12:34 pm

      I would if I needed to drive my mother to the hospital and I desperately needed a car.

      1. Brandybuck
        December.2.2020 at 12:43 pm

    2. H. Farnham
      December.2.2020 at 12:37 pm

      Yes, dependent upon price and alternative options.

      There is more inherent risk in any product that bypasses regulatory requirements and brought to market relatively quickly. But isn’t that acceptance of higher societal risk for increased individual choice and autonomy kind of a central tenant of libertarianism.

    3. Formerly Cynical Asshole
      December.2.2020 at 1:04 pm

      Depends: how long does it normally take to design and build a car and why does it take as long as it normally does?

      For instance, if it normally takes 4 years to design and build a new car because it genuinely takes that long for car companies to actually do all the engineering and work out any issues with the design then no, I wouldn’t want to buy a car that was designed and built in 8 months.

      But, if it normally takes 4 years because of wasteful, unnecessary bureaucratic red tape and they were able to produce a perfectly safe, reliable car in 8 months once all that red tape was cleared away then yes, I would be willing to buy a car that was designed and built in 8 months.

  6. Bill Godshall
    December.2.2020 at 12:32 pm

  7. Jerryskids
    December.2.2020 at 12:32 pm

    They’re not dawdling, they’re defending their turf. They have to remind you who’s in charge here and they’re making it plain they’re not taking orders from nobody, they’ll release the vaccine when they’re goddamn good and ready and not when someone tells them they have to. The more you bitch, the slower they’ll release it just to make the point that nobody tells them what to do.

    1. Dillinger
      December.2.2020 at 12:35 pm

  8. Nail
    December.2.2020 at 12:35 pm

    It’s not like we’re in the middle of a pandemic or anything, right?

    It’s not like 99.9% of people survive covid or anything, right ?

    1. Brandybuck
      December.2.2020 at 12:42 pm

      It’s more like 99.3%. And that 0.7% is pretty damn huge when we’re talking about three and a half million. Do the maths. And that doesn’t even count the people who spend literally months in the hospital, only to be released in a debilitated condition.

      An acquaintance died yesterday. Liver failure due to COVID-19. She was only 35.

      1. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
        December.2.2020 at 1:01 pm

        It’s lower than that and you know it. Based on all available data so far the total fatality rate is below 0.3%

  9. Brandybuck
    December.2.2020 at 12:39 pm

    I have friends who still insist the vaccine go through normal cautious approval channels, despite the pandemic. The sacredness of the FDA has been hammered into the brains of an awful lot of people.

    As the only one in my circle of friends who actually works in medical, I find the FDA to be a major pain in the ass, contributing little if anything to the health of America. They had one good event decades ago, when one person went off the reservation and would not approve Thalidomide. Did not follow FDA procedures. She’s a hero because she ended up being right (for the wrong reasons). Since then the FDA has been worshiped.

    But what they do is nothing. Commonsense safety regulations are fine. I have no problem with them. But an FDA audit consists of nothing more than checking that the right signatures are on the right pieces of paper. That is all. Drugs have to be safe and efficacious. The former is good. The latter tuns out to be problematic.

    My former company released a product in Europe last year, will release in most of Asia this year. Fully tested and approved. But release in the US is still ten years off, and they only got approved for US *testing* after it was approved and released in Europe.

    That the vaccine is on a fast track is quite frankly amazing. But it’s not fast enough. The vaccine DOES need testing, but we have testing already. The FDA is just overly cautious to the point they wouldn’t approve anything at all if they could get away with it.

    1. harrys ghost
      December.2.2020 at 1:04 pm

      The FDA is often an impediment. I have what, a couple years ago, was a just approved implantable lens (IOL). It was designed and manufactured by Abbott Labs. At the point in time it was approved here, it had been in use around the world for 12 years. Turns out, there is a host of lens designs that will never be introduced in the US market because the $1B+ cost of approval cannot be justified by the relatively limited demand. In many ways, we do live in a third world country.

  10. Formerly Cynical Asshole
    December.2.2020 at 12:51 pm

    I wouldn’t be surprised if the FDA continues to “dawdle” until January 21st. Because Orange Man Bad. If they approve the vaccine prior to that the EVUL Orange Man will take credit and they can’t have that. Better that “millions of people die” or some such horseshit than the Orange Man be able to even remotely take credit for anything.

    Which shows how full of shit they really are. If the pandemic is really as bad as their fear mongering claims it is, then they shouldn’t care about who gets to take credit for the vaccine. But you’ve got shit weasels like Andrew Cuomo stating outright that the vaccine rollout should be slowed down until after Orange Man Bad is out of office. These people are fucking pathetic.

  11. Bill Godshall
    December.2.2020 at 12:55 pm

    The US is already nearly halfway to achieving herd immunity, which is typically achieved when 70% have been infected (and the risk of transmission declines as more people have been infected, or receive vaccines, even if just 20%, 30%, 40% or 50% have been infected).

    More than 10% of North Dakotans and 9% of South Dakotans have already tested positive for covid, as have more than 5% of people in 22 states, and more than 4.2% of all Americans.

    Previous studies (including one by CDC) found that between 3 – 10 times more Americans have been infected with covid (than have tested positive).

    As such, the empirical evidence indicates that 15% – 35% of Americans have already been infected with covid.

    We’ll hear lots of positive advocacy for herd immunity (by Big Pharma, WHO, CDC, FDA, Democrats and left wing media) now that vaccines are about to be distributed (arguing that vaccines can quickly achieve herd immunity, but only if/when mandated by Big Brother), but nobody wants to admit that we’re already nearly halfway to achieving herd immunity (without any vaccine).

  12. Minadin
    December.2.2020 at 1:04 pm

    They are slow because they are the government, and there’s no incentive to be good, quick, effective, efficient . . . any of those things. What are they going to do, fire you? No motivation to be any better than barely mediocre, so that is what you get.

    I have never worked with a government employee (outside of the military) who would be judged to be competent in the private sector equivalent of their job. Even the ones that may have started out above average regress to the mean eventually.

  13. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    December.2.2020 at 1:05 pm

    It will get approved and many will eventually get the vaccine. This isn’t a death sentence for most it’s not like you’re hiding out from Ebola. Take whatever precautions you think are necessary in the meantime. The most important advice is to go live your life and stop acting like we’re in a war. You’re letting the feds and states get too much control that you won’t get back.

