White House Christmas Ornaments

This season, grab 'em by the tinsel with a beautiful White House Christmas ornament. Nothing brings out the holiday cheer like purchasing a useless bauble of feckless bureaucracy for your Christmas tree or holiday botanical object.

Written by Austin Bragg, Meredith Bragg, and Andrew Heaton; performed by Heaton; produced by Meredith and Austin Bragg.

Music: Wish Background Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)

Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/