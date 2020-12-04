Remy

Remy: Caring Again

With a Democrat about to re-occupy the White House, a Republican congressman rediscovers his commitment to fiscal restraint.

|

After helping rack up trillions in spending while in power, a GOP congressman dusts off his old policy positions.

The federal budget deficit was a record $3.1 trillion in fiscal year 2020, a three-fold increase over 2019. President Trump was able to accomplish that with help from Republicans in Congress, who stopped paying even lip service to fiscal austerity after Obama left office. With a Democrat about to return to the White House, expect GOP lawmakers to remember that—as it turns out—deficits do matter.

Written and performed by Remy; music tracks and mastering by Ben Karlstrom; video produced by Meredith and Austin Bragg.

Image credits:
Jeff Malet Photography/Newscom

LYRICS:

I left that Tea Party quicker than a poisoned Russian opposition leader
When my party took back the White House and I became a cheerleader

For the same trillion dollar deficits that for years I said we needed to end
Guess who's about to start caring again?

Cuz like a guy who's found himself addicted to Uber Eats
It seems we're giving way too much money to the Chinese

Isn't that the same spending contained in bills that you recently penned?
Yeah but there's actually a consistent ideological difference—

I'm about to start caring again

You'll hear me wail you'll hear me scoff
You'll see me faint you'll hear me talk
'bout how this spending's needing to go
While for the past four years I didn't care
our fiscal policy looked like a Mr. Beast video

Cuz when a president gets switched
Us politicians get the itch
To just defend our team well and so

I'm about to start caring
About to start swearing

It's not a red herring—the debt needs repairing

I'm hereby declaring I'm about to start caring again

  1. Bill Godshall
    December.4.2020 at 11:50 am

    More anti Republican left wing Reason propaganda posing as libertarianism.

    1. Bill Godshall
      December.4.2020 at 11:55 am

      Instead of advocating for fiscal responsibility, Reason mocks Republicans who oppose multi trillion dollar federal spending bills to bail out broke Democrat states being pushed by Pelosi, Schumer, Biden, other Dems and left wing media outlets.

      1. StackOfCoins
        December.4.2020 at 12:08 pm

        That’s cute, pretending Republicans care about deficits. Good party trick.

        1. Moonrocks
          December.4.2020 at 12:14 pm

          The Republicans torpedoed a $4 trillion spending bill just a couple of months ago. Right before an election. With every excuse in the world to go ahead with it.

        2. Even Whiter Knight
          December.4.2020 at 12:15 pm

          I know right?
          That’s why I believe Trump and McConnell were just being mean when they kept cutting Pelosi and Schumer’s proposals in half or even by three quarters.
          They didn’t actually care.

  2. Sometimes a Great Notion
    December.4.2020 at 11:56 am

    Another gem, Remy.

  3. Mother's Lament
    December.4.2020 at 12:10 pm

    Is there a point to fiscal restraint anymore?
    Is it even possible for $23.3 trillion to be paid off?

    Just let the money printing machine go brrrrr until it breaks. Eat, drink and be merry for tomorrow we die.

    1. StackOfCoins
      December.4.2020 at 12:13 pm

      Is it even possible for $23.3 trillion to be paid off?
      With the enormous revenues of the federal government it would be very easy if they would cut spending.

      1. Even Whiter Knight
        December.4.2020 at 12:18 pm

        I don’t think our party approves of cutting spending unless it’s to the police, senpai.

  4. Sarms58
    December.4.2020 at 12:16 pm

    Before the pandemic we were forecasting a trillion dollar deficit for FY 2020. How any conservative can be ok with that is just baffling. I’m not upset that Republicans now want to exercise fiscal responsibility – I’m upset that they stop every time a Republican is in the White House.
    We’ll never cut spending until we raise taxes and force EVERYONE to pay for our government. Only then will people care.

  5. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    December.4.2020 at 12:16 pm

    Sure yeah republicans don’t care much about deficits. Democrats care even less. 2020 was an odd year but even discounting that my major concern was how little attention was paid to debt and deficits. It’s a failing of our system. With congressional term limits and a balanced budget amendment we might have had a shot. But at this point the promised future spending is easily about $200 trillion. With democrats in control that will balloon worse. Even so that issue is dead and nobody cares except to score political points. Better to let it crash and start over.

    Also fuck all democrats to hell. Corrupt assholes.

Please to post comments