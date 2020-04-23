Economy

GOP Debt Hypocrisy  

The Trump-era GOP lends credence to the idea that Obama-era Republicans cared about deficits only as a means of hampering a Democratic president.

Republicans in Congress, on the whole, no longer care about debt or deficits—at least not in any substantive sense. That's a problem for a number of reasons, not least that it increases the risk of a debt crisis in the future.

Those same Republicans spent the better part of Barack Obama's presidency complaining bitterly about the trillion-dollar budget gaps the country ran during his first term, and President Donald Trump promised on the campaign trail to eliminate all federal debt. But since Trump's election, deficits have increased even faster than expected, and the total federal debt has risen accordingly. That, in turn, is likely to have long-term consequences for both the economy and for the broader politics of debt and deficits.

You can see the nation's trajectory spelled out in painstaking detail in the annual budget outlook from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO). Not only does it show that the trillion-dollar deficits that followed the financial crisis have returned, it projects that deficits of that magnitude will be a fixture throughout the coming decade. Indeed, the next decade's cumulative deficits are now projected to be $160 billion higher than was projected as recently as August 2019.

By 2030, CBO projects the deficit—the annual gap between spending and revenues—will reach $1.7 trillion, which was roughly the size of the entire federal budget in 1999. Rising debt and deficits, the budget office predicts, will coincide with slowing economic growth, dropping from 2.2 percent this year to 1.5 percent a decade from now. The federal government will be borrowing more, and the economy will be expanding at a slower pace. It may not lead to an immediate economic crisis, but the nation is spending and borrowing into stagnancy and decline.

The GOP's acquiescence to this eventuality has been driven mostly by political considerations: In the absence of a crisis, lawmakers have little incentive to close the budget gap, because doing so requires some combination of raising taxes and cutting spending, neither of which are particularly popular. The biggest drivers of long-term debt are Medicare and Social Security, which benefit seniors, many of whom are reliable Republican voters. Trump ran against cutting those entitlements, and although his rhetoric has wavered slightly in recent months, he has not pressed the issue. Republicans in Congress don't exactly seem eager to tackle it either. (Trump's 2020 budget proposed reducing some Medicare payments, similar to proposals made by the Obama administration, but would leave the program's essential benefit structure intact.)

Trump also does not appear to worry much about what happens down the road. When his advisers in 2018 raised the possibility of a future deficit crisis, the president reportedly shrugged it off, saying, "Yeah, but I won't be here." Absent some event to force his hand, it's unlikely that attitude will change.

One possible forcing event would be the election of a Democratic president in 2020, which would almost certainly see the GOP return to its Obama-era complaints about sky-high debt and deficits.

Yet if that were to happen, Democrats would most likely dismiss these complaints as hypocritical—not as honest efforts to enforce needed fiscal restraint but as self-interested attempts to check the opposite party's agenda. The Democratic primary race, which has prominently featured calls for tens of trillions in new spending, has already provided evidence for this view.

That view is also evident in the liberal intelligentsia's embrace of simplistic deficits-don't-matter economic theories and in complaints about how the CBO's emphasis on basic budget math hampers the progressive agenda. The GOP's rank deficit hypocrisy is empowering liberals who view concerns about fiscal soundness as barriers to political and policy success.

With every passing day, the Trump-era GOP lends credence to the idea that Obama-era Republicans cared about deficits only as a means of hampering a Democratic president. By demonstrating how little they care about fiscal restraint while in a position to do something about it, Republicans are creating a political environment that makes it even more likely that Democrats will proceed with a deficit denialist agenda of their own.

Republicans under Trump haven't just carelessly let deficits rise and debt pile up. They've made it even harder to find a politically plausible way of righting the nation's fiscal trajectory.

Peter Suderman is features editor at Reason.

  1. Adans smith
    April.23.2020 at 6:11 am

    It just means cutting spending. No new taxes. That’s never gonna happen.

  2. some guy
    April.23.2020 at 6:28 am

    “Ok Boomer” isn’t nearly harsh enough for what that generation has been doing to our fiscal situation. I really can’t stand it when they talk about how no one can touch their retirement benefits because they “paid for them”. No, you didn’t pay for them. Your payroll taxes weren’t put aside or invested for your retirement. They were used to pay for current retirees first and the excess was immediately borrowed by your own government. It then immediately spent that money on stuff for you, like roads and schools and wars and ag subsidies and oil subsidies and medicaid and everything else the federal government does. That money is gone and what’s left are IOUs held by your children and grandchildren. Now, when you retire your benefits aren’t coming from what you put in. They are coming entirely from your children and grandchildren. And pretty soon they won’t be able to enough to cover everything that you forced them to owe you.

    Gen X, of course, can’t fix the problem even if they wanted to because there are too many voting Boomers and GGs left. Benefits will be cut and payroll taxes will be raised (either directly or via inflation) within 10 years. There’s no way around it. And it will be hard to listen to any complaints from Boomers since you’ve all already gotten 2x-4x out of these programs than you put in. It’s generational theft.

    1. Commenter_XY
      April.23.2020 at 7:09 am

      Gen Xer here as well. I have to say, the Boomers fucked us all over. Never before in history has there ever been a self-righteous, irresponsible, self-centered generation as the Boomers. The Boomer POTUS’ have mixed, with two of four Boomer POTUS’ doing a competent job. That generation has materially degraded our economic, social, and spiritual health. They have stolen the financial future of our descendants because, “It is all about me”.

      History will not look kindly on the Boomers.

  3. sometimes justice is a chainsaw
    April.23.2020 at 6:29 am

    Ok and?

    Do we really care about the motivations as long as it happens?

    Sometimes your goals align with those of your enemy.

    1. some guy
      April.23.2020 at 6:35 am

      Of course we care. If they actually manage to slow spending when Dems have power, that’s great, but it would be much better if they would slow spending when they have power themselves. It’s much easier to control spending when in a position of power than when in a position of opposition to power.

      1. sometimes justice is a chainsaw
        April.23.2020 at 7:29 am

        You didn’t explain at all why we should care about their motivations vs their actions.

        Did you not understand my point?

        What you said doesn’t actually have anything at all to do with what I asked

  4. Jerryskids
    April.23.2020 at 7:16 am

    The Trump-era GOP lends credence to the idea that Obama-era Republicans cared about deficits only as a means of hampering a Democratic president.

    Read a history book, kid, your ignorance is showing. It didn’t start with Obama and it’s not simply to block Democratic spending, it’s just meaningless campaign rhetoric. The GOP has been yammering about spending and deficits and the national debt and fiscal responsibility without actually doing anything about for all my life. Google “Gramm Rudman”, for example. They vowed to hide the credit cards from themselves and then wrote a note to remind themselves of where they hid the cards. It’s all political theater for the rubes who still believe they’re seriously trying to catch that roadrunner and it’s just bad luck they fail Every. Single. Time. Or that they’re ever going to overturn Roe v Wade.

  5. arpiniant1
    April.23.2020 at 7:18 am

    uhhhmmmm,

    DUUUUUH!!!

    Republicans have not been fiscal conservatives for over 40 years

    They spend money on things that blow up
    Democrats spend money on things to help people

    Neither has a big interest in paying the tab

    The REpublicans, starting in Feb 2020 will

    Suddenly be interested in balancing the budget

    Slow nominations for President Biden to a crawl

    Suddenly discover that they were never really supporters of trumpski, and start cleaning their collective twitter feeds of all MAGA references

Please to post comments