Charles Koch and Brian Hooks on Learning From Your Critics

The libertarian philanthropist and CEO of Stand Together on their new book, Believe in People: Bottom-Up Solutions for a Top-Down World

Over the past 50-plus years, Charles Koch grew his family business, Koch Industries, into one of the largest privately-held companies in America while playing a leading role in creating or supporting the modern libertarian movement and some of its major institutions. Among them: The Cato Institute, the Institute for Humane Studies, the Mercatus Center, and the Charles Koch Foundation, a nonprofit that supports many organizations, including Reason Foundation, which is the publisher of Reason magazine. Along with his brother David, a longtime trustee of the Reason Foundation who passed away last year at the age of 79, the 85-year-old billionaire became not only one of the most successful businessmen in the country but also one of the most controversial, with leftists blaming  "the Koch brothers" for many of our contemporary problems.

Koch has just published Believe in People, a book that seeks to "offer a paradigm shift [that] calls for all of us to move away from the top-down approach to solving the really big problems" by instead "empowering people from the bottom up to act on their unique gifts and contribute to the lives of others."

In a conversation with Koch and his co-author, Brian Hooks, who is the chairman and CEO of Stand Together and the president of the Charles Koch Foundation, Reason's Nick Gillespie discusses the 2020 election, the successes and failures of the libertarian movement, and what Koch and Hooks see as the defining challenges and opportunities in the coming decade.

Coordination producer: Drake Springer

Cameras by Rob Keyes, Benjamin Gaskell, Zach Weissmueller, and Paul Detrick; audio by Kyle Arnold; narrated by Nick Gillespie; edited by Ian Keyser and John Osterhoudt

Photos: AP Photo/Topeka Capital-Journal, Mike Burley; Kris Tripplaar/Sipa USA/Newscom; BO RADER/MCT/Newscom; Gage Skidmore/Creative Commons/Flickr; Gavin Peters/CC BY-SA 3.0/Wikimedia Commons; BO RADER/MCT/Newscom; AP Photo/David Zalubowski; Nicholas von Akron/Creative Commons/Flickr.

Nick Gillespie is an editor at large at Reason.

  2. Bill Godshall
    November.24.2020 at 10:35 am

    Charles Koch’s $$$$$$$$$$$$$$ has turned formerly libertarian Reason into another left wing anti Trump pro Democrat media outlet.

  3. Ken Shultz
    November.24.2020 at 10:36 am

    Part of the solution to governments imposing top-down solutions to our problems is preventing people who are openly campaigning on particularly bad top-down solutions from gaining the White House.

    “Biden believes the Green New Deal is a crucial framework for meeting the climate challenges we face. It powerfully captures two basic truths, which are at the core of his plan: (1) the United States urgently needs to embrace greater ambition on an epic scale to meet the scope of this challenge, and (2) our environment and our economy are completely and totally connected.”

    https://joebiden.com/climate-plan/#

    That’s nothing but a big excuse for using the government to impose top-down solutions on everything from corporate greed to racial inequity, and if President Trump had been reelected, we wouldn’t be looking at its actual implementation.

    Tesla is saying that four years from now, the supply chain efficiencies and other achievement they’re achieving on their battery technology will allow the sale of electric cars to consumers for less than $25,000–no Green New Deal necessary. That’s a bottom-up approach to our problems right there.

    Defeating President Trump’s reelection bid may be the greatest defeat for bottom-up approaches we see in our lifetimes. If Biden keeps half the promises he made on his website(s) in his first 100 days, American entrepreneurs may not be able to get us back to where we are now for decades.

    1. chemjeff radical individualist
      November.24.2020 at 10:58 am

      Part of the solution to governments imposing top-down solutions to our problems is preventing people who are openly campaigning on particularly bad top-down solutions from gaining the White House.

      I know, right? That’s why I voted for JoJo. Who did you vote for, Ken? The Team Red authoritarian?

      1. Mother's Lament
        November.24.2020 at 11:11 am

        Why do you expect us to believe that you “voted for JoJo” when you spam DNC agitprop here all day?

      2. JesseAz
        November.24.2020 at 11:24 am

        Youre an admitted globalist. Stop pretending you aren’t. Globalism requires an authoritarian system that disallows competition among nation states. Youre delusional. You voted Jo because youre in a safe leftist state and can cosplay. You support almost every action plan of Biden.

        1. chemjeff radical individualist
          November.24.2020 at 11:39 am

          Here, let me fix that for you:

          Youre an admitted globalist.

          Yes, I am.

          Stop pretending you aren’t.

          I never pretended to be otherwise.

          Globalism requires some bullshit strawman position that I will now project onto you.

          No, actually it doesn’t.

          Youre delusional.

          No, I’m not.

          You voted Jo because of some bullshit strawman reason that I will now project onto you because I have nothing but insults.

          Actually, I voted for JoJo because she was clearly the superior choice among either Team Red or Team Blue.

          Finally I will now make up some more shit about you.

          Yes, you do make up shit about me all the time.

    2. damikesc
      November.24.2020 at 10:59 am

      You assume that they actually WERE bottom-up advocates. I see nothing to indicate that they legitimately were. The Kochs lied about their beliefs for years. They like some things…but seem to really love bombing dark-skinned folks more than most.

      1. Mother's Lament
        November.24.2020 at 11:15 am

        I don’t think that was necessarily true of David.
        I think what we’re witnessing now is the true Charles Koch unleashed. He no longer has David’s moderating influence to keep him even ostensibly libertarian.

    3. chemjeff radical individualist
      November.24.2020 at 11:02 am

      Tesla is saying that four years from now, the supply chain efficiencies and other achievement they’re achieving on their battery technology will allow the sale of electric cars to consumers for less than $25,000–no Green New Deal necessary. That’s a bottom-up approach to our problems right there.

      The billions in subsidies to Tesla didn’t hurt either.

      1. Mother's Lament
        November.24.2020 at 11:20 am

        How were they any different to the subsidies to Ford and GM for the exact same reasons? All things being equal, it’s apparent that if they failed in 14 cases and only one company provided the goods, then they weren’t actually a factor.

        1. JesseAz
          November.24.2020 at 11:25 am

          He even liked the billions in research China steals. So not sure what he is bitching about.

        2. chemjeff radical individualist
          November.24.2020 at 11:35 am

          Oh they all get subsidies. So maybe we shouldn’t be celebrating Tesla, or Ford, or GM, as some type of Rearden Metal archetype.

    4. chemjeff radical individualist
      November.24.2020 at 11:08 am

      Defeating President Trump’s reelection bid may be the greatest defeat for bottom-up approaches we see in our lifetimes.

      Defeating Trump is the greatest VICTORY for conservatives. Because the right-wing had lost its way under Trump. They went from actually doing something about out-of-control spending, with the sequester, all the way to “do whatever Trump wants”. Had Trump won, there would be literally no reason for anyone in power to advocate for less spending. Just us kooky libertarians. It would be Team Blue aka “spend spend spend”, and Team Red aka “do whatever Dear Leader Trump wants”. NOW, at least, we will have a discussion about how to pay for all of this crap, as Republicans will now pretend to care about spending again, without first having to check with Trump’s tweets to make sure that they are permitted to oppose spending again.

      We had four years of strongman idolatry from Team Red and that is quite enough. Time for that shit to end.

      1. Mother's Lament
        November.24.2020 at 11:22 am

        “the greatest VICTORY for conservatives”

        Concern trolling at its finest.

      2. JesseAz
        November.24.2020 at 11:26 am

        Ah yes. The normal lefty shit where they pretend to know ones best interests. You have openly stated you hate the GOP, yet here you are pretending to know what is best for them. And what is that? For them to act like lefty shits like yourself.

        1. chemjeff radical individualist
          November.24.2020 at 11:44 am

          If Trumpian strongman populism is truly what the “real Murican” right-wingers in the heartland want, then conservatism is truly dead in this country, and it’s now just a contest between left-wing authoritarianism and right-wing authoritarianism.

          Defeating the populist strongman will – hopefully – return right-wingers back to discussing ideas and proposing solutions, instead of this juvenile “pwning the libs” shit.

          Jesse, are you a conservative, or are you a populist? You can’t fully be both at the same time. There is some overlap, but in the end, genuine conservatives ought to be in favor of letting the rule of law and the institutions of government prevail over the whims of Dear Leader, even if Dear Leader is speaking “for the popular will”.

  4. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    November.24.2020 at 10:40 am

    “with leftists blaming ‘the Koch brothers’ for many of our contemporary problems”

    That’s changing though! I’ve had considerable success convincing my progressive friends that Mr. Koch is actually a good guy. The key, I’ve found, is to point out that he’s been funding open borders advocacy for decades.

    Seriously. Try it. Next time you hear a progressive criticize our benefactor, link them to one of the many Reason articles in which Shikha Dalmia promotes unlimited, unrestricted immigration. Then ask “Would an evil, selfish person fund this kind of journalism?” You’ll practically see the flashing light bulb above their head.

  5. John el Galto
    November.24.2020 at 11:06 am

    What a joke.

  6. SIV
    November.24.2020 at 11:10 am

    *SPONSORED CONTENT*

  7. Jackand Ace
    November.24.2020 at 11:38 am

    “Boy, did we screw up! What a mess!”

    -Charles Koch

    And he will never admit to half of it. Here’s the biggest mess he and his brother are certainly partially responsible for…climate change denialism. And Reason is as well. It’s been clear that going back as far as 1991 the Kochs’ were the primary founders and pushers of climate change denial…it was a hoax, the science wasn’t clear, temperatures are stabilizing, scientists were on the take, to say nothing of pushing Republicans into that active denial, when it was Bush Senior who was initially sounding the alarm. And when things that many libertarians support (like a carbon tax) were still possible.

    And Reason, of course knowing who their benefactors are, did the same. And that will be one of he lasting legacies for both. Sadly.

