What Have We Learned About Ourselves During the Coranavirus Quarantine?

Was it really only five weeks ago that we began talking in earnest about the coronavirus on the Reason Roundtable podcast? And what, exactly, have Nick Gillespie, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Matt Welch learned about their country—and themselves—since then?

So begins today's episode, in which we learn that Suderman recommends the medical benefits of coating the lungs with whiskey steam, Gillespie confesses to generationcidal tendencies, Welch muses on the authoritarian impotence of the "common-good constitutionalists" or whatever the hell manifesto-cons are calling themselves this week, and Mangu-Ward forces the entire staff to take a ridiculous if Gillespie-accurate personality/fictional-character quiz. Which, if nothing else, confirms that Robby Soave is a moral monster.

Audio production by Ian Keyser and Regan Taylor.

Music credit: 'Float' by Emily A. Sprague.

