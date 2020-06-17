Cancel Culture

Katie Herzog and Jesse Singal on Left-Wing Cancel Culture

The heterodox hosts of the popular Blocked and Reported podcast talk about surviving internet outrage, the roots of speech repression, and the power of direct financial support from fans.

(Lex Villena)

In today's podcast, Nick Gillespie talks with Katie Herzog and Jesse Singal, two controversial, heterodox journalists in their late 30s who have been "canceled" multiple times for writing articles that have inflamed trans activists (go here and here), defended young adult novelists from would-be censors, and blamed Elizabeth Warren (rather than sexism) for the failure of her presidential campaign.

Though Herzog lives in Washington state and Singal in New York City, the pair produces the popular new show Blocked and Reported, "a podcast about internet nonsense." In a wide-ranging conversation with Gillespie, they talk about the growing repression of speech among progressives, the roots of and fixes to "cancel culture," how identity politics stifles open inquiry and honest disagreement, and surviving the collapse of alt-weeklies. They also talk about the liberating effect of Patreon, the online platform that allows creators to generate subscription revenue directly from fans (Blocked and Reported currently raises more than $8,000 per month from over 1,400 supporters).

Nick Gillespie is an editor at large at Reason.

  1. Ken Shultz
    June.17.2020 at 3:09 pm

    “They also talk about the liberating effect of Patreon, the online platform that allows creators to generate subscription revenue directly from fans”

    Someone should probably tell them about the perils of publications selling their small donors and their principles short in order to get fat checks from big donors. They probably aren’t big enough to worry about that yet, but, you know, it’s always better to be prepared.

  2. Ken Shultz
    June.17.2020 at 3:21 pm

    Oh, and, even better than Patreon, if you’re using the Brave browser’s rewards system, they’re sending you a share of the money they get for showing you the standard webs ads you’d see anyway. I’d estimate that they’ve sent me $100+ over the last year.

    Anyway, the great thing about Brave is that you can get by Patreon’s (or YouTube’s) demonetization barriers that way. Once the content provider becomes a verified Brave content creator, you can send them the money Brave gives you for seeing the ads you’d normally see with another browser anyway. You may not think $100 over the course of a year is much, but an annual subscription to Reason is $15–and, yes, Reason is a verified Brave content creator.

    YouTube content creators, for instance, can take advantage of this, too–even after they’ve been demonetized by YouTube. They may not get any ad revenue from their videos because of the content, but YouTube can’t stop you from sending the content creator money directly through Brave if that’s what you want to do.

    My understanding is that Brave was started by the former head of Firefox (or Mozilla), after he’d been pushed out of his job because he made political contributions to something the PC brigade in Silicon Valley didn’t like. It also happens to be the most secure and privacy respecting mainstream browser with Tor baked in and them topping the privacy rankings in independent surveys.

    “Microsoft Edge received the lowest privacy rating in a recently published study that compared the user information collected by major browsers. Yandex, the less-popular browser developed by the Russian Web search provider Yandex, shared that dubious distinction. Brave, the upstart browser that makes privacy a priority, ranked the highest.”

    —-Ars Technica

    https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2020/03/study-ranks-edges-default-privacy-settings-the-lowest-of-all-major-browsers/

