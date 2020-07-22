Free Speech

Jonathan Rauch on Cancel Culture and the 'Unending Battle' for Free Speech

"The idea that wrongheaded, dangerous, heretical, and blasphemous ideas should be not only allowed but protected is preposterous," says Rauch. And yet, it's "the single most successful social principle ever invented."

Jonathan Rauch on Cancel Culture and the 'Unending Battle' for Free Speech

We live in a world where a Boeing executive was forced to resign over a 33-year-old article opposing the idea of women in combat and a respected art curator was pushed out of the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art for saying he would "definitely still continue to collect white artists." The editor of The New York Times opinion page left his job after publishing an article by Sen. Tom Cotton (R–Ark.) and TV host Nick Cannon was fired by ViacomCBS after voicing anti-Semitic comments on his podcast.

What is driving such instances of what many call "cancel culture"? To answer that question, Nick Gillespie turned to Jonathan Rauch—a fellow at the Brookings Institution, a contributing writer to The Atlantic, and a signatory to the recent open letter in Harper's warning that "the free exchange of information and ideas, the lifeblood of a liberal society, is daily becoming more constricted."

In 1993, Rauch wrote Kindly Inquisitors: The New Attacks on Free Thought, an influential defense of free speech and open inquiry that was excerpted in Reason. Is free thought under unprecedented attack? And if it is, what's driving the repression? Rauch, who is currently working on a book tentatively titled The Constitution of Knowledge, answers those questions and discusses the best way to engage censors and cancelers.

Audio production by Ian Keyser.

  1. SQRLSY One
    July.22.2020 at 3:07 pm

    Free speech comes from Facebook, Twitter, and Google, right? THAT is why we need to pass laws to prohibit these DANGEROUS companies (which, ugh!, the BASTARDS, put profits above people!)!!! We must pass new laws to retract “Section 230” and FORCE the evil corporations to provide us all (EXCEPT for my political enemies, of course!) with a “UBIFS”, a Universal Basic Income of Free Speech!

    1. John
      July.22.2020 at 3:26 pm

      Yes, being deprived of special legal protection from suit that no other publisher has, is forcing speech.

      You called it retard. Life must be so hard being as stupid as you appear to be.

      1. SQRLSY One
        July.22.2020 at 3:38 pm

        Whiners and crybabies run crying and screaming to Government Almighty, when cake-bakers won’t bake them a gay wedding cake.

        OTHER whiners and crybabies (whose names I won’t mention here, lest they cry ANOTHER river of tears!) get kicked off of FaceBook (unfriended by their disloyal so-called “friends” for too many right-wing nut-case rants), and so, they, too… You guessed it! … run crying and screaming to Government Almighty, saying that the EVIL KKKorporations, Facebook, Twitter, and Google, should be FORCED to publish their lies and bullshit!

        We even had Damikesc here a few weeks ago, literally saying, after Facebook, Twitter, and Google are forced to publish your horseshit, and, as a result, advertisers and buyers boycott Facebook, Twitter, and Google… The solution then is to FORCE consumers to STOP their evil exercises of free will (boycotting), and be FORCED to patronize Facebook, Twitter, and Google!!!!

        1. John
          July.22.2020 at 3:43 pm

          The only people running to the government were the social media companies who ran to the government to get special protection from liability no other entity has ever gotten.

          They absolutely have a right to ban anyone they want. But when they do that, they are then responsible for every word that is published on their platforms. The only crying going on here is losers like you who can’t understand that freedom and responsibility come together. You are a typical immature leftist piece of shit who never got past being mad at your parents because they made you turn lights off to save electricity. Your entire worthless existence is one long scream about how there is no such thing as free lunch and there should be. You and everyone like you is nothing but worthless garbage and stain on the entire human race. You are like some sort of sub human species that is unable to reason or mature past the age of 10.

          Sadly, you end up being manipulated and turned into useful idiots for actual human beings who have malevolent purposes. Cannon fodder for the smart and the evil is all you are.

          1. SQRLSY One
            July.22.2020 at 3:48 pm

            “…get special protection from liability no other entity has ever gotten.”

            So, in the past, there have been cases of newspapers punished for the writings of letters to the editors. Can you justify that morally or ethically? As long as Government Almighty has “legally” done a certain thing in the past, that makes it right, so long as YOU agree with it, right, John?

            So Government Almighty blesses punishing one person for the doings of another. USA Government Almighty ALSO blessed slavery, no voting rights for women, stealing the lands of Native Americans (even after they learned the ways of whites and competed against them successfully, as in, Cherokees), and sending them to concentration camps. Also, concentration camps for Japanese-Americans as well…

            Might does NOT make right! Now please justify the above mis-deeds of Government Almighty, in terms of ethics and morality.

            If a guest uses the air that I own, in my house, to transmit sound waves that contain slanderous words and concepts, am I responsible? If I sell pens and paper that are used to libel someone, am I responsible? More importantly… SHOULD I be? If there is no force involved, WHY should you and Government Almighty be entitled to say which of my words (or my guest’s words) are “responsible”, to the extreme extents that both left and right are now power-grabbing?

            You’re just looking for the “deepest pockets” to sue, when they won’t transmit your fascist, anti-freedom ideas. Go buy a Go-Daddy web site if you feel put upon, it is that simple. Go-Daddy has NOT yet been targeted by your pet fascists in Government Almighty.

          2. SQRLSY One
            July.22.2020 at 3:58 pm

            HERE below is your past example of UTTERLY FASCIST comments on these here pages, by a “conservative” who would PUNISH people for engaging in boycotts, to MAKE their speech control fascism work!!!

            SQRLSY One
            June.24.2020 at 10:33 am
            I see a problem with this… Suppose that the judges (after long-drawn-out fighting and lots of money spent) determine that totally outright, nasty racism (in comments) is “Constitutional”. Reason.com is then suddenly SWAMPED with racist comments that they can NOT remove! SOME of the racist comments will even be “false flags” comments by leftist mobs! For the explicit purpose of pissing off SOOO many people, that they will boycott Reason.com, the Reason magazine hardcopy, and all who advertise on Reason web site or magazine! Now, to “protect” Reason from this meddling here, are we going to REQUIRE readers and advertisers to support Reason, to protect Reason from boycotts? Boycotts that were CREATED by your meddling in the first place?

            Try and THINK IT THROUGH on unwanted side effects!!!

            damikesc
            June.24.2020 at 11:11 am
            “I see a problem with this… Suppose that the judges (after long-drawn-out fighting and lots of money spent) determine that totally outright, nasty racism (in comments) is “Constitutional”.”

            Which, mind you, it undoubtedly is.

            “Reason.com is then suddenly SWAMPED with racist comments that they can NOT remove! SOME of the racist comments will even be “false flags” comments by leftist mobs!”

            So be it. Sounds rough.

            “For the explicit purpose of pissing off SOOO many people, that they will boycott Reason.com, the Reason magazine hardcopy, and all who advertise on Reason web site or magazine!”

            So it’d be like…now?

            You realize that Reason is Koch’s charity case and not a remotely self-sustaining enterprise.

            “Now, to “protect” Reason from this meddling here, are we going to REQUIRE readers and advertisers to support Reason, to protect Reason from boycotts?”

            Yup. Basically. Sounds rough.

            (Etc.)

            See https://reason.com/2020/06/24/the-new-censors/#comments

  2. DajjaI
    July.22.2020 at 3:09 pm

    At the risk of being banned again by Reason and getting all my comments deleted – I agree completely.

  3. Quo Usque Tandem
    July.22.2020 at 3:12 pm

    “…wrongheaded, dangerous, heretical, and blasphemous ideas”

    Says who?

  4. Mickey Rat
    July.22.2020 at 3:18 pm

    Yes, free exchange of ideas is important to the maintenance of a liberal society. The problem being that the people behind cancel culture do not appear to see much value in a liberal society. They want to replace the values and morals of our current society with their own and do not accept dissent.

  5. John
    July.22.2020 at 3:25 pm

    People like Rauch have sat around and either cheered or did nothing as conservatives have been canceled and virtually made extinct in academia and the media. Now that the monster they helped create and did nothing to stop has come for them, they are suddenly interested in free speech.

    Fuck them and fuck Rauch. Sorry but we will get around to stopping this after it has canceled Rauch and a few other people that justice demands be canceled. As it is, I couldn’t give a shit less about Rauch finally getting the treatment he thought would only happen to conservatives and deplorables.

    1. Quo Usque Tandem
      July.22.2020 at 3:30 pm

      No one ever seems to remember the “soft” Mensheviks, and that they were extinct within a few years of the revolution.

      1. John
        July.22.2020 at 3:45 pm

        No. And every idiot center leftists thinks being a good leftist will save him from the far left. It never does and they never learn. People like Rauch are so arrogant and stupid, it is nearly impossible to have any sympathy for them when the far left finally comes to eat them.

  6. Art Kumquat
    July.22.2020 at 3:39 pm

    Interesting article on the google secret list that temporarily removed conservative sites from searches. They issued an oopsie non apology but revealed their intent.

    https://www.mediaite.com/news/ex-google-engineer-says-glitch-blocking-websites-including-drudge-breitbart-could-have-revealed-a-mysterious-list/

    1. John
      July.22.2020 at 3:46 pm

      These people are in bed with Communist China and see communist Chinese society as the wave of the future and an ideal society. They are among the most evil people who have ever lived. They just don’t have the power to do what they would like and have the impulse control to wait until they do to finally go through with it.

