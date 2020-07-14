Cancel Culture

Museum Curator Resigns After He Is Accused of Racism for Saying He Would Still Collect Art From White Men

Irate employees of the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art said the removal of Gary Garrels was "non-negotiable."

(Drew Altizer/Sipa USA/Newscom)

Until last week, Gary Garrels was senior curator of painting and sculpture at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA). He resigned his position after museum employees circulated a petition that accused him of racism and demanded his immediate ouster.

"Gary's removal from SFMOMA is non-negotiable," read the petition. "Considering his lengthy tenure at this institution, we ask just how long have his toxic white supremacist beliefs regarding race and equity directed his position curating the content of the museum?"

This accusation—that Garrels' choices as an art curator are guided by white supremacist beliefs—is a very serious one. Unsurprisingly, it does not stand up to even minimal scrutiny.

The petitioners cite few examples of anything even approaching bad behavior from Garrels. Their sole complaint is that he allegedly concluded a presentation on how to diversify the museum's holdings by saying, "don't worry, we will definitely still continue to collect white artists."

Garrels has apparently articulated this sentiment on more than one occasion. According to artnet.com, he said that it would be impossible to completely shun white artists, because this would constitute "reverse discrimination." That's the sum total of his alleged crimes. He made a perfectly benign, wholly inoffensive, obviously true statement that at least some of the museum's featured artists would continue to be white. The petition lists no other specific grievances.

You might think that one of the most prominent art curators in the country—with 20 years of experience at SFMOMA—would be able to weather such a pathetically weak accusation of racism. But in the current cultural moment, it appears not. Garrels promptly resigned.

In a statement announcing his decision to step down, Garrels apologized for the harm his words caused, only slightly disputing the absurd charge against him. " I do not believe I have ever said that it is important to collect the art of white men," he said, according to artnet.com. "I have said that it is important that we do not exclude consideration of the art of white men."

Suffice it to say that this is not the language of a white supremacist. Those who say otherwise—that Garrels is guilty of racism—have stripped the word of its potency. They have shown once again that the signatories of the recent Harper's letter were entirely correct that the progressive drive to purge lofty institutions of racism and sexism has frequently gone astray, in a manner that threatens both free inquiry and common decency. The 1793 Project continues.

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Ra's al Gore
    July.14.2020 at 1:40 pm

    Look at this, look at ‘antifa’ in Portland, and tell me these people wouldn’t be equally oppressive with government power before you give me any “this isn’t the government doing this” shit.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      July.14.2020 at 1:43 pm

      Equally oppressive? EQUALLY?

      1. Ra's al Gore
        July.14.2020 at 1:56 pm

        ‘Equally’ just meant they’d abuse government power the same way they abuse social power.

    2. SlothB77
      July.14.2020 at 2:25 pm

      They don’t expect to march us to the guillotines.

      They expect us to walk to the razor voluntarily.

      Not defend ourselves. Guilt-driven self-flagellation. Like Garrels did here.

  2. Unicorn Abattoir
    July.14.2020 at 1:42 pm

    In a statement announcing his decision to step down, Garrels apologized for the harm his words caused, only slightly disputing the absurd charge against him.

    Here’s another experienced, well known guy resigning. He’s never going to have a significant job in his field again, regardless of what he does. Has it ever occurred to any of these guys to go down fighting?

    1.  The White Knight
      July.14.2020 at 2:10 pm

      “go down fighting?”

      An art curator?

      1. Dillinger
        July.14.2020 at 2:17 pm

        weapons cache in the Bronze Age display

        1. SilentSkies
          July.14.2020 at 2:26 pm

          I would watch the hell out of a movie like that.

      2. damikesc
        July.14.2020 at 2:18 pm

        Force the whining little bitches to do something.

        Do they all want to quit? LET THEM. Not hard to replace staff at a museum.

    2. Formerly Cynical Asshole
      July.14.2020 at 2:17 pm

      Has it ever occurred to any of these guys to go down fighting?

      Apparently not, although my hope is that eventually people realize the apologizing or bending the knee to these mental deficients only ever makes things worse, but I kind of doubt that will ever happen.

    3. Compelled Speechless
      July.14.2020 at 2:22 pm

      This whole thing is reminding me of that episode of South Park where the kids figure out that they can basically have every adult in town locked up in definitely by saying the phrase “my parents molestered me” to the cops. It quickly leads to a Lord of the Flies society where there are no adults around and no one has the slightest idea how to run anything so they splinter off into warring factions ruled by a despotic Eric Cartman.

      You don’t say molestered, you just say white supremacist, but so far the beginning is the same and I’m guessing the second act wouldn’t be that far off.

  3. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    July.14.2020 at 1:44 pm

    I’m posting this again, because I think it needs to be seen (and this is probably a better thread):

    Who was it who made the crack about Reason covering the Libertarian Party candidate when Jo Jorgensen endorsed Biden?

    We just got closer to that reality.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      July.14.2020 at 2:04 pm

      Me. That’s why I said it.

  4. Smithsonian SWAT $park¥
    July.14.2020 at 1:48 pm

    “Gary’s removal from SFMOMA is non-negotiable,”

    Appropriate answer: “OK, bye.”

  5. grrizzly
    July.14.2020 at 1:50 pm

    He should have refused to resign, waited until he’s fired. And then sue the museum. He will never work in his field anyway. But then he’d have enough money from a potential settlement to stay comfortably retired.

  6. Ra's al Gore
    July.14.2020 at 1:52 pm

    Neocon Lesbian Bari Weiss Leaves the New York Times, Blaming Woke Millennials for Poisoning the Paper
    http://ace.mu.nu/archives/389155.php

    Dear A.G.,
    It is with sadness that I write to tell you that I am resigning from The New York Times.

    …Twitter is not on the masthead of The New York Times. But Twitter has become its ultimate editor. As the ethics and mores of that platform have become those of the paper, the paper itself has increasingly become a kind of performance space. Stories are chosen and told in a way to satisfy the narrowest of audiences, rather than to allow a curious public to read about the world and then draw their own conclusions. I was always taught that journalists were charged with writing the first rough draft of history. Now, history itself is one more ephemeral thing molded to fit the needs of a predetermined narrative.

    …The paper of record is, more and more, the record of those living in a distant galaxy, one whose concerns are profoundly removed from the lives of most people. This is a galaxy in which, to choose just a few recent examples, the Soviet space program is lauded for its “diversity”; the doxxing of teenagers in the name of justice is condoned; and the worst caste systems in human history includes the United States alongside Nazi Germany.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      July.14.2020 at 1:59 pm

      I was always taught that journalists were charged with writing the first rough draft of history.

      Trust me, the New York Times is writing the first rough draft of history.

      1. Compelled Speechless
        July.14.2020 at 2:24 pm

        Their new leaders will ensure it’s the only draft of history. To write any other will result in exile or sentenced to work in the Gulag known as “USA Today”.

  7. Mickey Rat
    July.14.2020 at 1:53 pm

    It is additional evidence that In the current climate, to be acceptably against racism means being racist against white people. Apparently, people like Mr. Garrels do not find that position intolerable enough to call them out on their bigotry.

    1. Rise of the Impedance
      July.14.2020 at 2:24 pm

      Acceptable? Being racist against White people is apparently becoming a requirement.

  8. Brandybuck
    July.14.2020 at 1:54 pm

    They continue to eat their own.

    This is shadenfreude. As the head curator for SFMOMA he was of course part of the culture that directly led to this. I wonder how many such petitions Garrels has signed in the past.

  9. Dillinger
    July.14.2020 at 1:56 pm

    >>”Considering his lengthy tenure at this institution, we ask just how long have his toxic white supremacist beliefs regarding race and equity directed his position curating the content of the museum?”

    considering his lengthy tenure at the institution, you fucknuts enjoyed his direction as curator of the content of the museum. fuck you.

  10. Ra's al Gore
    July.14.2020 at 1:57 pm

    We must destroy museums in the name of fighting white supremacy. We must also make sure all expensive art is in museums, for The People, instead of in the homes of the 1%.

  11. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    July.14.2020 at 2:02 pm

    Cancel culture doesn’t exist.

    BOTH SIDES BOTH SIDES!

    *takes breath*

    1.  The White Knight
      July.14.2020 at 2:13 pm

      something something abortion access something something

  12. Formerly Cynical Asshole
    July.14.2020 at 2:07 pm

    In a statement announcing his decision to step down, Garrels apologized for the harm his words caused, only slightly disputing the absurd charge against him.

    And the mass struggle session continues.

  13. Eddy
    July.14.2020 at 2:11 pm

    SJWs: “Can this get any crazier? Hold my organic, locally-sourced craft beer.”

  14. Ken Shultz
    July.14.2020 at 2:22 pm

    To paraphrase Thatcher, the problem with social justice warriors is that they eventually run out of other people to ruin.

    Reality will also eventually reassert itself. I hope we choose to reassert reality sooner, on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 as a nation, rather than later.

    Their delusional beliefs are just a delusion, and popular delusions do not become reality because they are shared by those in the news and broadcasting industries. But the destruction caused by believing in delusions certainly seems to increase the longer the delusions endures.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Extraordinary_Popular_Delusions_and_the_Madness_of_Crowds

