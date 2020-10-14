Free Speech

Ira Glasser: Would Today's ACLU Defend the Speech Rights of Nazis?

The subject of the new film Mighty Ira explains why social justice warriors are wrong to attack free speech.

|

Draft_20
(Mighty Ira)

Ira Glasser: Would Today's ACLU Defend the Speech Rights of Nazis?

In 1977, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) went to court to defend the rights of American Nazis to march through the streets of Skokie, Illinois, home to many Holocaust survivors. The ACLU defended the Nazi's right to march and won the case on First Amendment grounds, but at a high cost: 30,000 members quit the organization in protest.

The Skokie case cemented the image of the ACLU as a principled, absolute defender of free speech. The following year, Ira Glasser would become the organization's executive director, a position he would hold for the next 23 years while leading the charge against government regulation of content on the Internet, hate speech laws, speech codes on college campuses, and more. Now Glasser is the subject of a new documentary, Mighty Ira, that celebrates his time at the ACLU and his legacy of protecting free speech.

Retired since 2001, Glasser tells Nick Gillespie that in an age of cancel culture and wokeness, he's worried not just about the future of free expression but the future of the ACLU, too. In 2018, for instance, a leaked memo offered guidelines for case selection that retreated from the ACLU's longstanding content-neutral stance, citing as a reason to decline a case "the extent to which the speech may assist in advancing the goals of white supremacists or others whose views are contrary to our values."

The 82-year-old Glasser fears that in becoming more political and less absolutist when it comes to defending speech, the ACLU is shrugging off a hard-earned legacy. "There is no social justice movement in America that has ever not needed the First Amendment to initiate its movement for justice, to sustain its movement to justice, to help its movement survive," he says. "[Former Rep.] John Lewis said that without free speech and the right to dissent, the Civil Rights movement would have been a bird without wings. That's historically and politically true without exception."

NEXT: "Does Owning a Gun Make a Judge's Second Amendment Rulings Suspect?"

Nick Gillespie is an editor at large at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Ken Shultz
    October.14.2020 at 5:44 pm

    “Ira Glasser: Would Today’s ACLU Defend the Speech Rights of Nazis?”

    Not only would Today’s ACLU not defend the speech rights of Nazis, I doubt Robby Soave would defend the speech rights of Nazis. Have you been reading Soave’s pieces over the years, Mr. Gillespie?

    The left has a twisted view of tolerance. They think a tolerant society is a society that won’t tolerate the speech rights of Nazis, but they’ve got it all backwards. A society that can’t tolerate the Redskins, much less the Nazis, is an intolerant society.

    1. SQRLSY One
      October.14.2020 at 6:02 pm

      Put in Soave and “free speech” into Reason’s search field, and find a few bazillion hits. Right off of the top…

      https://reason.com/2018/04/27/cuny-duke-free-speech-students/
      Administrators at CUNY and Duke Aren’t Going to Do Anything About Students Who Disrupted Events
      Speakers’ free speech rights threatened
      ROBBY SOAVE | 4.27.2018 4:22 PM

      And a TON more! What do YOU have?

      Keep in mind that “that’s not quite morally right or ethically nice” is ***NOT*** the same as “your speech should be PUNISHED by Government Almighty!”

      WHEN did Soave say that “your speech should be PUNISHED by Government Almighty”?

      1. Ken Shultz
        October.14.2020 at 6:13 pm

        I read the article.

        The question is whether Robby Soave supports the free speech rights of Nazis, and I don’t see where that article answers the question.

        1. SQRLSY One
          October.14.2020 at 6:23 pm

          It is factual reporting, not an editorial. I can quote the opinions of many-many people (along with facts and events), and NEVER report my OWN opinion… Historical consensus seems to be, the NAZIs killed 6 million or so Jews, along with “Roma”, the handicapped, gays, political opponents, etc. FACT, not opinion or editorial… Is there room for this kind of writing, or is it highly suspect? Maybe we should call the ACLU in on this, and see where they stand?

          Meanwhile….

          WHEN did Soave say that “your speech should be PUNISHED by Government Almighty”?

          1. Ken Shultz
            October.14.2020 at 6:25 pm

            Your article answers a question I didn’t ask.

            Does Robby Soave support the free speech rights of Nazis?

            That’s the question.

            1. SQRLSY One
              October.14.2020 at 6:35 pm

              Yes, he does! The (implied, but heavily implied) answer is given by the search-string in Reason.com…

              Put in (Soave and “free speech”) into Reason’s search field, and find a few bazillion hits. NONE of which invoke or promulgate Government Almighty FORCE to punish wrong speech!

              1. Ken Shultz
                October.14.2020 at 6:39 pm

                You’re answering for Robby by inference now?

                Because you want things to be true, doesn’t make them so.

                And do you want Robby to support the speech rights of Nazis?

                Do you support the speech rights of Nazis?

      2. AlbertP
        October.14.2020 at 6:21 pm

        +

      3. Ken Shultz
        October.14.2020 at 6:23 pm

        Do you think Reason would support an “Everybody Draw Mohammed” contest today?

        https://reason.com/2010/05/18/get-ready-for-everyone-draw-mo/

        1. SQRLSY One
          October.14.2020 at 6:37 pm

          They have NOT taken down this web page! So I assume that they are still supporting free speech!

          1. Ken Shultz
            October.14.2020 at 6:38 pm

            And they wouldn’t even initiate it today.

  2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    October.14.2020 at 5:44 pm

    It wasn’t unanimous that the ACLU would defend the speech rights of Nazis then. My understanding is a bunch of people resigned over it. The ACLU has a long history of being wobbly on free speech. In response to the ACLU’s fighting of campaign finance reform laws in the 90s, a long list of former ACLU bigwigs signed an open letter excoriating the (then) ACLU leadership’s decision to fight it in court. Apparently, some things and issues are just too important be left to freedom and liberty.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      October.14.2020 at 5:47 pm

      The ACLU defended the Nazi’s right to march and won the case on First Amendment grounds, but at a high cost: 30,000 members quit the organization in protest.

      Now I’m reading the article. I had no idea it lost 30,000 members. How many members did the aclu have in 1977?

      1. Rat on a train
        October.14.2020 at 6:19 pm

        Quick Wiki
        By 1964, membership had risen to 80,000…current membership is more than 1.2 million
        So it sounds like they may have once had a principled core, but now are overwhelmed by people who hate liberty.

    2. Ken Shultz
      October.14.2020 at 5:52 pm

      Charity is market driven industry.

      There were still plenty of honest liberals making donations back in days when society could tolerate Archie Bunker on broadcast television.

      Not so much anymore.

      It isn’t about the leadership so much as it’s about the grassroots. The honest liberals are gone. Liberals who are willing to give to an organization that defends the speech rights of Nazis because they believe in the principle of free speech–there’s just not much of a market to serve there anymore. The left isn’t even merely authoritarian anymore. They want the government to control what we say, what we think, and how we feel.

      1. Geiger Goldstaedt
        October.14.2020 at 5:58 pm

        “The left isn’t even merely authoritarian anymore. They want the government to control what we say, what we think, and how we feel.”

        +100

  3. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    October.14.2020 at 5:44 pm

    I feel confident in saying that the left cares not because they believe they already control education, the media and the internet. And they may in fact be correct not to worry about ceding control over communications if they win back the WH and Senate. A generation of inculcation to progressive causes has made any chance of fighting back against the evil left even slimmer.

  4. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    October.14.2020 at 5:49 pm

    “the extent to which the speech may assist in advancing the goals of white supremacists or others whose views are contrary to our values.”

    I was glad to see that ACLU rep being taken to task in the REDDIT AMA by gay people with the Linda Sarsour controversy.

    They correctly pointed out that it would be fine to defend Sarsour’s right to speak, but the ACLU went further and publicly said that Sarsour “shares ACLU values”.

  5. Geiger Goldstaedt
    October.14.2020 at 5:50 pm

    Reason is asking a question to which it already knows the answer:

    https://reason.com/2018/06/21/aclu-leaked-memo-free-speech/

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      October.14.2020 at 6:03 pm

      Duh. TFA even says so.

      1. Geiger Goldstaedt
        October.14.2020 at 6:12 pm

        Thank you.

  6. Juice
    October.14.2020 at 5:52 pm

    Betteridge’s law

  7. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    October.14.2020 at 6:02 pm

    I remember a case back in the 90s regarding women in the Officer’s Academy– which they won. The woman who was repped in the case washed out within a few days because standing at parade rest in the sun was hard.

    The ACLU rep groused that the whole point of the case wasn’t to achieve equality, but achieve social justice for historically aggrieved and oppressed minorities.

    The fact that the ACLU has on occasion, accidentally veered towards an argument that libertarians can be sympathetic with is just that– an accident.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      October.14.2020 at 6:07 pm

      My understanding, as an intermittent observer only, is that the ACLU defended free speech because it was founded by communists and socialists to defend their own right to speak out. The Nazi defense was near the end of that era when it was no longer quite so terrible to be a communist, especially after the Vietnam War had made such fools of the major parties. Ten years later, with Reagan in the White House, they probably would not have defended the Nazis.

      1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
        October.14.2020 at 6:17 pm

        It was. The ACLU always was, and still is, mostly an organization for communists. I read an article length history of the ACLU back in the… late 80s (which extolled the ACLU as a great civil rights org) but couldn’t ignore the fact that ultimately, it was formed to protect the speech rights of communists. I actually don’t have a problem with that. It was the content-neutral fig leaf which is what gave me any respect for them. The fact they were able to hide behind the first amendment was really just a detail to me– but an important detail in that they were defending an American ideal.

        But ultimately, Social Justice has no room for individual liberty. It has no space divergent points of view. At some point, eventually, an organization whose highest ideal is Social Justice and “Equity” will abandon any temporary flirtation with liberty.

  8. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    October.14.2020 at 6:12 pm

    For the best left-libertarian analysis of free speech issues, I recommend Reason contributor Noah Berlatsky’s piece Is the First Amendment too broad? The case for regulating hate speech in America.

    #BringBackBerlatsky

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      October.14.2020 at 6:21 pm

      This is why you’re my favorite troll. I’m a big fan of using “Reason Contributor” as part of the byline when pointing out their other ‘uncomfortable’ work.

  9. Hank Ferrous
    October.14.2020 at 6:39 pm

    ‘Is shrugging off a hard-earned legacy,’ the sun set on any semblance of that ACLU decades ago. The current iteration is far more about rights for the few, not all, and liberties for fewer, if their words and actions are any indicator.

Please to post comments