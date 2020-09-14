Coronavirus

Donald Trump, Bob Woodward, and the Noble Lie

The Reason Roundtable reads Bob Woodward, goes to the Oscars, weighs in on the NFL, and more.

, , , and |

(Abaca Press/Pool/Abaca/Sipa USA/Newscom)

Donald Trump, Bob Woodward, and the Noble Lie

What did Donald Trump know, and when did he know it? According to Bob Woodward's new book, Rage, and the interview tapes the veteran reporter released last week, the president acknowledged the seriousness of the coronavirus in private interviews much earlier than he did public. Are there times when presidents should tell what they perceive as noble lies to forestall panic? Or, as Woodward suggests, do those obfuscations simply prevent Americans from rallying around and solving serious problems together?

Regular Reason Roundtable podcasters Nick Gillespie and Katherine Mangu-Ward are joined by special guests Eric Boehm and Zach Weissmueller for a 20th-century-flashback episode to discuss whether epidemiology is politics, whether movies are politics, whether sports are politics, and whether all of those things have always been politics.

Plus Gillespie gets ratioed, Mangu-Ward gets literary, Weissmueller gets serious, and Boehm gets emo in their pop culture recommendations.

Audio production by Ian Keyser and Regan Taylor.

Music: "Drizzle to Downpour" by Silent Partner and "Hide the Horror" by Asthmatic Astronaut.

Relevant links from the show:

Bob Woodward on 60 Minutes

"Review: Coup 53," by Eric Boehm

"How China Corrupted the World Health Organization's Response to COVID-19," by Zach Weissmueller

"The NFL Is Back. So Is the National Anthem Controversy. And Now There Are Two Anthems," by Eric Boehm

What are we consuming this week?

Katherine Mangu-Ward

Nick Gillespie

Zach Weissmueller

Eric Boehm

  1. Ra's al Gore
    September.14.2020 at 4:07 pm

    Nobody gave a fuck when Trump said the same damn thing in a press conference months ago.

    1. Quo Usque Tandem
      September.14.2020 at 4:09 pm

      And I doubt this election timed tome is going to have any more influence that a fart in a windstorm. As you said, nobody gives a fuck, given the dire choices we have.

    2. Chipper Morning Wood---------------------
      September.14.2020 at 4:31 pm

      Do you have a link supporting your claim?

  2. Nardz
    September.14.2020 at 4:11 pm

    Will they be discussing why Reason keeps pimping marxist, totalitarian lies?

    1. Chipper Morning Wood---------------------
      September.14.2020 at 4:32 pm

      The definition of “Marxist” used by Nardz is “anyone that dares to criticize the President.”

      1. Nardz
        September.14.2020 at 4:53 pm

        No, you ignorant little piece of insignificant refuse, I’ve given the definition of Marxist plenty of times.

        Marxism is an ideology that defines people not as individuals but as units of identity classes based on various characteristics, often arbitrary or superficial (income, race, heritage, etc); and these identity classes are engaged in perpetual warfare with each other, contesting control of resources and rights.

        I get that you’re incapable of much beyond emoting, but you should learn how to make your pathetic appeals for leftist approval in ways less likely to motivate others to humiliate you.

        Now go off by yourself and cry like a bitch, eunuch

  3. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    September.14.2020 at 4:23 pm

    Good grief. FDR is well-documented at saying different things to different people about the New Deal, about Hoover, about everything, and this is the worst Woodward can dig up on Trump? And some publisher thinks it worthy of a book? No doubt TDS victims will but a boatload of them.

    1. Square = Circle
      September.14.2020 at 4:31 pm

      Anyone remember HRC’s “public” vs. “private” opinions following the secret Wall Street speech?

      1. ElvisIsReal
        September.14.2020 at 4:51 pm

        Exactly. You don’t even have to go deep into the memory hole to recall this one.

    2. Chipper Morning Wood---------------------
      September.14.2020 at 4:35 pm

      Yeah, I am more concerned about Trump claiming he deserves a third term and about Roger Stone saying that Trump should seize the ballots in Nevada and declare martial law if he doesn’t win.

      1. Troglodyte Rex
        September.14.2020 at 4:49 pm

        I’m more concerned that Biden is expanding his legal team in preparation to challenge Trump winning.

      2. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
        September.14.2020 at 4:50 pm

        You should be more concerned about your STDs you faggot.

  4. Ken Shultz
    September.14.2020 at 4:38 pm

    “The president acknowledged the seriousness of the coronavirus in private interviews much earlier than he did public. Are there times when presidents should tell what they perceive as noble lies to forestall panic?”

    This story is over. It never even started.

    Why not go after President Trump for his immigration policies or his trade war with China?

    The Democrats aren’t attacking him on those issues–probably because they think those are losing issues in the face of the pandemic and the recession. Libertarians don’t need to worry about that. There’s no need to take our cues from CNN, network news, and the Democratic party. If you absolutely need to go after President Trump for something, go after him for what the rest of them aren’t talking about.

    And going after him for whether he downplayed the severity of the pandemic is a non-starter. It has no traction. It is an-ex story.

  5. Ken Shultz
    September.14.2020 at 4:44 pm

    Oh, and if the Roundtable would get Jesse Walker on the horn and ask him to write something up about the “conspiracy theories” in regards to anti-fa and the wildfires in the Pacific northwest, I suspect lots of people would like to read about that.

    Regardless of whether the stories about anti-fa setting wildfires are true, they’re probably telling us something true about the mindset of voters as we approach the upcoming election. There are a substantial number of people in this country who believe that the left-wing activists are burning whole communities down–and the news media is covering it up.

    Whether they’re right may be beside the point.

    1. Nardz
      September.14.2020 at 5:02 pm

      If Jesse Walker hasn’t written a piece about the manufactured delusion of “Russian interference/collusion” then he’s no more than a poser or propagandist

  6. JohannesDinkle
    September.14.2020 at 4:49 pm

    So, Woodward et al want Trump to have said that ‘we’re all gonna die’ or something. What do these people suppose would happen if the grocery store employees and truck drivers decided to stay home out of fear as well as the journalists? They probably can’t imagine a world where they can’t just get whatever they want when they want it.
    What if the power plant workers decided to hole up with their families?

  7. Dillinger
    September.14.2020 at 4:51 pm

    >>Or, as Woodward suggests, do those obfuscations simply

    reflect the same line of thinking about when a book is released?

  8. Jerryskids
    September.14.2020 at 4:56 pm

    What did Bob Woodward know and when did he know it? If it wasn’t important enough to mention at the time, I don’t see why it’s important enough to mention now, except that in hindsight you see that it was important. It’s a form of Monday morning quarterbacking, hindsight being 20/20 and all.

    I saw somebody defending their attacking Trump on the issue of not being panicky enough while defending the people who were attacking Trump for being too panicky by pointing out that Trump had more information than his critics did. But surely his critics knew they didn’t have as much information as Trump had, didn’t they? And surely they realize right now that they have less information than Trump does, right? Maybe you should hold up on the criticism a little bit until you’re sure you have as much information about the situation as the person you’re criticizing.

    Which reminds me of Obama, back when he was first running, criticizing George Bush’s handling of the war on terror and when George Bush suggested that, as President, he might know a thing or two that Obama didn’t, Obama sneered at this idea by saying that as a Senator he received the same intelligence briefings as the President. Later, after becoming President, Obama’s ideas about the war on terror “evolved” and he acknowledged that, as President, he had learned a few things he didn’t know before. Yet he didn’t apologize to George Bush for that crack about knowing just as much as the President.

Please to post comments