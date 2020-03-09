Coronavirus Shock: Just Another Panic Monday?

As cases exponentially spread, financial markets swoon, and various institutions shut down (despite the president's insistence today that "Nothing is shut down"), Reason Roundtable podcasters Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Matt Welch give a progress report on their own levels of PANIC and DOOM from inside the infectious zones known as New York City and the District of Columbia. Regular listeners will not be surprised to learn that there are vigorous levels of disagreement.

Also under discussion: the eternal return of Joe Biden, the looming knockout blow to the democratic socialist presidential candidate (if not quite to his policies), the problem of using statistics in conversation, and the dark right-wing past of the inventors of the Boysenberry.

Audio production by Ian Keyser and Regan Taylor.

Music credit: 'Assembling' by Asher Fulero

