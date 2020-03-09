Reason Roundup

CPAC Attendees Mocked Coronavirus Fears. Now Some Are Self-Quarantining.

Plus: Kamala Harris endorses Joe Biden, when a pandemic hits the prisons, and more...

|

(Tia Dufour/White House/ZUMA Press/Newscom)

Coronavirus comes to CPAC. At the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC)—held just outside Washington, D.C., two weekends ago—attendees mocked media and Democrats for their reaction to the COVID-19 outbreak. Conferencegoers told a Hannity correspondent that Democrats were deliberately freaking out over nothing in order "to make the economy tank" and to make President Donald Trump look bad. Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said the disease's dangers were being overhyped because "they think this will bring down the president." And the president himself said onstage that the notion they weren't well prepared for a pandemic was a "hoax" being perpetuated by the Democrats.

CPAC attendees had better hope that Trump was right.

On Saturday, conference organizers announced that at least one attendee had been tested positive for the disease. The organization didn't say much more than that, assuring attendees that the infected person hadn't been in the main part of the event.

But as more information comes out, it seems the infected attendee was still in contact with quite a lot of people, spending time in the CPAC "green room" (where speakers and panelists hang out before taking the stage) and possibly attending a CPAC dinner. The many people passing in and out of the green room included White House officials, members of Congress, political organizers, and TV pundits.

Vice President Mike Pence and four other members of the president's coronavirus task force all gave addresses at CPAC.

Some at CPAC know that they had contact directly with the infected person (whose identity is not being revealed). This includes CPAC Chair Matt Schlapp (who would have been in contact with people all over the event), Rep. Paul Gosar (R–Ariz.), and Sen. Ted Cruz (R–Texas).

Gosar and Cruz have announced that they're self-quaranting themselves.

Some CPAC attendees are angry about what they see as too little information, too late, from CPAC organizers.

Meanwhile, Trump is still insisting there's nothing to see here:

On Friday, he asked "Does anybody die from the flu? I didn't know people died from the flu." (Trump's grandfather died of the flu.)

As for how his administration has been handling the outbreak, the evidence isn't reassuring. For instance, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention totally botched its first round of coronavirus tests. Yet no one else could even attempt their own tests, thanks to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

"FDA rules initially prevented state and commercial labs from developing their own coronavirus diagnostic tests," notes the MIT Technology Review:

The CDC and FDA reversed course and lifted this rule on February 29, and commercial and academic labs are now allowed to participate….This week, state and commercial labs began testing on their own. We're already seeing major steps forward; the University of Washington, for instance, has a new diagnostic that will allow it to test 1,500 samples a day. A group in Japan claims to have a test that can detect the virus in just 10 to 30 minutes.

"The great strength the US has always had, not just in virology, is that we've always had a wide variety of people and groups working on any given problem," says Jerome. "When we decided all coronavirus testing had to be done by a single entity, even one as outstanding as CDC, we basically gave away our greatest strength."

Thankfully, private institutions are stepping up to fill the gaps left by government testing schemes:

QUICK HITS

  • Kamala Harris endorses Joe Biden:

  • It's still illegal to curse in Arlington, Virginia.
  • U.S. prisons aren't ready for a coronavirus outbreak:

  • Markets aren't taking kindly to the coronavirus situation:

  • When (all alone!) in Rome…

 

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    March.9.2020 at 9:32 am

    CPAC attendees had better hope that Trump was right.

    We probably all should, even if it means four more years.

    1. Cyto
      March.9.2020 at 9:44 am

      Wow. Cuts to the bone. Nice!

    2. Rufus The Monocled
      March.9.2020 at 9:49 am

      Hello.

      Harris: I endorse Joe! Let’s get together for a drink!

      /wink.

  2. Fist of Etiquette
    March.9.2020 at 9:34 am

    Some at CPAC know that they had contact directly with the infected person (whose identity is not being revealed).

    Must also be a whistleblower.

  3. Fist of Etiquette
    March.9.2020 at 9:36 am

    Surgeon General, “The risk is low to the average American.”

    But his eyes were blinking Morse code: GET TO A CUBAN HOSPITAL

    1. Juice
      March.9.2020 at 9:49 am

      God damn. How do you do it? Fucking gold.

      1. Fist of Etiquette
        March.9.2020 at 10:20 am

        Yeah, for some reason that idea made even me laugh.

  4. Don't look at me!
    March.9.2020 at 9:38 am

    “Deadly Virus”.
    Aren’t most of them?

    1. Nonstopdrivel
      March.9.2020 at 10:03 am

      No. The overwhelming majority of them—probably well over 99 percent—have no clinically discernable effect at all. There are probably more viruses that haven’t been discovered than have, precisely for that reason.

      1. some guy
        March.9.2020 at 10:23 am

        Yeah, it’s bad for the virus to kill its host. Socialists should pay attention.

  5. Fist of Etiquette
    March.9.2020 at 9:39 am

    “Does anybody die from the flu? I didn’t know people died from the flu.” (Trump’s grandfather died of the flu.)

    Trump’s grandpa died from complications from influenza.

    The commoners today are dying from Trump’s affluenza. Am I right, people?

  6. Fist of Etiquette
    March.9.2020 at 9:40 am

    Yet no one else could even attempt their own tests, thanks to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

    Thanks to the libertarians who’ve taken over government healthcare!

  7. speedylee
    March.9.2020 at 9:41 am

    What would an individual’s panic look like right now? What is the correct thing to do right now (or not do!) according to our betters? I wouldn’t want to do the wrong thing here….

    1. Throw MAGA from the Train
      March.9.2020 at 9:47 am

      Bring out your dead

      1. $parcasmic, a love connection
        March.9.2020 at 10:03 am

        No one wants to hear about your sex life again.

  8. Fist of Etiquette
    March.9.2020 at 9:42 am

    Bill Gates Foundation will begin offering home-testing coronavirus testing kits in Seattle area that will allow people to send nose-swab samples back for analysis

    You’ll have to install required updates and even then that free antivirus will be marginal at best.

  9. Cyto
    March.9.2020 at 9:43 am

    This Covid-19 stuff is dumb.

    It is unquestionably true that the DNC and their operatives have been gleefully fanning the flames of panic over the virus. If you doubt it just go have a look at their twitter feeds. They are hoping and praying that this will bring Trump down. Loudly and publicly. And then they go on the evening news to tell us that Trump created a disaster with the coronavirus.

    At the same time, it is also true that it is a disease worthy of treating with concern and addressing as a major public health threat. So not going to work if you know you are infected or potentially infected is the right course of action.

    See? Two things that seem to be in opposition are actually not in opposition. The risk to individual Americans is very low at this point in time. Hell, the risk to individual Chinese citizens is very low at this point in time. 61,000 Americans died of flu in the 2017-2018 flu season. Do you remember the panic in the streets? The 4-7 different stories run on every news show?

    Because this virus is new, there are uncertainties about the threat. That is why there is such a large reaction. But it is also true that this isn’t the apocalypse, it isn’t the greatest health threat in history, and it isn’t Trump’s fault that a novel zoonotic infection would crop up in a Chinese market.

    1. Halykan
      March.9.2020 at 10:09 am

      Mmmm, indeed, one beneficial side effect of his boneheaded trade war is that it slightly delayed the spread of the virus from China to the US, due to reduced trade volume. Had the FDA/CDC not decided to suddenly get strangely territorial over the testing kits, the various private and public institutions here could’ve put that time to good use.

      Regardless, I think people are freaking out entirely too much over the whole thing. The CDC’s best estimates of case fatality, factoring in the high likelihood of most mild cases going undetected, is around 0.2-0.3% worldwide, which will probably be less in the US. It’s essentially the same as a severe flu season, but most likely with lower child mortality.

      People who are pointing to the stock market plunge need to remember that there’s a big price shock in oil that just happened as well, since the Saudis have decided to renew their price war. Maybe we can get the talking heads to explain again just what it is we’re gaining from our alliance with that benighted place?

    2. Nonstopdrivel
      March.9.2020 at 10:13 am

      Off topic, and of interest probably only to me: I’m an etymology nerd, so I used to wonder why influenza looks like it could be the Italian word for “influence.” When I finally got around to looking it up, I learned that it in fact is the Italian word for “influence,” and that the disease was so named because it was believed to be caused by the unpropitious influence of the stars. The term is quite literally an astrological reference. I find that fascinating.

      1. speedylee
        March.9.2020 at 10:40 am

        I also find this interesting.

  10. Throw MAGA from the Train
    March.9.2020 at 9:44 am

    Where is LoveCon1929?

    1. $parcasmic, a love connection
      March.9.2020 at 10:02 am

      Writing Reason an email asking why they still allow you to post after you were banned for posting Kiddie porn and being incapable of making a screen name without a sex reference or that isn’t 30 years old at least.

  11. Ra's al Gore
    March.9.2020 at 9:44 am

    Evita Duffy, a self-described conservative Hispanic woman, writes in an op-ed in the Chicago Maroon, the University of Chicago’s student newspaper, about what happened after she pointed out how socialism is more dangerous than the coronavirus:

    Fellow students attacked my character, my intellect, my family, my appearance, and even threatened me with physical violence, using foul and offensive language. I was called a racist and a xenophobe. Some compared me to animals. Others declared that they would personally stop me from voting, and many defended the personal attacks, saying I deserved to be bullied and that I don’t belong at the University of Chicago on account of my beliefs. I was told by many that I was the most hated person on campus. It was frightening. It was also hurtful, since some of the attacks came from people I considered friends.

  12. Fist of Etiquette
    March.9.2020 at 9:44 am

    I will do everything in my power to help elect him the next President of the United States.

    — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 8, 2020

    …she said, menacingly twirling handcuffs on her finger.

    1. Cyto
      March.9.2020 at 9:46 am

      Holy crap, you are on a tear this morning. Double espresso with your bagel?

      1. Fist of Etiquette
        March.9.2020 at 10:17 am

        Sometimes ENB and reality make a great straight man.

    2. Don't look at me!
      March.9.2020 at 9:48 am

      Good thing she has no power.

    3. Rufus The Monocled
      March.9.2020 at 10:13 am

      Joe: Everything Kamala? /wink?

  13. Ra's al Gore
    March.9.2020 at 9:44 am

    Trinity College sociology professor Johnny Williams is the gift that keeps on giving, so to speak.

    In an end-of-February op-ed in the Hartford Courant, Williams says white people preside over an “oppressive system,” and when people of color “refuse to abide” by this system, they’re accused of “inciting hatred and violence.”

    The professor is referencing the controversy following comments he made about the shootings of GOP congressman Steve Scalise and others three years ago. Williams wrote that, in whatever predicament you may them, “let [white people] fucking die” … and to “smile a bit” when it happens.

  14. Fist of Etiquette
    March.9.2020 at 9:44 am

    It’s still illegal to curse in Arlington, Virginia.

    Virginia is for motherlovers.

    1. petrakohlerz1
      March.9.2020 at 9:47 am

      all other mother lovers can spend some time having fun with sex klagenfurt girls

    2. Anomalous
      March.9.2020 at 10:37 am

      I don’t know how I avoided arrest when I lived there.

  15. Fist of Etiquette
    March.9.2020 at 9:46 am

    U.S. prisons and jails are already death-machines. Adding a deadly virus will almost surely exacerbate things and produce a mass catastrophe.

    THERE OUGHT TO BE A LAW. Which will be used to replenish the supply of prisoners.

    1. Nonstopdrivel
      March.9.2020 at 9:53 am

      Between depopulating the prisons and annihilating the Social Security and Medicare rolls, maybe the coronavirus will succeed where generations of politicians have failed so spectacularly—at balancing the federal budget.

  16. Nonstopdrivel
    March.9.2020 at 9:46 am

    Gee, it’s almost as though intelligent, thinking people can adjust their views and make course corrections as new information comes to light.

  17. loveconstitution1789
    March.9.2020 at 9:47 am

    CPAC Attendees Mocked Coronavirus Fears. Now Some Are Self-Quarantining.

    Makes you wonder. The only way to possibly stop Trump from being reelected is for the economy to quickly tumble and some emergency where Americans need the swift hand of the Police State to protect them.

    Coronavirus2019

    1. Don't look at me!
      March.9.2020 at 9:51 am

      Self quarantine beats quarantine at the point of a gun.

    2. Ken Hagler
      March.9.2020 at 9:54 am

      Keep in mind that we saw the same hysterical fearmongering over SARS, the Avian Flu, and Ebola. It’s the nature of media to promote hysteria, and the nature of academia and governments to exploit it to gain money and power.

      While I have noticed more hysteria over Coronavirus than over previous diseases, I think that’s just because Americans are getting more and more cowardly with each passing year.

    3. Throw MAGA from the Train
      March.9.2020 at 9:57 am

      Damn, your enemies have amazing abilities. You should probably find some place to hide out.

  18. Ken Hagler
    March.9.2020 at 9:50 am

    Wow, you mean everyone who went to CPAC isn’t part of a giant hive mind who all think exactly the same thoughts at the same time? Who could possibly have predicted that?

  19. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    March.9.2020 at 9:52 am

    “Kamala Harris endorses Joe Biden”

    I’m glad she managed to forgive his opposition to race-based busing. Maybe if she’s his VP pick she can get him to reconsider that position.

    #LibertariansForBusing

  20. Cyto
    March.9.2020 at 9:54 am

    Perspective:

    Worldwide we are pushing toward 4,000 deaths from coronavirus (Covid-19)

    In the USA we have already lost over 10,000 to influenza this season.

    And here’s an article from just 2 years back:

    NEW YORK — An estimated 80,000 Americans died of flu and its complications last winter — the disease’s highest death toll in at least four decades.

    The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Robert Redfield, revealed the total in an interview Tuesday night with The Associated Press.

    Flu experts knew it was a very bad season, but at least one found size of the estimate surprising.

    “That’s huge,” said Dr. William Schaffner, a Vanderbilt University vaccine expert. The tally was nearly twice as much as what health officials previously considered a bad year, he said.

    Worldwide the flu kills around a half-million every year (that we know of). Between 10 and 50 million die of all diseases.

  21. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    March.9.2020 at 9:56 am

    Now that Biden has turned his campaign around, you’re going to see more ridiculous assertions that he’s lost a step or two mentally. Don’t believe them.

    So who is out there on Twitter pushing the BS story of Biden’s “cognitive decline”? Trump supporters, Bernie Bros and the Russians. Huh.

    #LibertariansForBiden
    #BidenIsAsSharpAsEver

    1. Cyto
      March.9.2020 at 9:58 am

      And here I thought it was being pushed by Biden in his on-stage performances…..

    2. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
      March.9.2020 at 9:59 am

      Literally all of Biden’s so-called “gaffes” are simply the result of having stuttered as a child.

      Joe Biden’s opponents on the left and right are spreading a disgusting and baseless smear that he is in “cognitive decline,” based on verbal slip-ups he makes when trying to suppress his childhood stutter. It’s ageist and ableist AF. Stop doing it.

      1. Cyto
        March.9.2020 at 10:07 am

        I wanted to post a compilation of gaffes in response, so I did a quick google search. Wow. There’s a lot to chose from. I didn’t like the first two I pulled up, so here’s an article with a list instead.

        https://pjmedia.com/election/the-top-21-biden-gaffes-of-the-2020-campaign-so-far/

        Note, his solution to parenting and teaching your kids by turning on the radio for them at night was not on the list.

    3. Don't look at me!
      March.9.2020 at 9:59 am

      He was sharp as a tack on Super Thursday!

  22. $parcasmic, a love connection
    March.9.2020 at 9:59 am

    “CPAC Attendees Mocked Coronavirus Fears. Now Some Are Self-Quarantining.”

    OK… Is it the same people in both cases? Your info appears to show that it isn’t.

    So…um…is that it? Because next time someone shits all over “Reason” because of Dalmia, I’ll stop pointing out that Reason isn’t a monolith.

    1. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
      March.9.2020 at 10:08 am

      Reason may not be a monolith, but everyone who works here agrees with Shikha Dalmia on open borders. Charles Koch wouldn’t hire them otherwise.

      #ImmigrationAboveAll

  23. Ken Shultz
    March.9.2020 at 10:00 am

    It really is interesting the way people quarantine themselves. This was especially striking in Italy and South Korea, where those two governments didn’t really have the means to enforce a quarantine–but enforcing it wasn’t really necessary. Once people become genuinely concerned, they simply stay home. It’s like ahead of a hurricane. It’s generally unnecessary to order people out of low lying coastal areas head of a hurricane. Most people who can evacuate ahead of a hurricane without the government telling them to do so.

    What isn’t interesting is the idea that CPAC people would react differently to the fear of a virus when compared to the virus actually circulating among them. He said he didn’t think the chances of the house burning down but when the place caught on fire, he called 911! That isn’t really a gotcha moment. The fact is that the fear of the virus is doing more harm to our economy than the actual virus itself, and just because we recognize that fact doesn’t mean we’d rather not get sick or spread the virus to others.

  24. sarcasmic
    March.9.2020 at 10:04 am

    Hope Hicks is still hot.

    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8083803/Hope-Hicks-gets-haircut-packs-LA-home-returns-Washington-D-C.html

    1. $parcasmic, a love connection
      March.9.2020 at 10:07 am

      “Hope Hicks is still hot.”

      This is the shit he cries at me for interrupting.

    2. Conchfritters
      March.9.2020 at 10:23 am

      She looks better than before when she was caking the makeup on.

  25. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    March.9.2020 at 10:05 am

    Bernie picks up a major endorsement!

    Rev. Jesse Jackson has endorsed a Bernie Sanders and will appear at Sanders’ campaign event in Grand Rapids Michigan this morning, per campaign.

    Expect this civil rights icon to give Bernie a substantial boost.

    1. Sevo
      March.9.2020 at 10:11 am

      One more loser who never held a job. Good pairing.

    2. Nonstopdrivel
      March.9.2020 at 10:20 am

      “A” Bernie Sanders? Which one?

    3. Cyto
      March.9.2020 at 10:30 am

      See my link about Jussie Smollette. Jackson is out protesting, claiming that his arrest by the police was because they are racist, and that racism is the reason that people are questioning why the current DA dropped the charges.

  26. Rich
    March.9.2020 at 10:06 am

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average tanked more than 2,000 points, while the S&P 500 plunged 7.2%.

    The massive sell-off triggered a key market circuit breaker in morning trading.

    This is great news! Now more Americans can afford to invest in the market!

  27. Trainer
    March.9.2020 at 10:12 am

    “Bill Gates Foundation will begin offering home-testing coronavirus testing kits in Seattle area that will allow people to send nose-swab samples back for analysis”

    Um, how are they sending them back and who is handling the packages that people who may be contagious have handled?

  28. Cyto
    March.9.2020 at 10:12 am

    What do they think of our politics overseas?

    Here’s an Australian take. “There’s not enough popcorn in the world for a Biden-Trump debate.”

  29. Conchfritters
    March.9.2020 at 10:15 am

    Markets aren’t taking kindly to the coronavirus situation

    Today is more the news of Saudi Arabia and Russia leaving the negotiating table, and oil prices falling off a cliff. Energy markets getting hammered today.

    1. Cyto
      March.9.2020 at 10:19 am

      Which should be driving everything else up. The cost of energy dropping should lower costs for every single product that requires energy to produce and transport to market.

      1. Conchfritters
        March.9.2020 at 10:28 am

        I agree 100% – low gas prices are a gift to consumers. But the banks have lent out all kinds of cash to small oil producers, who are going to get fucked by low oil prices, and thus the financial sector is getting kicked in the nuts today too (and also because interest rates have fallen off a cliff). And $20/barrel oil, if it gets to that, could prove to be downright catastrophic for failed petrol-kleptocracies like Iran, Iraq, and Venezuela. My guess is that Saudi Arabia and Russia will work out a deal soon.

        1. John
          March.9.2020 at 10:36 am

          I am skeptical a deal will be worked out. We have not had a real oil bust in a while. We are due for one. Oil always busts.

          I think overall the effect of oil prices both good and bad on the economy are a lot less than they were. Since we don’t import much oil anymore, the price shocks don’t hurt us as much. It just moves money around in the economy from one sector to another rather than out of the country entirely. Consumers are hurt but producers get rich. When they drop the same is true in reverse. The flip side of that, however, is that in the same way price shocks don’t send us into a recession like they used to, the price dropping doesn’t help the economy overall as much as it used to.

  30. JFree
    March.9.2020 at 10:15 am

    Some CPAC attendees are angry about what they see as too little information, too late, from CPAC organizers

    Odd group to be complaining about this sort of thing. They have a direct connection to God hisself. They were privy to Donald “every one of these doctors said, ‘how do you know so much about this?’ Maybe I have a natural ability.” Trump’s musings. And they have all the free market (and free too) info they could possibly need via Dr Google or Dr Duckduckgo. WTF else are they looking for?

    Thankfully, private institutions are stepping up to fill the gaps left by government testing schemes:

    The only ‘gap’ is that they are using the WHO guidelines for that testing like almost every other country. Said countries also have private companies compete to produce the testing kits even though only China and Korea have really ramped up production now. The reason the CDC screwed the pooch on this is because they wanted to do their own thing because America is special and we have all the experts. This isn’t some ‘libertarian’ proof of anything.

  31. Cyto
    March.9.2020 at 10:16 am

    He’s baaaaaack!

    Jessie Jackson and Rainbow-Push are out in force, claiming that the Chicago Police are racist for questioning the dropping of charges against Jussie Smollette. In fact, the whole thing is just a racist plot.

    1. Sevo
      March.9.2020 at 10:18 am

      He’s on Uncle Joe’s team now; this is just what the MD ordered for Joe.
      Imagine him answering questions on “Jussie Smollette”.

  32. Ken Shultz
    March.9.2020 at 10:19 am

    We’re likely to see a lot of pressure on banks because of loan defaults tied to this virus (which is what the stress on the corporate bond market is about, too), and the time to make it clear to Congress that we don’t want any bank bailouts is probably right now.

    WTI is dropping way below the price those wells are worth drilling, and the banks that are lending to those guys are in deep water right now. Retailers who were already under stress aren’t about to make up for all the lost shoppers over the next few weeks by selling products that haven’t been manufactured in China over the last month.

    A great libertarian once said, “The future’s uncertain and the end is always near”. It might seem like this economic shock is built on irrational fear, so everybody should stay the course, but if it impacts the ability of companies to finance their debt, banks to finance economic expansion, and retailers to stock their shelves, it doesn’t matter whether the motivation is irrational or not.

    Meanwhile, there is very little the government can do, there is even less that the government should do, and if President Trump does practically nothing, he’ll be doing the best thing he can do.

    1. Cyto
      March.9.2020 at 10:26 am

      This is a pretty important observation.

      With mark-to-market pricing and banking regulations about cash reserves, market uncertainty can create insolvency out of thin air. We saw this in spades back in 2008.

      If you have a series of bonds that are paying your expected return, but there is some uncertainty about the future default rate, you can’t sell them. So there is no market…. (who would sell a 7% bond if nobody will take it at less than 20%? You’d just hold it and take the 7%, right? But that’s not how mark to market works. You have to value it on your balance sheet as “what I could get on the market today. But if there is no willing seller, there is no market. But Mark to Market says you have to pretend you would sell at that price. So your $300 million loan portfolio is suddenly valued at $70 million, even though you would never sell at that price and you’d happily wait to get paid $425 million for it over the next 8 years. But banking regulations make you have to sell right into the teeth of an uncertain market…. rendering your entire institution insolvent)

      So there is something governments can and should do. Or stop doing. They need to fix the fix they put in place after Enron with SOX. No rational person would value an asset backed securities portfolio based on “what could I sell it for today?” if today’s market doesn’t reflect the value of the assets backing the securities.

      1. Ken Shultz
        March.9.2020 at 10:36 am

        When Bear Stearns and Lehman cratered, it was because they bought subprime mortgages out of bankruptcy court that were priced at pennies on the dollar compared to the value of the homes that were backing them.

        They overpaid!

        It took a whole year between the time New Century’s subprime portfolio went into bankruptcy court and Bear Stearns and Lehman failed–due to assets they acquired for far below their long term value.

        In times of default, the only thing that really matters is liquidation value. If you can’t service your debt by liquidating your assets, it doesn’t matter if the home is only relatively worthless at the moment because there isn’t a buyer anywhere in sight.

        There is no such thing as a paper loss–certainly not in times of default. If you can’t service your debt because the market is panicking right at the time your debt service is due, then the problem is caused by the market itself and accounting changes won’t make any difference.

      2. Ken Shultz
        March.9.2020 at 10:40 am

        It feels like 2008 all over again, and it’s probably time to dust off those arguments against TARP again . . .

        The people who are best equipped to suffer losses associated with defaulting loans are the people who willing took on the risk of making those loans–and the investors who bought and held those banks’ stocks.

        If you don’t want airlines to default on loans you made to them because a virus killed demand for international flights, there’s an easy way to avoid that: don’t make loans to international airlines without pricing in the risk of a virus destroying demand for international flights. If we want banks to be more cautious in their lending practices in the future, letting them suffer the results of their bad decisions is the best way to accomplish that.

        There are those who will tell us that the problem is restoring investor confidence, but in these kinds of cases, “investor confidence” is just another way of advocating “moral hazard”. We won’t want banks to lend more without fear of default. We want them to fear default and lend accordingly.

  33. patsymcruce
    March.9.2020 at 10:25 am

  34. Brandybuck
    March.9.2020 at 10:25 am

    > On Friday, he asked “Does anybody die from the flu? I didn’t know people died from the flu.” (Trump’s grandfather died of the flu.)

    My grandpa died of an aneurysm. If I were president I could be going around saying “Does anyone die from aneurysms?” It’s crazy. This guy lies so much he’s even lying to himself.

    It’s time for Pence to invoke the 25th and take charge.

    1. $parcasmic, a love connection
      March.9.2020 at 10:31 am

      I don’t think anyone’s surprised that you’re calling for Trump to be censored.

  35. Mickey Rat
    March.9.2020 at 10:25 am

    Trump is complaining that the Democratsand the media are stirring up a panic is over Coronaviirus and that is bad. Has a those articles on this site saying that Coraonavirus is nothing to panic over also wrong?

    It is possible for Coronavirus to be a cause for concern and for the Democrsts to be exaggerating the threat for political purpos4.

    1. Tony
      March.9.2020 at 10:40 am

      No claim about the universe is complete without somehow blaming Democrats for something, after all.

  36. ByteRot
    March.9.2020 at 10:28 am

    Cruz is hilarious. “The physicians further advised that … my brief interaction with the individual does not meet the CDC criteria for self-quarantine. The medical authorities explicitly advised me that, given the above criteria, the people I have interacted with in the 10 days since CPAC should not be concerned about potential transmission. … Nevertheless, … I have decided to stay at home in Texas this week until the full 14 days have passed since my CPAC interaction. … Everyone should continue to … be driven by facts and medical science … and I encourage everyone to follow the recommendations of the CDC and other health professionals…”

    So, everybody, be driven by facts and the science, and follow the recommendations of your doctor and the CDC, except for when I decide to completely over-react to a 1-minute interaction including a handshake. But everybody else who’s been around me, you’re fine.

    I mean, just come out and say it, Ted: You wanted to stay home for a week, and to be seen “taking this seriously” as publicly as possible. God, even when Republicans declare “follow the science!” they do it wrong in the very same breath.

  37. John
    March.9.2020 at 10:29 am

    How stupid and selfish does a person have to be not to self quarantine if they have been exposed to the coronavirus? Yes, it is unlikely to kill your typical 20 something conservative version of the hipster doofus who goes to CPAC every year. But if you are exposed you can give it to someone who it will kill.

    Our country is just devolving into the primitive. It really is.

    1. Cyto
      March.9.2020 at 10:34 am

      Look, I think the press is coalescing around a clear answer on this. You cannot self-quarantine… particularly if you are a conservative or republican. You should wait for the state to forcibly quarantine you. And Trump is incompetent and negligent because he has not ordered everyone into quarantine until this virus runs its course…..

      1. John
        March.9.2020 at 10:37 am

        Trump is incompetent because he hasn’t turned into the mad tyrant the media assures us he is. That seems to be the story.

        1. Cyto
          March.9.2020 at 10:41 am

          But don’t say they cannot adapt. I’m quite certain that any action taken will be lamented as either “too little, too late” or “an authoritarian over-reaction of a would-be dictator”, depending on which one will fly.

Please to post comments