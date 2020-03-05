Elizabeth Warren

Elizabeth Warren Drops Out. Her Failed Campaign Is a Reminder That Even Democratic Voters Don't Want a Woke Policy Wonk in the White House.

The Massachusetts senator failed to expand her appeal beyond a core group of highly educated upper-middle-class voters. 

|

warrenout-zumaamericastwentysix995426
(Matthew Hatcher/ZUMA Press/Newscom)

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D–Mass.) announced today that she is dropping out of the presidential race. Warren ran on a platform of arch-technocratic progressivism coupled with identity politics, and her steady release of proposals drove much of the race's policy discussion. 

But after briefly rising to the top of the polls last fall, Warren's campaign fell into a steady decline; she failed to expand her appeal beyond a core group of highly educated upper-middle-class voters. If elected, Warren promised to be a president who had mastered both the minutiae of governance and the social habits and language of the liberal elite. Her failure is a reminder that even Democratic voters don't want a woke policy wonk in the White House. 

On the campaign trail, Warren called for trillions of dollars in new government spending on education and climate change, massive regulatory interventions into the structure and operations of large technology companies, criminal penalties for spreading voting disinformation online, and a radical revamp of corporate governance.

Although she distinguished herself from the explicit socialism of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I–Vt.), her closest rival, by insisting that she was a capitalist "to her bones," Warren never really demonstrated much fondness for markets. More often than not, she appeared to view them as an inherently corrupt system that required aggressive management from an enlightened expert class. Warren was a capitalist who hated capitalism. 

No policy represented this worldview more than her wealth tax, a two-percent tax on households worth above $50 million, with an additional surcharge of 3 percent (later raised to 6 percent) on households worth more than $1 billion. Warren advertised the proposal as a fair, straightforward way to raise approximately $2.75 trillion tax revenue to pay for her education plans. All she wanted, she said, was for the very wealthy to pay a simple two-cent tax.  

But behind the scenes, the tax was hardly simple: It would require the government to accurately value unique assets, an inherently complex task that would require a giant new tax collection infrastructure. The revenue estimates drew intense criticism from economists across the ideological spectrum, including former Obama administration adviser Lawrence Summers, who argued that it would not raise nearly as much money as Warren expected, leading to shortfalls and deficits. Other analysts warned that, over time, the bulk of the tax burden would fall on workers in the form of lost jobs and wages. And Warren's supporters made little effort to hide the idea that the tax was primarily punitive, designed as much to degrade fortunes as to raise revenue. 

It was health care, however, that sent Warren's campaign into its eventual death spiral. After endorsing Sanders' Medicare for All plan, a government-run system that would eliminate virtually all private insurance in four years, Warren was repeatedly pressed on the question of how to pay for the more than $30 trillion in estimated new government spending the idea would require. 

Initially, Warren hedged in ways that made it obvious she was avoiding the question and had merely hoped to bandwagon with Sanders, peeling off some of his voters without taking full ownership of the issue herself. 

Eventually, she released a plan that was simultaneously convoluted to the point of being unworkable and bad on the merits. After significant criticism, Warren released a second plan that called for implementing Medicare for All, a difficult political task in the most promising of circumstances, several years into her presidency. It was a tacit admission that she wouldn't pursue single-payer health care at all. 

Warren's have-it-both-ways approach had become a trap. Voters who didn't want Medicare for All believed she was for it; voters who did believed she wasn't genuinely invested in the issue. In a race that often revolved around health care policy, Warren had put herself in a no-win position. 

As her polling dipped, Warren ended up in a separate fight with Sanders over a years-old conversation in which Warren claimed that Sanders said a woman couldn't win the presidency. Sanders denied ever having said such a thing, and in a debate-stage conversation, Warren accused Sanders of having called her a liar. The squabble appeared to backfire on Warren. As Reason's Matt Welch wrote, "By leaking a private conversation with Sanders in a not-particularly-convincing attempt to make him look possibly sexist, Warren's campaign is engaging in the same kind of bad-faith word-policing that so many voters find off-putting." 

By the time voting started, Warren had slipped noticeably in the polls. She finished third in Iowa, fourth in New Hampshire and Nevada, and fifth in South Carolina. On Super Tuesday, Warren not only failed to win a single state; she finished behind both Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden in her home state of Massachusetts. 

Warren won a high-profile dual endorsement from The New York Times, along with Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D–Mass.). But the Times endorsement was itself representative of the problems that plagued her campaign. Her strongest appeal was to the sort of people who write for The New York Timeshighly educated, left-leaning, career-driven meritocrats who place a high-value on technocratic mastery. But even the Times editorial board couldn't bring itself to exclusively endorse her. The dual endorsement seemed to suggest that she was a fine candidate—but not obviously the best one. 

Warren's weak performance made clear that her theory of the race was flawed: Both her strategy (to peel off persuadable Sanders voters while maintaining a nominal appeal to moderates) and her tactics (selective leaks against Sanders, Medicare for All two-stepping) weren't working. It's probably no surprise that voters concluded they didn't want Warren, the plan-for-everything candidate, when her actual campaign didn't go according to plan.

Advertisement

NEXT: Tulsi Gabbard Loses "Free Speech" Lawsuit Against Google

Peter Suderman is features editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Unicorn Abattoir
    March.5.2020 at 1:05 pm

    Warren ran on a platform of arch-technocratic progressivism coupled with identity politics, and her steady release of proposals drove much of the race’s policy discussion. transparent lies.

    FTFY.

    1. Dillinger
      March.5.2020 at 1:19 pm

      decades-long *career* of transparent lies…

  2. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    March.5.2020 at 1:10 pm

    I’m disappointed. My top 3 2020 Democrats were Warren, Harris, and Gillibrand — and they’ve all ended their campaigns. Clearly sexism played a role in their inability to attract more support.

    Nevertheless I will proudly vote for Biden or Sanders in November. They’d certainly be an improvement over the alt-right white nationalist Russian puppet government we currently have.

    #VoteBlueNoMatterWho
    #(UnlessItsTulsiGabbard)

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      March.5.2020 at 1:14 pm

      #(UnlessItsTulsiGabbard)

      Tony! You’re back!

      1. GroundTruth
        March.5.2020 at 2:19 pm

        Please don’t feed the trolls.

  3. Unicorn Abattoir
    March.5.2020 at 1:13 pm

    And while she may be 1/1024th native american, she’s still a member in good standing with the GimmeGimme tribe.

  4. Shitlord of the Woodchippers
    March.5.2020 at 1:14 pm

    The party that said no more old white men as presidential candidates picked two men that are both older and whiter than Trump. Even though they had a number women and minorities to choose from.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      March.5.2020 at 1:17 pm

      Don Lemon will be along shortly to explain that they’re progressive, not white. And it doesn’t really matter how white they are because orange is the new white.

    2. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
      March.5.2020 at 1:24 pm

      There is a lot of wailing and gnashing of teeth from lefty writers about how this is another sign that America is misogynist and we’re all just intimidated by an educated woman.

      It doesn’t occur to them that Democrats were the only ones who had a chance to say anything about Elizabeth Warren’s campaign, if her campaign going the way it did is because of misogynists they should look inward.

    3. albo
      March.5.2020 at 2:02 pm

      Why are Democratic voters so sexist?

  5. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    March.5.2020 at 1:15 pm

    Warren was a fascist, Bernie a communist, for all that matters.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      March.5.2020 at 1:17 pm

      Ah ah ahhhh… Bernie said he doesn’t want to nationalize the “Corner Grocery”… so that makes him a partial fascist.

      1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        March.5.2020 at 1:22 pm

        … for all that matter 🙂

      2. Unicorn Abattoir
        March.5.2020 at 1:53 pm

        That’s because once he nationalizes all food production, only state groceries will have anything to sell. And shelf space. Lots and lots of shelf space.

    2. Calvin Coolidge
      March.5.2020 at 1:51 pm

      I’m disappointed but not surprised that she wasn’t called out for her obvious fascism, especially in a political environment where people are seeing fascists everywhere they look. Her America First industrial policy, her plan to smash up corporate governance and give the government – and, by extension, herself – the ability to wield the power of allegedly private companies as weapons against her enemies. And she had a lot of enemies. If she didn’t hate you and want to either throw you in jail, confiscate your bank account, or ruin the company you work for, it was only because her campaign only survived until early March.

  6. Vernon Depner
    March.5.2020 at 1:16 pm

    Americans just aren’t ready to support a Native American woman for president.

    1. Shitlord of the Woodchippers
      March.5.2020 at 1:22 pm

      I see what you did there.

    2. Dillinger
      March.5.2020 at 1:45 pm

      lolz

  7. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    March.5.2020 at 1:16 pm

    highly educated upper-middle-class voters.

    Did you really mean highly credentialed upper-middle-class voters?

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      March.5.2020 at 1:23 pm

      Good point. The last thing they want people to actually have is a real education.

  8. EISTAU Gree-Vance
    March.5.2020 at 1:17 pm

    “Hey Liz. A woman can’t get elected as president of the US.”

    1. Calvin Coolidge
      March.5.2020 at 1:52 pm

      Well, there is one specific woman who apparently can’t get elected president, at least this time around. One who is a little less of a mendacious hypocritical fascistic fabulist might have done better.

  9. Sometimes a Great Notion
    March.5.2020 at 1:18 pm

    Ding-dong, the witch is dead! Which old witch? The wicked witch.

    1. SilentSkies
      March.5.2020 at 1:34 pm

      The representative of the Lollipop Guild is gone too. That just leaves the Scarecrow and the Cowardly Lion.

    2. Unicorn Abattoir
      March.5.2020 at 1:47 pm

      Who killed my sister??

      /the wicked witch of Chappaqua.

  10. Sometimes a Great Notion
    March.5.2020 at 1:20 pm

    lost M4A supports to Sanders by 14 points

    How did she do with MP3s? Seriously though what is an M4A in this context.

    1. Minadin
      March.5.2020 at 1:29 pm

      Medicare 4(For) All

    2. Enjoy Every Sandwich
      March.5.2020 at 1:31 pm

      “Medicare For All”

      1. Sometimes a Great Notion
        March.5.2020 at 1:34 pm

        Thank you both.

        1. Nardz
          March.5.2020 at 1:54 pm

          It took me a minute too.
          Originally I read your comment as a reference to the commenter “moderation4ever” who posts here… which did make sense

  11. Dillinger
    March.5.2020 at 1:21 pm

    her only job was be heap big trouble for mini-mike. mission accomplished.

    1. Sometimes a Great Notion
      March.5.2020 at 1:23 pm

      Easiest job evah!

  12. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    March.5.2020 at 1:21 pm

    Her strongest appeal was to the sort of people who write for The New York Times—highly educated, left-leaning, career-driven meritocrats self-appointed elites who place a high-value on technocratic mastery mumbo-jumbo which doesn’t hold up to even the most cursory examination.

    1. Nardz
      March.5.2020 at 1:55 pm

      Holy shit, did he actually write “meritocrats”???

    2. John
      March.5.2020 at 2:00 pm

      Warren’ s entire career as a law professor is based on lies. First she got a job as a professor at all by lying about being a Native American. Second, she made her reputation by doing work on bankruptcies that are the result of medical cost that has seen been shown to be complete bunk. So, only an idiot like Suderman could think she is a master of anything or anything but a con artist.

      Hey, she did make up for all that by being a slum lord and advising banks on ways they could screw their borrowers. So there is that.

  13. TMW
    March.5.2020 at 1:26 pm

    It turns out you can’t just scold your way into the white house.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      March.5.2020 at 1:30 pm

      I think that’s really why she turned off so many voters. Most couldn’t judge her wonk woke policies on any merit at all, and not from their confusing contradictions. She just came across as that miserable aunt you have to tolerate at Thanksgiving, who gives socks and handkerchiefs for Christmas and birthdays, and wags her finger in your face at every opportunity.

    2. A Thinking Mind
      March.5.2020 at 1:30 pm

      Didn’t Hillary write a book about this?

  14. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
    March.5.2020 at 1:27 pm

    This is truly a loss as she is the only candidate that was the perfect combination of intelligent socialism and “economic nationalism”. It is a sad day when the clingers were able to drive out the only person wanting nationalist socialism. I bet you clingers will even go as far as to call her a nazi, which she totally isnt

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      March.5.2020 at 1:48 pm

      Not sure who should be insulted more, Warren’s followers or actual nazis.

      1. darkflame
        March.5.2020 at 2:17 pm

        eh, they deserve each other.

  15. A Thinking Mind
    March.5.2020 at 1:29 pm

    Maybe what Bernie actually said was “The United States will not elect a woman as President if the woman running is you.”

    1. Nardz
      March.5.2020 at 1:58 pm

      I’d guess he told her “you can’t beat Trump” and she interpreted that as “a woman can’t be president”.
      The psychosis of progressivism is real.

  16. Mickey Rat
    March.5.2020 at 1:31 pm

    Not even the state which put her in the Senate thought she would make a preferable president. That has got to sting.

  17. Geraje Guzba
    March.5.2020 at 1:32 pm

    Warren had all the warmth of an annoying librarian. You almost half-expected her to give you a consolation handjob, after she yelled at you for doodling in the books, and to finish you off with a softly spoke “good boy” after you blew your load all over her knitted sweater (the one thing, incidentally, she would never yell about).

    Thank fucking god she’s gone.

    1. Dturtleman
      March.5.2020 at 2:02 pm

      I hate you so much for this.

    2. darkflame
      March.5.2020 at 2:16 pm

      Why? You’re not wrong, but just… why man? Who hurt you as a child?

  18. Ben_
    March.5.2020 at 1:45 pm

    Democrats want to believe in stories about magical free stuff being given to them. Warren’s campaign turned down the day she released an explanation on how her free stuff might be funded. The magic and storytelling faded like an illusionist’s stage smoke. Entertainment over, magic gone, free money hopes dashed. Her audience went to the next carnival tent over, where they were still selling magic and reality could still be forgotten for a little while longer. There will always be a next carnival tent for these people.

  19. Nardz
    March.5.2020 at 1:51 pm

    I didn’t read the article, but did Suderman give Ken and John due credit for doing all the analysis for him?

  20. John
    March.5.2020 at 1:55 pm

    There are no working class whites left in the Democratic party. All that remain are the woke, white gentry left, blacks, about 70% give or take of the Hispanic vote, Muslims, Jews (who are usually but not always members of the woke, gentry left), a few Asians who remain in the party for reasons I am not even sure they can explain, and the global corporatists in Silicon Valley and Wall Street. Only gentry whites, blacks, and Hispanics represent large enough voting blocks to base a national campaign on. Warren failed because she only appealed to woke gentry whites.

    Her failure represents a long term problem for the Democrats. The Democratic Party today is a collection of interest groups who really don’t have that much in common. Blacks and Hispanics largely don’t care about the things the woke white gentry left think are important. But the woke left has convinced themselves that everyone cares about what they do and the only way for the party to succeed is to run someone who meets their purity test.

    Worse still, blacks, Hispanics, and Muslims are largely hostile and at best ambivalent about gay rights, tranny rights, and abortion and they couldn’t care less about the wrath of the climate Gods. And those are the about the only issues the woke white left really cares about.

    The other interesting thing about this race is that none of the black candidates could stir any enthusiasm in the black community. I understand why Harris didn’t. She was nothing but a black Warren with the added feature of having thrown as many black people as humanly possible in prison. But, how did Booker and Patrick fail so badly? Time was about any black politician could at least get the black vote to come out for them in the primaries. Hell, Jesse Jackson managed that. Yet, Booker, Patrick and Harris couldn’t do it. The only candidate who has generated any enthusiasm among blacks is Biden. And while he got enough to probably win him the nomination, it is hard to see him generating the kind of turnout and enthusiasm necessary to recreate the Obama coalition.

    If there is one lesson to draw from all this, it is probably that no one of any color or creed can stand the woke, white gentry left. Maybe the fact that no normal person can stand people like Warren and the Bernie Bros and the various idiots in Hollywood is something that can help bring the country together. Myself, a Somali shop owner in Minneapolis, a Honduran migrant worker in California, and a black nationalist from Philadelphia no doubt can’t agree on much but we all would probably agree that the Bernie bros suck. And that is something positive.

    1. Geraje Guzba
      March.5.2020 at 2:00 pm

      Well said.

    2. albo
      March.5.2020 at 2:05 pm

      There are no working class whites left in the Democratic party

      James Carville has been disparing about this for years now. The Ds chose trans intersectional raceclassgender wokeness over appealing to their traditional base.

    3. albo
      March.5.2020 at 2:06 pm

      But, how did Booker and Patrick fail so badly?

      Patrick is a “who dat?” and maybe black voters didn’t want a closeted gay male as president.

      1. John
        March.5.2020 at 2:17 pm

        I think maybe over the long term electing a black President will be what breaks the hold of the Democratic party over blacks. In electing Obama, the blacks finally achieved the highest goal in politics. They were really the dog that caught the car. And what did it get them? Nothing really. Blacks were no better off at the end of Obama’s second term than they were at the beginning of the first. I wonder if maybe their failure to fall in with a black candidate isn’t the result of their starting to be skeptical of identity politics and the Democratic Party in general.

        They are supporting Biden because he is literally the only candidate left who isn’t falling over himself to cater to the gentry white left and he is strongly associated with Obama.

        I am very curious to see how many black votes Trump gets. I would not venture to guess. If it turns out to be the usual Republican 10% I won’t be shocked. But I think there is a chance he might do a lot better than anyone thinks. I have a lot of friends who work in the criminal justice system. The effects of the first step act and a couple of other EOs that Trump has done have been much bigger than even I thought they were. A lot of people are actually getting out of prison. Not only that, they are getting off parole and being given a second chance in ways that haven’t happened in a very long time if ever. And a lot of the people benefiting from that are black. I can’t believe that isn’t having some kind of an effect on the black community as a whole.

  21. Calvin Coolidge
    March.5.2020 at 1:57 pm

    It doesn’t make you a policy wonk just because you release a 20 page white paper, if you just make up shit to put in it. It makes you a dishonest demagogue. “I’ll pay for it with a wealth tax that will never be constitutional and wont raise nearly as much as I pretend it will. Then Ill save trillions by putting the government in charge so that the vaunted efficiency of the public sector will work for us. The rest, I’ll find in my cup holder.”

    1. John
      March.5.2020 at 2:01 pm

      Or you write some law review articles about bankruptcies caused by medical costs that are based on made up and false data. And that is exactly what Warren did.

  22. albo
    March.5.2020 at 2:03 pm

    Turns out Te Simpsons were wrong: Lisa Simpson is not going to be president after Trump.

  23. darkflame
    March.5.2020 at 2:06 pm

    And not a tear was shed, nor a fuck given.

  24. Ken Shultz
    March.5.2020 at 2:09 pm

    Because 80% of registered Democrats voted against her in Massachusetts, count on Warren not even winning the Senate primary when her term expires 2024.

    She’s a sitting duck in a state that’s safe for Democrats. Every prominent Democrat in the country is thinking about changing their state residency to Massachusetts to take her seat.

    She’ll be lucky if President Biden offers her Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. If Biden doesn’t win, she’s toast. If she can’t even come in second in her home state, her career as an elected politician is over.

    She’ll be lucky if Bill Weld (another ex-Massachusetts politician) invites her to play golf. She’ll be lucky if President Obama offers her a position working at his presidential library. I certainly can’t imagine her on television.

    Her Q rating is in the toilet.

    1. albo
      March.5.2020 at 2:11 pm

      Kate McKinnon hardest hit.

  25. Calvin Coolidge
    March.5.2020 at 2:19 pm

    She reminds everyone of their ex-wife, the one who still believes your bank account belongs to her, who makes up stories about the marriage in order to elicit sympathy, and who wants your nine year old child to have to approve in advance of all your future girlfriends.

Please to post comments